OceanaGold's (OGDCF) CEO Mick Wilkes on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Mick Wilkes – President and Chief Executive Officer

Michael Holmes – Chief Operating Officer

Scott McQueen – Chief Financial Officer

Michael Slifirski – Credit Suisse

Reg Spencer – Canaccord

Chris Thompson – PI Financial

Matthew Friedman – Goldman Sachs

Wayne Lam – RBC

John Tumazos – John Tumazos Very Independent

Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mick Wilkes. Please go ahead.

Mick Wilkes

Thank you. Good evening and good morning to everyone, and welcome to the OceanaGold First Quarter 2019 Results Webcast and Conference Call. It’s a pleasure to be here with you today and discuss operation and finance performance during first three months of this year. I’m joined today by Michael Holmes, the Chief Operating Officer; who will discuss the performance by operations; Scott McQueen, Chief Financial Officer, who will discuss our financial results.

Before we proceed, note that references in this presentation adhere to International Financial Reporting Standards, and all financial figures are denominated in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise stated. Also note that the presentation contains forward-looking statements, which by their very nature, are subject to some degree of uncertainty. There can be no assurances that our forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as future results and events could differ materially.

So moving on to Slide 3. On a consolidated basis, our operations produced 126,000 ounces of gold and 3,900 tons of copper in the first quarter, while all in sustaining costs were $1,026 per ounce on south of 121,000 ounces of gold.

Didipio and Macraes delivered solid operating performance in the quarter. Didipio continues to deliver with ramp up of the underground progressing well, well Macraes, delivered another quarter, where production was greater than 50,000 ounces. Waihi delivered to expectations, ass we are mining lower grade zones of the underground. However, production and productivity at higher or lower than expected as we continue to recover from the challenging ground conditions, which has led to coal mine productivity early in the quarter and continued to delay access to high grade areas of the ore body.

As Michael will discuss with you shortly in greater detail, Haile did improve materially in March with access to higher grade commencing plus the impact of various operational and productivity improvement strategies being implemented. Despite the challenges at Haile, we did deliver a good quarter, where we had our other operations achieve strong results. Having multiple operations does provide us with diversification, but production and operational flexibility.

Revenue in the first quarter was $190 million while EBITDA was $64 million and a net profit is $12.4 million. Now after adjusting for unrealized losses on hedges and impairment charges, our adjusted net profit was $16 million equating to an earnings per share of $0.03, fully diluted, which is in line with analysts’ consensus.

Cash flow per share was $0.10 per share before adjusting for working capital movements, which compares to the analyst consensus to the $0.11 per share for the quarter. At Haile, we are well advanced on both the Tower Mill and IsaMill projects with tie in and final csommissioning nearing completion. These projects have also progressed in line with our capital planning. Work to advance the Martha is underground project continues to progress well with mine and management plans and we expect to start development in the second quarter. As a reminder, we are looking at the rapid development to get the underground into operation as soon and as tightly as we can. We also continued to drill it both the Martha project and the WKP, and advancing the prefeasibility study which we expect will be completed in early 2020.

On Slide 4, just before I turn the webcast over to Michael, I want to take this opportunity to highlight major achievements at Didipio mine in the Philippines, and Macraes in New Zealand. At the Annual Global CSR Awards in Malaysia, which recognizes multinational ESG performance across multiple sectors, Didipio received four awards, including top honors for Environment Excellence & Women Empowerment, while at the Future of Mining Awards in Sydney last month, and Macraes operation was recognized for Environmental Excellence related to a waste rock stack design at Coronation North. Congratulations to the women and men of the Didipio and Macraes. We are very proud of their achievements. more broadly, we are proud about ESG performance as a business.

I’m now turning over to Michael to go through the operational performance. Thanks, Michael.

