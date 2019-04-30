Q1 GDP Vs. The 'Mini-Recession'; Yes, The 'Mini-Recession' Did Happen - And It May Not Be Over

Significantly, as of March, production, income, and sales have not turned up yet, so the “mini-recession” may not be over yet.

Despite the good Q1 GDP number, the four areas specified above did turn down compared with Q4 last year.

Introduction

On Friday, a former opinion editor of Investor's Business Daily touted the +3.2% first-quarter GDP report to specifically “rebut” my “mini-recession” scenario.

Well, this morning personal income for February and March, and personal spending for March were reported, and not only did they validate my “mini-recession” scenario, they suggested it may not be over yet!

The NBER’s definition of a recession

To begin with, while the NBER does make use of real GDP in dating recessions, it is only one input.

As the NBER itself has said:

A recession is a significant decline in economic activity spread across the economy, lasting more than a few months, normally visible in real GDP, real income, employment, industrial production, and wholesale-retail sales... The committee places particular emphasis on two monthly measures of activity across the entire economy: (1) personal income less transfer payments, in real terms and (2) employment. In addition, we refer to two indicators with coverage primarily of manufacturing and goods: (3) industrial production and (4) the volume of sales of the manufacturing and wholesale-retail sectors adjusted for price changes.

While real GDP rose strongly in Q1, of the monthly measures relied upon by the NBER, all but one - employment - have turned down since late last year

This morning, the Census Bureau reported that nominal personal income rose +0.1% in both February and March. In real terms, income was flat in February and actually fell -0.1% in March. Nominal spending also rose +0.1% in February and shot up +0.9% in March, so real spending was also flat in February but rose +0.7% in March:

Spending, in particular, has behaved exactly as I thought it would: it turned down during the government shutdown, and has recovered since the shutdown was over.

But let’s take a look at the four specific series mentioned by the NBER as being important to whether or not the economy is in recession. With the exception of March business sales, we now have all of the inputs for production, employment, sales, and income for the first quarter that the NBER typically makes use of in determining recessions. Here they all are together:

Since December, only employment and sales are up, and sales are still below their October peak. Had the furloughed government workers not been counted as employed, that too would have gone down in January. To complete the picture, March total sales will be reported on May 16.

Conclusion

Note that these are all coincident indicators. They don’t tell us where the economy will be going forward. But they do tell us that production, sales, and income were lower in the first quarter of this year than they were in the last quarter of 2018.

In short, the “mini-recession” scenario was valid. And by the way, since they haven’t turned up yet, it may not be over. More broadly, at this point, the evidence indicates that the slowdown that the downturn in the long leading indicators forecast last year is indeed occurring.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.