The Stock Market And Current Economic Growth

These two factors along with the investor move into an ever-expanding technology sector of the stock market gives us three strong reasons to be optimistic about the stock market.

There is sufficient liquidity in the financial system to support the higher stock prices as the Federal Reserve continues to err on the side of monetary ease.

We know that economic growth in the United States has accelerated for twelve calendar quarters and along with this we recently achieved three new historic highs for the stock market.

The stock market closed on Monday with its third historic high in the last week.

On April 29, 2019, both the S&P 500 stock index and the NASDAQ index hit new highs, the former closing at 2,943.03 and the latter closing at 8,161.85.

Funny, I just wrote about the new stock market high last Wednesday, the day after the first of the three new highs from last week.

In that article I talked about how the stock market has responded to the monetary policy of the Federal Reserve during the current economic recovery and the role the Fed has played in the rising stock market.

Over the past ten years or so, investors have gained confidence that the Fed’s monetary policy contains the guarantee that the Fed will continue to err on the side of monetary ease, regardless of the stage of the economic recovery.

In other words, the Fed has seemingly put a rising floor under economic activity so that it will not create a situation in which the banking system, the financial system, or the economy inadvertently generates a shock that will cause the economy to fall back into another recession.

In all that has been done over the past ten years, the Fed has tried to convey the idea that it is data-driven and will always respond to new information in a way that will protect the banking system, the financial system and the economy from collapsing.

Thus, over the past three years or so, even though the Fed has been raising its policy rate of interest and has been reducing the size of its securities portfolio, it has still maintained the stance that it would not err on the side of being too tight.

This set the tone for the rising stock market and the actions and words of Federal Reserve officials over the past six months have confirmed to investors that this continues to be policy.

The thing that has changed over the past several months has been the Fed’s belief about future economic growth.

In March 2019, Fed officials, like a lot of other economists and analysts, revised its forecast of economic activity. It lowered its forecast for 2019 from 2.3 percent to 2.1 percent, and it lowered its forecast for 2020 from 2.0 percent to 1.9 percent.

This was not much of a revision, but it captured the mood of floating around the world that global economic growth was slowing down and because of that US economic growth would also decline.

Now, we are looking at a slightly different picture of the future. With the release of the statistics on real GDP for the first quarter of 2019, we are trying to grasp another scenario.

The year-over-year rate of growth of the US economy came in at 3.2 percent. This was the twelfth consecutive quarter in which the rate of real GDP growth increased or at least stayed constant from its previous quarter. For three years, economic growth in the US economy has been accelerating. The levels of economic growth have not been that high, but they have been rising.

The ascent does not seem to be connected with any specific economic policies or with any disruption, one way or another, in the economy. Economic growth has just been rising.

An explanation for this, one that I believe in, is that supply-side forces have been dominating the economic growth and with it the rising levels of economic growth.

Currently, the growth of labor productivity appears to be around 2.0 percent or slightly above, where it was below 1.0 percent in the 2010 to 2017 period. The growth of the labor force is now around 1.0 percent, where earlier it had been below 0.5 percent.

Adding the 2.0 percent to the 1.0 percent and you come up with a growth rate of around 3.0 percent. Hurray for supply-side macroeconomics.

One could make a strong argument that this rising rate of growth of the economy is consistent and supportive of what is going on in the stock market. The stock market is not just being inflated by the Federal Reserve actions, but is reflective of the acceleration of economic growth over the past three years. The Federal Reserve stance has been accommodative to the economic growth and the stock market increase, allowing for sufficient liquidity in the financial system to underwrite the rise in stock prices.

The other thing I mention in my earlier post that has contributed to the rising stock prices has been the role played by technology stocks. Technology stocks in the S&P 500 index, as of the close of the market last Wednesday, have contributed a 27 percent increase in price. The whole S&P 500 index was up 17 percent, year-to-date.

These technology stocks are the future and investors are just really learning, I believe, the role that they will be playing going forward and how their organizational innovations will change others. Accelerating economic growth only adds to what this technology can contribute.

But, here is where I think we come into some problems. The growth of labor productivity, as mentioned above, rose from under 1.0 percent in the early years of the current recession and now is expected to come in around 2.3 percent in 2019.

As of yet, we don’t really understand why this increase has taken place.

Furthermore, we don’t fully comprehend why the growth in the labor force has increased.

Most economic models used by the Federal Reserve and others are built around demand-side concepts. The Fed still relies on the Phillips Curve, which shows the tradeoff between the unemployment level and the rate of inflation, to help it set monetary policy. May I suggest that these are legacy.

Also, these economic models are focused on short-run changes in monetary and fiscal policy. Changes in the growth rate of labor productivity and in the growth rate of the labor force are tied to longer-run trends in the economy. We need to learn more about what is happening here and what we can do to encourage further expansion in these two variables.

The bottom line of this discussion, however, has to do with the support the rising stock market seems to be getting from the economic growth the economy is experiencing. Economic growth, a week ago, was seen as a drag on the stock market and not a contributor to its rise.

Now, we need to watch what happens to economic growth in the near future. Will economic growth continue to accelerate? It is hard to believe that this will happen. After all, in July we will be entering our eleventh year of the current economic expansion. This is unexplored territory.

And, it is hard to believe that economic growth might rise above 3.2 percent. Again, what might cause this to happen? But, we have now experienced 12 quarters of expanding economic growth, and who is to say it won’t continue on for a while longer?

And, this will be good for the stock market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.