Michael Holmes

Thank you, Mick, and good morning and good afternoon. I’ll now spend the next few minutes going through our operational performance for the first quarter of 2019. On Slide 6, you can see our total recordable injury frequency rate performance. As a company, we improved our TRIFR performance over the course of the first quarter with Didipio and Macraes leading the charge. Macraes operations has experienced improved performance over the past 12 months with much of this resulting attributed to the focus on improving their safety culture. Strong visible and persistent leadership has been instrumental in driving this culture at the operation.

Although, we’ve experienced an improvement in the safety performance at Haile, we are focusing on the recently launched core behavior program, which is similar to the safety culture programs launched at our other business units. And that enables the workforce and taking accountability for their safety and the safety of their work colleagues, and this program has guided and supported by management.

Moving on to Slide 7 and the operational performance at Haile, the operation produced 25,717 ounces of gold in the first quarter with half of this production in March. It was another challenging quarter for us at Haile as we continue to deal with the poor ground conditions as remained – as the mine remains saturated following the heavy rainfall experienced in the fourth quarter and into early 2019. These conditions slow down equipment and impact productivity mining due to the opening up of new areas of the mine, which requires the stripping of the clay material.

This impacted the mine sequence in Snake pit and delayed access to the high-grade material, which we’ve uncovered in March and we’ll continue to mine for the next two quarters. The previously reported negative reconciliation in the upper benches of Snake pit continued to impact earlier this quarter, but this is corrected as we have mined deeper and is reflected in March as improvement. This was a similar experience that we store in Mill Zone. All these challenges at the same time culminated to the poor than expected performance.

In the month of March, however, we saw a market improvement on all fronts with many of the mitigating initiatives yielding positive results. As we continue to mine and open up new areas over the different weather conditions, we are continually developing better processes and methods to manage these conditions. As at the end of the quarter, we had installed 11 depressurization holes and have another 15 plan for the remainder of the year. We are constructing additional retention ponds and water storage for water storage and we are continuing to improve our road conditions.

As we ramp up and mined material, we have commissioned a new Komatsu PC3000 excavator and a Komatsu 730E haul truck in April, as well as three 785 Caterpillar trucks that that we’ve hired in quarter one. This will assist in moving more material and drive at unit costs down as we transfer over to the new Komatsu fleet. As noted, the reconciliation is aligning with our resource model as we mine deeper in the Snake pit. In preparation for mining similar areas in future pits, we have commenced drill programs in these areas and to date have completed 33 diamond core drill holes at the top portion of the Red Hill pit. Pleasingly, these results to date had demonstrated good alignment with the Red Hill resource model.

Recruitment efforts have progressed well with the hiring of workers at all levels and strong skill sets from the hard rock mining states such as Nevada. We also continue to focus on proving both the skill and leadership capability of their workforce. We’re in the process of replacing some of the leadership level positions at our operations and are currently recruiting a general manager and other managerial and supervisory-led level roles.

Moving on to Slide 8. Some specific details and how the operation performed each month for – of the first quarter. As you can see, the mitigating strategies supported and improved the operational performance in March. For the quarter, the operation mined 3.8 million tons and 13.6 million tons of ore. Total material mined in March, increased 53% from February and the total material mill feed for the quarter was 749,000 tons including 273,000 tons mills in the month of March, representing a 15% improvement on the previous months.

All-in sustaining costs were higher and driven by the reduced feed grade and the mine productivity challenges that I’ve just described. This led to lower production in sales and higher operating costs. Sustaining cost was also materially high quarter-on-quarter as expected primarily due to the timing of pre-stripping.

Moving on to Slide 9. As Mick mentioned, the plant expansion at Haile is progressing well and then in early April, we had 110 hour plant shut of the plant to tie in the IsaMill in addition to completing several maintenance activities. This is further fine-tuning, but the IsaMill and the Town Mill are now up and running as we achieve our desired grind size and deliver the gold recoveries benefits that we expect.

