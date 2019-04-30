Dogs Of The S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats For May

$5k invested in May lowest price five top-yield Aristocrats showed 0.91% more net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Low price little dogs barely kept their S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats lead.

"S&P 500® Dividend Aristocrats measure the performance of S&P 500 companies that have increased dividends every year for the last 25 consecutive years." -us.spindices.com.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Predict 13.3% To 23.3% Aristocrat Net Gains To May 2020

Six of the ten top Aristocrats by yield were verified as being among these top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, our yield-based forecast for Aristocrats graded by Wall St. wizards was 60% accurate.

Source: YCharts.com

Projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2019-20 data points. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to May 1, 2020, were:

Chevron (CVX) was projected to net $232.99, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from eighteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 3% more than the market as a whole.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) was projected to net $226.84, based on the median of target price estimates from fourteen analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 4% less than the market as a whole.

Medtronic PLC (MDT) netted $210.38 based on a median target price estimate from twenty-nine analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 19% less than the market as a whole.

Nucor Corp. (NUE) was projected to net $199.46, based on a median target price estimate from sixteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 49% more than the market as a whole.

AT&T Inc. (T) was projected to net $184.27, based on a median of target estimates from twenty-nine analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 41% less than the market as a whole.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) was projected to net $180.46 based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from seventeen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 17% more than the market as a whole.

Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) was projected to net $175.12, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from nineteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 15% more than the market as a whole.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) was projected to net $164.26, based on target price estimates from twenty-four analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 14% less than the market as a whole.

Target Corp. (TGT) was projected to net $137.05 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from twenty-six brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 32% less than the market as a whole.

Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) was projected to net $133.08 based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 9% more than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated to be 18.44% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average risk 2% under the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Predicted Three Dividend Aristocrat Dogs To Lose 3.34% to 9.75% By April 2020

The Three probable losing trades revealed by YCharts for May 2019-20 were:

Source: YCharts.com

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) projected a $33.42 loss based on dividend plus a median target price estimate from twenty-one analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 19% more than the market as a whole.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF) projected a $54.04 loss based on dividend plus a median target price estimate from eight analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 32% less than the market as a whole.

Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) projected a $97.46 loss based on dividend plus a median target price estimate from fourteen analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 18% more than the market as a whole.

The average net loss in dividend and price was estimated to be 6.16% on $4k invested as $1k in each of these four stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average risk 2% more than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (12): (Broker Alert) Wall Street Analysts Predictions Show Contrary Indications To May 2020

Whether looking back five years or looking back six months, when comparing the top three broker-predicted Aristocrat gainers versus their three losers, more of their losers win, and their winners lose, in the race to post top market prices.

Broker 3 Win vs. 3 Loss Aristo Prices Over Past 5 Years

Source: YahooFinance.com Interactive

More broker-predicted losers win and their winners lose in the race to post top market prices. The five-year chart above shows one broker-predicted winner and two losers (CNF & ITW) scoring top price gains.

Broker 3 Win vs. 3 Loss Aristo Prices Over Past 6 Months

Source: YahooFinance.com Interactive

The six-month chart above shows all three broker-predicted Aristocrat losers (ITW, CFINF, & BEN) scoring top price gains, while predicted winners (CVX, ADM, & MDT) all show less, with two producing below 0% gains.

Case closed: broker-predicted Aristocrats losers won and their winners lost again in the race to post top market prices from 2014 to 2019.

Source: splendidbeast.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs," even if they are "Aristocrats."

57 Dividend Aristocrats By Broker Targets

Source: YCharts

This scale of broker-estimated upside (or downside) for stock prices provides a scale of market popularity. Note: no broker coverage or 1 broker coverage produced a zero score on the above scale. It can be taken as an emotional component as opposed to the strictly monetary and objective dividend/price yield-driven report below. As noted above, these scores may be taken as contrarian.

57 Dividend Aristocrats By Yield

Source: us.spindices/YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (13-22): Ten Top Stocks By Yield Are Your Dogs of The Dividend Aristocrats

Top ten Aristocrats selected 4/26/19 by yield represented seven of eleven Morningstar sectors. Top yielding stock, AT&T, Inc. [1] was the lone communication services representative in the top ten.

The first of two healthcare representatives placed second, AbbVie [2], while the second health issue in the top ten placed sixth, Cardinal Health [6].

Two energy representatives placed third, and fifth, Exxon Mobil (XOM) [3], and, Chevron [5], while one financial services firm placed fourth, People's United Financial Inc (PBCT) [4].

A lone consumer cyclical firm took the seventh slot, Leggett & Platt Inc. [7]. Then, one utilities firm placed eighth, Consolidated Edison (ED) [8]

Finally, two consumer defensive sector representatives placed ninth, and tenth, Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. [9], and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [10], to complete these S&P Aristocrats top ten by yield for May.

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions: (23-32) Ten Aristocrats Showed 9.5% To 21.9% Upsides To May 2020; (33) Downsides From Seven Losers Ranged -0.91% To -11.71%.

To quantify top yield rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Estimated A 0.91% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats To May 2020

Ten top Aristocrats were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top ten Aristocrats selected 4/26/19 showing the highest dividend yields represented seven of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated The 5 Lowest-Priced Of Ten Highest-Yield Dividend Aristocrats (32) Delivering 14.36% Vs. (33) 14.23% Net Gains by All Ten by May 2020

Source: YCharts.com

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend Aristocrats kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 0.91% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The fifth lowest priced Aristocrats top yield stock, Cardinal Health Inc., was projected to deliver the best net gain of 23.42%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top yield Aristocrats for April 26 were: People's United Financial Inc (PBCT); AT&T, Inc.; Archer-Daniels-Midland; Leggett & Platt Inc.; Cardinal Health, with prices ranging from $17.26 to $47.51.

Five higher-priced Aristocrats as of April 26 were: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.; AbbVie; Exxon Mobil (XOM); Consolidated Edison (ED); Chevron Corp., whose prices ranged from $52.85 to $117.10.

This distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Aristocrats dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo: splendidbeast.com

Get The Entire S&P 500 'Safer' Dividend Dog Story Click here to subscribe to The Dividend Dogcatcher. Get more information, the follow-up to this article, and a free two-week trial. Catch A Dog On Facebook At 8:45 AM every NYSE trade day on Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher, A Fredrik Arnold live video highlights a portfolio candidate in the Underdog Daily Dividend Show! Root for the Underdog. Comment below on any stock ticker to make it eligible for my next FA follower report.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.