Diamond Offshore: Not Nearly Enough

Investment Thesis

Diamond Offshore (DO) is one of the best offshore drillers with a decent balance sheet. However, the company presents definitive weaknesses when it comes to its rig fleet. It doesn't own a jack-up fleet anymore and continues to shrink in size.

While Diamond Offshore owns state-of-the-art drillships, on the other hand, it struggles with aging floater rigs as well. For the company to correct this pressing issue, management said that it would invest in its rig fleet rather than acquiring new rigs at a discount - and it did.

It seemed to pay off with the moored assets class right now (e.g., Ocean Onyx, Ocean Apex, etc.), which appears in demand especially in the North Sea and Australia, where the market is tightening.

The problem is that Diamond Offshore is now considering the reactivation of cold-stacked rigs while indicating that global rig attrition is progressing, which is one reason why daily rates should increase.

Looking at the overall situation, we are not more advanced than a quarter ago, and despite some "green shoots," I am far from being impressed by the pace and the strength of the "recovery." I recommend being extremely cautious when it comes to investing in this sector until a time when the recovery is noticeable in the balance sheet with better margins and cash flow. Meanwhile, trading the offshore drilling sector short term is highly recommended.

Note: Diamond Offshore is owned 53% by Loews Corp. (L), which gives some credibility and safety long term.

Diamond Offshore - 1Q'19 and Balance Sheet History - The Raw Numbers

Diamond Offshore 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Million 374.2 399.3 366.0 346.2 295.5 268.9 286.3 232.52 233.54 Net Income in $ Million 23.5 16.0 10.8 −31.9 19.3 -69.2 -51.1 -72.2 -73.33 EBITDA $ Million 145.3 106.2 108.0 217.5 85.0 32.1 60.3 59.0 39.4 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 6.3% 4.0% 3.0% 0 6.5% 0 0 0 0 EPS diluted in $/share 0.17 0.12 0.08 −0.23 0.14 -0.50 -0.37 -0.58 -0.53 Cash from operations in $ Million 98.7 78.2 189.8 127.2 83.8 47.0 58.0 43.3 2.86 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 29.5 42.4 28.8 38.9 31.5 59.0 69.3 62.66 85.9 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 69.2 35.8 161.0 88.3 52.3 -12.0 -11.3 -19.4 -83.0 Cash and short-term investments $ Million 123 161 277 376 430 419 477 453.9 417.7 Long-term Debt in $ Million 1,981 1,981 1,972 1,972 1,973 1,973 1,973 1,974 1,974 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 137.25 137.23 137.24 137.23 137.50 137.43 137.43 137.44 137.52

Note: Most of the data indicated above come from Morningstar and company filings

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow and Backlog Discussion

1 - Quarterly revenue of $233.5 million

Diamond Offshore posted $233.5 million in revenues in the first quarter of 2019, a decrease of 21% when compared to its revenues of $295.5 million in the same period last year. Diamond dropped to a $73.3 million loss in its 1Q 2019 (EPS $0.53 per share) from a profit of $19.3 million in the prior-year quarter.

Scott Kornblau, the CFO, said on the conference call:

The quarter over quarter decline was primarily driven by higher operating expenses as we began recognizing previously deferred costs which were partially offset by the Ocean GreatWhite commencing operations in the North Sea.

2 - Free Cash Flow

Diamond Offshore is generating negative free cash flow yearly. I have estimated the loss in FCF yearly (TTM) at $125.7 million with a loss of $83.0 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Free cash flow is a significant value for an offshore drilling company. If we look at the graph above, we can see a slow FCF erosion in the process, which may get even worse as daily rates are slowly sinking to less than absolute breakeven level. The recent new contracts awarded are confirming this trend.

Thus, DO is failing the FCF test, and it concerns when we look at the backlog. Most of the drillships are now contracted as far as 2023 and will affect cash flow negatively. The average day rate was $309K/d this quarter compared to $351K/d last year or a drop of 12%.

Marc Edwards, company CEO, noted on the conference call:

The decline year-over-year was primarily driven by a change in our contract mix, two special surveys, and four rigs undergoing new contract preparations in the first quarter of 2019. Partially offsetting the year-over-year revenue decrease was a decline in our operating costs as we focus on controlling expenses across the organization.