For the remainder of the year, we’ll upgrade the cyanide destruct units and the pre-ration [ph] thickener as the mine infrastructure that really reminds for us to achieve the higher throughput rates. With the higher throughput rates and the development of the large open pits and the Horseshoe underground once permitted, we expect production to increase to over 200,000 ounces as predicted – as depicted by the graph.

Moving to Slide 10, and Didipio in the Philippines, the operation delivered a strong operational performance in the first quarter with production rate 50% better quarter-on-quarter with increased mill feed. The all-in sustaining costs at Didipio decreased quarter-on-quarter on the higher sales. It also included $96 per ounce related to production taxes, which we are now including in the all-in sustaining cost, and approximately $130 per ounce related to the expensing of the open pit ore stockpiles previously mined and progressively being processed. The ramp-up of the underground mine continues to advance well with the higher mining rates and improved unit costs. As the year progresses, we expect the mining rates and the grade to further increase to the run rate of 1.6 million tons by the end of the year.

Development of Panel 2 is also advancing well, and we continue to drill the orebody at depth in Didipio. Looking ahead, production at Didipio is expected to be lower next quarter as a result of decreased grades before returning to the stronger production in the second half of the year with better grades from the underground. And this is just purely a function of the mining sequence as we mine through the higher [indiscernible] stopes and the medium grade montonite stopes. So as we mine and then fill those stopes, so it becomes a function of the mining schedule.

Moving onto Slide 11 to Waihi, and production of Waihi decreased quarter-on-quarter, which was expected given that we are now mining the lower grade zone to the underground. We also have mined less material in the first quarter due to ventilation restrictions. And before the quarter end, we broke through to the open pit from the 920 underground drill drive, which provided us with the ventilation that was required.

As Mick mentioned earlier, we continue to advance the Martha Underground Project and are in the process of decoupling the project from the operation. We will continue to work on the mine and the management plans while continuing our extensive joint program from underground and the surface. The development of the Martha Underground is expected to commence this quarter while the prefeasibility study incorporating Martha project and WKP is expected to be completed in early 2020. Production at Waihi for the remainder of the year is expected to be steady.

Turning onto Slide 12 to Macraes. The Macraes operation picked up from where it left off in the fourth quarter with another strong quarter of operational performance. As has been noted, Macraes produced over 50,000 ounces again and delivered on all-in sustaining cost less than $900 an ounce with the quarter-on-quarter increase related to the lower-grade mills. We continue to progress the Golden Point underground study while drilling multiple areas as part of our objective to increase the mine life of the operation at the current gold prices.

I will now turn the presentation over to Scott McQueen who will discuss our financial performance. Thanks, Scott.

Scott McQueen

Thank you, Michael and hello everyone. Next few slides include an overview of our first quarter financial performance.

Turning to Slide 14. Here we see a snapshot of our balance sheet, specifically cash, liquidity and debt levels as they were at the end of the first quarter. Our cash position, while still strong at $87 million, did decrease the cost per quarter. The reduction reflected our 2019 capital profile, which included in Q1 material pre-strip at Haile and Macraes, progress on our organic growth projects and continued exploration. Q1 also included a New Zealand tax payment of nearly $14 million along with the higher-than-planned operating cost at Haile. Just to confirm, we don't expect to make any further New Zealand cash tax payments this year.

Total debt also increased somewhat. It's related to the adoption of IFRS 16, which dealt with the change in the classification of leases. There was no change in the underlying core debt, which remains at $150 million drawn. Our next shape of debt repayment is not until the 31st December 2020. As you can see, net debt at the end of the quarter that is relatively low at $99 million. In terms of our total debt, it's worth keeping in mind that we expect to see that increase over the next 12 to 18 months as we progressively bring on new mining fleet in support of the Haile expansion.

