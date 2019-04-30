Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 4/26/19

|
Includes: ANIX, FB, FUND, HOFT, OTEL
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 4/26/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

Seasonal Note: We’re now in the midst of the usual April lull in Form 4 filings, as companies close trading windows to their execs until March-quarter financials are released. Volumes pick up sharply again in May.

-----------------------------------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Veritex (VBTX)
  • Otelco (OTEL)
  • Hooker Furniture (HOFT)
  • Sprott Focus Trust (FUND)
  • Anixa Biosciences (ANIX).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Facebook (FB).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Independent Bank (IBTX)
  • Arch Coal (ARCH)
  • Amyris (AMRS)
  • YEXT (YEXT)
  • W Alliance Banc (WAL)
  • Pure Storage (PSTG)
  • Philip Morris Intl (PM)
  • Dolby Labs (DLB)
  • CarGurus (CARG)

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Doerr L John

DIR,BO

Amyris

AMRS

B

$14,502,093

2

Bolin Pat S

DIR

Veritex

VBTX

B

$266,784

3

George Whitney

DIR,BO

Sprott Focus Trust

FUND

B

$177,237

4

Sochet Ira

BO

Otelco

OTEL

B

$123,314

5

Hobart Brian E

VCB,LO,DIR

Independent Bank

IBTX

B

$100,061

6

Beeler W Christopher Jr

DIR

Hooker Furniture

HOFT

B

$99,120

7

Hamill Robert B

DIR

Arch Coal

ARCH

B

$98,970

8

Zimmer Jeffrey J

CEO,PR,DIR

Armour Res Reit

ARR

B

$96,600

9

Schumacher Tilton Judith

DIR

Oritani Financial

ORIT

B

$85,169

10

Baskies Arnold M

DIR

Anixa Biosciences

ANIX

B

$42,800

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Camilleri Louis C

DIR

Philip Morris Intl

PM

S

$5,848,101

2

Wehner David M

CFO

Facebook

FB

AS

$4,771,750

3

Parafestas Anastasios

DIR

CarGurus

CARG

AS

$3,632,560

4

Schenkel Scott F

VP,CFO

eBAY

EBAY

S

$3,453,720

5

Sarver Robert G

CB,DIR

W Alliance Banc

WAL

S

$3,099,255

6

Vintz Stephen A

CFO

Tenable

TENB

AS

$2,532,750

7

Dietzen Scott

DIR

Pure Storage

PSTG

AS

$2,305,060

8

Distelburger Brian

PR,DIR

YEXT

YEXT

AS

$2,242,176

9

Dolby Dagmar

BO

Dolby Labs

DLB

AS

$1,898,175

10

Babinec Martin

DIR

TriNet

TNET

AS

$1,445,372

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FUND. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.