3 - Quarterly backlog history and discussion

Diamond Offshore released its fleet status on April 29, 2019.

I have indicated the backlog as of 04/29/2019 in the chart above to highlight the new contracts that the company stated in its last fleet status, which represents a backlog addition of $450 million and a $135 million margin commitment that I have added to the 1Q'19 backlog and now totals $2.38 billion.

Below is the backlog repartition per rig type:

And below is the contract backlog repartition per year with $606 million remaining in 2019:

The backlog now stands at ~$2.38 billion as of April 29, 2019, with about $606 million remaining in 2019 (not including the effect of the projected out-of-service time for the remainder of the year).

What changed in the new fleet status:

Diamond Offshore has secured a well-based contract for its drillship Ocean BlackHawk with Woodside in Senegal. The deal is scheduled to begin in 1Q 2022 and end in 1Q 2023 (plus options).

with Woodside in Senegal. The deal is scheduled to begin in 1Q 2022 and end in 1Q 2023 (plus options). The company also secured a well-based contract plus options from Woodside for its drillship Ocean BlackRhino, offshore Senegal, from 4Q 2020 until 4Q 2023 (plus options).

offshore Senegal, from 4Q 2020 until 4Q 2023 (plus options). The Ocean Apex secured a contract with BP in Australia, which will commence following the Woodside campaign, early October 2020 to late December 2020.

secured a contract with BP in Australia, which will commence following the Woodside campaign, early October 2020 to late December 2020. The Ocean GreatWhite secured a contract with BP Offshore Australia from early October 2020 to late December 2020.

secured a contract with BP Offshore Australia from early October 2020 to late December 2020. The Ocean Guardian is classified as "sale pending." In the conference call, the company said: "Finally as Marc mentioned earlier, during the first quarter we decided to sell the Ocean Guardian and, as a result, have re-classed the rig from fixed asset to assets held for sale on the March 31 balance sheet."

Based on $450 million backlog addition (minus the Ocean Apex and Ocean GreatWhite backlog) and a 48 months duration for the two contracts awarded by Woodside to Diamond Offshore, I have estimated the daily rate at between $290k/d and $310k/d, which is well below what the company is receiving now.

CEO Marc Edwards said on the conference call:

We are the only company that has contracted all of its ultra deepwater drill ships until 2022 and beyond. We are also the only drilling company that is investing in the underserved moored asset category. Recently, we have returned three moored rigs to work effectively as almost new assets.

4 - Net debt (the strength of the company)

Net debt is now $1.557 billion, with a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 8.2x, which is high and means that the company can repay its net debt in about 8.2 years based on its EBITDA (TTM), which I have estimated at ~$191 million. It remains one of the best ratios in the offshore drilling industry and a sign of relative financial strength, especially after establishing recently a new credit facility which matures in 2023 and amended the company's existing credit facility.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Diamond Offshore's recent results beat expectations but were received negatively by the market, and the stock sold off again this quarter.

One probable reason is that the company contracted two of its drillships at a low day rate estimated at ~$300K/d, which removes any potential of revenue full-recovery for many years.

What surprises me the most is the optimistic tone of the CEO again on the conference call:

Considering these factors, we believe that we are in the early days of a recovery in the overall offshore market and the moored asset class is leading this recovery. We have seen continued attrition in this particular segment and we have always positioned around the advantages of having a broad portfolio of deepwater assets.

The problem is that I do not see it materializing in the balance sheet, and one component that prevents investors from turning optimistic is the daily rates that are far from adequate. Yes, the CEO is telling us that daily rates are now at the bottom, but the question is when they will bottom out and allow a steady generation of free cash flow.

It will take several more quarters to get an accurate picture, assuming that oil prices continue their positive momentum, which is not likely if OPEC+ decides to end the production cut in June.

Technical Analysis

DO is forming an ascending channel pattern with line resistance at $12.30 (I recommend selling about 20% of your position depending on the future price of oil) and line support just below $10 (I recommend adding cautiously at this level unless oil prices are starting to weaken, which is possible).

In general, rising channel patterns are bullish but could also experience a breakout on the downside depending on individual circumstances (oil prices weakening for instance). In my opinion, I would wait for a confirmation and will add only if the long-term support is re-tested, which is now at $9 (see graph).