Moving to Slide 15, which provides a summary of the Q1 financials. As you can see, top line revenue for the first quarter was $180 million, which is marginally lower than the previous quarter. This reflected our higher average gold price – this quarter largely offset lower quarter-on-quarter sales volumes. EBITDA for the quarter decreased $10 million from the previous period. This reduction reflected the marginally lower net revenue combined with the higher operating cost at Haile.

As Michael mentioned, we've got several improvement actions underway at Haile, which we expect to improve productivity. Therefore we see those higher cost as short term. And combined with anticipated grade improvements which will also improve the top line, I expect costs, and certainly unit cost will decrease as the year progresses.

Adjusted net profit for the quarter was $16 million, which was similar to the prior quarter with the lower EBITDA offset by reduced depreciation and a lower income tax expense. The main adjustments, other than the customary unrealized FX on hedges was a $4.6 million write-off, deferred exploration cost this quarter. This related to an accumulation contributions made to several exploration joint venture earning arrangement that we had in Argentina, which we decided to exit.

Operating cash flow in the first quarter reflected the lower EBITDA but also the impact by the timing of working capital movements including material increases in inventory and of course of the payment as the $14 million in income tax in New Zealand.

Moving to Slide 16, which summarizes our capital expenditures for this quarter. Total CapEx is broadly in line with the previous quarter. The Q1 saw a reduced total growth capital, which was largely offset by higher general operating capital and capitalized pre-strip. Both of which, as previously mentioned were contributed to the higher quarter-on-quarter all-in sustaining cost results.

Overall, we're tracking consistent with guidance. As you can see in the table at the bottom, the bulk of the growth capital being the top line related to the Haile expansion, which has Michael mentioned continues to advance as planned with the Tower and IsaMill installed and being commissioned. In Q1, we also continued development of Panel 2 of the underground at Didipio and, of course, also advances the Martha Underground Project at Waihi. General operating capital was also higher and particularly in Q1 with the purchase of the new excavator at Macraes.

Moving down, you can see as previously mentioned, the Q1 pre-strip was material. That was consistent with expectation and was mainly centered around Haile and Macraes. In terms of exploration, while we continue to explore at and around Macraes and Haile as you can see, the major spend was unsurprisingly focused at the Martha and WKP, both of which are shown under the Waihi column.

The corporate column includes group capital projects which are generally high IT related we have cost raised plus greenfield exploration not attributable to an existing operating region. This is also where we disclosed our JV contributions which is in the first quarter primarily in Nevada.

Finally onto Slide 17, here you can see graph of our EBITDA margins, which have decreased from the previous quarter. This reflected lower average grades processed and higher operating cost at Haile. We expect an improvement across the year, which is consistent with our budget irrespective of the increases associated with the short-term challenges at Haile.

General invested capital remains a key metric for our business. And as you can see on the right, we have delivered a positive return every year dating back to at least 2011. Although we've seen a decrease in the rate of return in Q1, which reflects the lower underlying profitability, as previously noted, that is not a trend we expect to continue as the year progresses.

I'll now hand back over to Mick to wrap up the presentation.

Mick Wilkes

Thanks, Scott. I'll now close off the webcast to discuss our business going forward. Slide 19, I wanted to talk to you about a bit of our strategy, and highlighted some of the key strategic components that we're focused on going forward. We're often asked by investors what's next and we explained that our strategy is the same one that we've been focused on for the past several years with some exceptions.

Our operations are delivering good results, and we have some work to do at Haile, get it fully back on track and delivering the strong margins we've always expected from this operation. We're confident that we will get there, and we have seen improvements from the changes we've made thus far. We have four operations, which provides operational flexibility. We will leverage our collective experience to deliver sustained productivity from all of our operations. We are investing in technology, and have made some significant enhancements at Didipio underground. We will continue to this focus with the objective of rolling out these enhancements to the next underground operations we planned on building over the next several years, particularly in New Zealand and at Haile. Organic growth is a major component of how we expect to create significant value for investors. From the initiatives we have underway, we have an objective to increase production by 50% from current levels and to do so within the next five years.

And finally to achieve these ambitions, and to set up the business for further growth, we continue to seek out opportunities to enhance our business and how we conduct the many facets of it including operating across multiple time zones. With the robust business comprising four high-quality operations and a deep pool of talent and experienced, we are confident in achieving our objectives and being the best gold mining company in the industry.

So that concludes the formal presentation, ladies and gentlemen, of this webcast. We'll now take some questions over the phone. I will turn the webcast over to the moderator to facilitate the Q&A session.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Your first question is from Michael Slifirski from Credit Suisse. Michael, please go ahead.

Michael Slifirski

Yes, thanks very much. I’ve got three or four quick ones. First of all did the Didipio underground ramp-up, if you annualized first quarter, you’re 1.36. You’re talking about an extra rate of 1.6. But an expectation for the full year being 1.2 to 1.3. So, the implied softening over the next couple of quarters, what drives that? Or do expect it to do better than 1.2 to 1.3?

Mick Wilkes

Michael, I’ll let you answer that. Thanks.

Michael Holmes

Yes. Thanks, Mick. Thanks, Michael. It was a good quarter and it’s a function of, I suppose, the stopping secrets that we’re doing and the development secrets that we’re doing. So, we’re still sort of looking at getting the gardens. We haven’t changed that at this point in time, but certainly, we have to get off the rate – to a run rate at 1.6 and that will just be a function of this type sequence that way we’re currently running. So at some times, they will be filling more states than we’re actually mining. So that’s just a bit better at that sort of as the first quarter, there was some more steps that were being produced.

Michael Slifirski

Okay. Thank you. Secondly, with respect to some early conclusions from the Town Mill and the IsaMill has been enough material through that to see the recovery enhancement? Have you got anything to date to conclude that it’s been as successful as you hope?

Mick Wilkes

Yes. there are positive signs, but probably just a little bit too early to tell. We’ve, just sort of got the Town Mill sort of – IsaMill is sort of running. And I suppose we just haven’t sort of, we’ve science and positive grind sizes into what we’ve expected and we’ve seen some improvements in recovery, but decided that that sort of locked in at the moment. Michael is probably a little bit too early to tell, but certainly positive side.

Michael Slifirski

Okay. Thank you. certainly, with respect to your ability to manage to go on. So, Didipio pulling out a terrific quarter by depleting the – that stockpiled high-grade better ore and operating at the formerly 4 million ton per annum right. Is there anything else in a bag that you can pull out if necessary and that’s a – you’ve delivered the quarter by clearly pushing Didipio harder than what’s sustainable. Have you run out of capacity to patch over run any other risk of weakness?

Mick Wilkes

Michael, I think that, what we’ve got is a multi operational business with the capacity to pull levers were required. There’s plenty of potential at Haile, and I don't think that’s going to have – continue to have a bad performance. And we feel like we’ve turned the corner at Haile, but they still work do to ramp it up to reach its full production and production rate of 50,000 ounces a quarter.

Waihi continues to perform well and surprise on the upside. Macraes continues to perform well and often surprises. So, I think just the – we do have that capacity to run a stable business and that’s what – that’s the whole reason we had a multi-operational business is to mitigate against issues when they happen. And we’ve always had that strategy. So, I’m very pleased with the performance of the business. It’s disappointing that we had the issues we have had at Haile, we are overcoming and we’re learning and make us better.

Michael Slifirski

Yes. Okay. And so with respect to, Didipio, that license, but is there any movement there yet? I know you’ve been pretty positive about the opportunity to have that limit was removed. Is there any progress there?

Mick Wilkes

Yes, it’s very modest. And we are continuing to be in discussions with the regulators on that and I’m hopeful that we’ll get it in the not too distant future, but not promising anything.

Michael Slifirski

Finally, with respect to Haile, it seems like every problem that you possibly could encounter, you have encountered in every aspect of that, of that operation. So it’s clearly, you’ve identified what those issues are addressed and progressively, what have you learned from that? What sort of went wrong in the acquisition case? What didn’t you see? What, what are the lessons from it that perhaps would you wouldn’t repeat in the future acquisition given that you want to increase by 50% over the next five years?

Mick Wilkes

Well the timing, if I look back a couple of years and it’s probably not really that helpful to do so, but it was a unique transaction in the sense that, we bought them on that was already, that just started construction. All the designs and everything were already in place and in particular, the permits are already in place. So, we had to work with what we had and we’ve made quite a few changes since then, mainly around the process part and we're now seeing throughputs well above the nameplate, where on particular days, so far, we're operating at 3.5 million ton per annum annualized. And that’s a function of potential that we saw with the process fund with the improvements that we've put in place. I guess we did underestimate the impact of the water table and the hurricanes that they come through there.

We’ve had our fair share of those in the last four years. And probably, we underestimated the impact of that particularly as we ramp up or start off the open pit mine. Remember this is quite a long pit. The ultimate pit is some three kilometers long. It's covered by – the ore body is covered by overburdened with the saprolitic material and the combination of opening up new areas is that open pit. And the coincidence of the – sorry, coinciding with these hurricane events, really did cause us some problems. But yes, we’ll get through that. mining has its ups and downs, but we’re very resilient and that’s why we got a multi operational business. We’re very confident that Haile will be reach its full potential over the next couple of years.

Michael Slifirski

If you can just sort of sneaking out was very quick one with respect to Haile. It’s only been once, but my recollection is it’s a pretty tight little sought. So to what extent does that, lack of available land constrained what you otherwise motto? I’m just trying to understand, as you increase material movements as you need to drop more waste, increase your ponds for unforeseen water events. have you got the land available or is it always going to be somewhat challenging?

Mick Wilkes

Yes. we do have the land available. We’ve been purchasing land since we bought the mine. We’ve added about the 20% or 25%, the land area. They had to accommodate the expanded mine. that it is a – it is relatively tight. We have, which means, and we have different types of rock, a waste rock that we have to deal with, with the pad material and the non-pad material. And that requires proper scheduling courses. It’s a fully contained site, where there’s no water discharge, no contact water discharge from the side. So that just makes the scheduling more complex than it would otherwise be on the mine in Western Australia. But yes, that complexity means that we’ve got to be extra good at the schedule and the planning.

Michael Slifirski

Yes. Thanks folks. Thanks a lot.

Mick Wilkes

Thanks, Slifirski.

Thank you. Your next question is from Reg Spencer from Canaccord. Reg, please go ahead.

Reg Spencer

Hi. Good morning, I think you can say, just a question from me on Didipio. You've lodged the application for the FTAA renewal. I’m just wondering, does the suspension order that still sits on top of the Didipio impact that newer application or is it two separate issues or just government departments you're dealing with there?

Michael Holmes

no, it doesn’t impact it. And they are two separate government departments. All of the discussions we’ve had with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, and its NGB had been constructive and have not conceited the suspension order issue. So that’s with the health to the President and DENR is progressing with the renewal as per the normal business.

Reg Spencer

Okay. All right. And just back to Haile. I know you’d be looking at a number of ways to address the unit mining rights there, but how should we think about the [indiscernible] mining costs at how going forward. We haven’t really got anyway need the original feasibility study estimates and then obviously, you’re going through a difficult patch at the moment with the wet weather at Macraes [indiscernible]. For you, guys will be looking at guiding the market as to how we should think about that in the caution of where you get to, anywhere near that $2 a ton mark is pretty suggested or should we be thinking something a little bit higher than that?

Mick Wilkes

look, I’ll let Michael answer that, Reg. But my – I’ll give you my initial comments. The mining costs had been higher than we expected so far, mainly to do with the weather, obviously in the last six months, did prior to that due to skill levels and the equipment and the maintenance support that we were getting from Caterpillar in South Carolina. that was disappointing. We took the decision at the end of last year to change equipments providers and go for best-in-class machines, actually 738. There’s been a 200 ton trucks, as being most appropriate for our site. Any particular support that the Komatsu is providing in North America at the moment?

And based on that upgraded fleet, and the expected levels of support and the continued drive to increase the skills base of their operators by recruiting out of the western states, particularly in Nevada, we do expect that the unit rights would come back down towards that $2 a ton. Now, will it happen this year? maybe not, but it certainly once we have, I think we’ll get there once we have the more enough to its full mining rate. Michael, do you want to add anything more to that?

Michael Holmes

well, no, I think I taught it pretty well. We’ve got the first PC3000 on site now with some of the bigger 200 ton trucks. we’ve got the next excavator, the PC4000 that will be on site in July, in early August and then one in November. So, as we ramp up, we’ve got much bigger equipment coming on site, we’ve got the new trucks, arriving in August as well. So – and then we basically got two or three trucks per month – for the next 12 months. So, yes, if you’ve got for what you’re sign, you probably won’t see this, this year, but we’ll be, we’ll be targeting to when we get up to the 46 million ton. Yes. 45 million to 48 million ton run rate. We should be expecting of those unit costs to come down the levels that we 43-101.

Reg Spencer

Right. Thank you. Thanks, Michael. Just a quick follow up question on that. Have you been coming to quantify which area has had the large negative impact on those unit morning, right either the maintenance, either the equipment, either the skills, labor staff turnover, where’s being this biggest problem area for you on that mining cost front?

Michael Holmes

It’s a bit of everything, Reg and a part of that is the actual mining of the clay material as well. So that’s with the contract that we’ve had in neither with the smaller ton, so smaller trucks, so just due to the pressures and the wet material that haverun the 60 ton trucks instead of the 100 or 150 ton trucks.

Reg Spencer

Understood. That’s right. That’s all for me. Thank you guys.

Thank you. Your next question is from Chris Thompson from PI Financial. Chris, please go ahead.

Chris Thompson

Hi Guys. Just two quick questions. Starting off with Haile, just digging in and trying to understand the Snake reconciliation in the upper benches. Is that a – is that a factor of tons grade or both?

Mick Wilkes

Chris, it was actually a factor of drilling. There were six holes in the original model, which were RC holes drilled pre-remark. So, they go back more than 10 years. And when we started mining and built the negative reconciliation there, we realized that those six holes didn’t – maybe the quality of the data wasn’t as good as it should – it could have been. And so we removed those holes from the resource model and it reconciled much better. That’s pleasingly as we saw with the mills, the reconciliation is split to the positive as we get deeper into the ore body. So, the net overall effect is not significant, it’s more of a smearing effect that you often see in these RC holes, particularly the older.

Chris Thompson

Great. Thanks. Just the final question here, just, moving onto Macraes. You mentioned that you’re going to be working on the – I guess on underground feasibility for Golden Point, if you have the timing for that and will this include a Round Hill?

Mick Wilkes

No. Golden Point underground is actually the down dip did extension of Round Hill. So, it doesn’t sterilize the future open pit and redevelopment of the process plant project. And so what it does, it allows us to develop. So what it does, it wouldn’t allow us to develop an underground to basically replace the heavy deeper reserves at prices underground. And then, so we’re looking at around 2022 for that underground to continue, but at Golden Point instead of prices underground. And what that does is it complements of course, some ongoing open pit operations, which allows the mine life to keep being, extended. So, we’re looking at mine life going out to at least 2024 right now, subject to what happens to the gold price in the future. So, it’s quite a positive development. Now, in terms of the feasibility study, we’ve got a guy, we’ve got a team working on it. It’s not that complicated, I don’t think, but we’ll have something out by the end of the year, thereabouts.

Chris Thompson

Perfect. Thanks for that.

Thank you. Your next question is from Matthew Friedman from Goldman Sachs. Matthew, please go ahead.

Matthew Friedman

Sure. Thanks. Hi, Mick and team. Just start following on from Reggie’s question on how mining costs and I’ll just dig into those specifics. Firstly, on the saprolitic clay material. Can you remind us of how that zone varies across the remaining pits? So, are there remaining stripping that you need to do. And how much of this I suppose will be ongoing as you widen out the footprint of the pit. I mean, you did, you did touch on the long geometry of the pit. And then I suppose you have any options to mitigate the timing of this stripping seasonally in your mine plants.

And then secondly, I guess on a similar vein, on the depressurization holes, you did also previously mention the impact of the water table. Is it safe to assume that depress holes also become an ongoing process through the loss of the open pit and is that having any notable impact on your costs given that you’re using specialized equipment to drill those wells?

Mick Wilkes

Yes. Good question, Matthew. thanks for that. I’ll start off and then let Michael talk to some more of the detail around it. I think that there’s around 20 million tons of clay material sitting on top of the ore body as to the expanded pit. I’m not quite sure how much we’ve moved to date. A lot of that by material will be moved over the next 18 months. But there still will be some from time to time and have to be removed. It’s critical to the mine player right now, because obviously, as we’re starting up new pitch, we need to remove that to get down into the ore body. And as the mine expands, as the open pit expands, then the timing of removing that saprolitic material becomes less critical to ongoing access to ore.

The significance of that is that this stuff is very easy to dig in the dry season. It’s very tough to dig in the wet season. But it’s particularly wet. So we can – we can schedule it to remove the soft clay material in dry periods i.e. in the summer months. So from – basically from March through to I don’t know August, September is a good time, the mining the soft clay material and then after that forget about it unless you’ve got the right equipment. And then I’ll think it’s a big question for us operating in this part of the world. As far as the watering holes, we’ll probably have to continue to do that more broadly, but again, once we opened the open pit up more, we’re expected that will generally draw the water table down anyway. And Michael, can you add any more details to that place?

Michael Holmes

Yes. So, the program that we’ve got at the moment sort of covers as off for this year and the phase one. So, as we increase the different phases and the bigger pitch we will be continuing to put some additional depressurization wells in there, but probably not to the extent of what we’re doing this year as sort of issue is a bit of a catch up year with the amount that we’ve planned to try and get that halo around us as well as getting rid of some of the surface water that we’ve had that’s been in the area, I don’t know whether people would remember, but the land better reservoir, we’ve tried that. We’re constructing an upstream diversion dam to get the water away from the – from that area as well. So that will help. So that diversion dam, perhaps the water from upstream and just puts it around the pits and discharges it back into the rivers and creeks. So that’s the other part with the dewatering as well that should assist us just going forward.

Matthew Friedman

Sure. Thanks. I appreciate the detail. Gents, just quickly, sorry, if I think about your unit mining costs, even just for the quarter at Haile at for those 40 tons, would it safe to be – safe to assume that you’re right for the contract that similarly that clay materially, potentially a multiple of that, maybe double that on a dollar per ton basis? And that’s part of the reason driving your costs higher during the quarter?

Mick Wilkes

Michael?

Michael Holmes

It is at a high cost. It’s not as – it’s not as much as doubling, but there are other – there are other costs that come into that with regards to the total movement, which is dewatering wells, it’s the other side cost which gone that go into the mining the eyebrow mining costs. So, it’s just the function of the mining of the clays as opposed to our mining. Right? Is around that is around that that factor. That’s right.

Matthew Friedman

Okay. Sure. Appreciate it. Thanks for the detail guys.

[Operator Instructions] Your next question is from Wayne Lam from RBC. Wayne, please go ahead.

Wayne Lam

Yes, thanks guys. Just a quick question on the ongoing turnover at Haile. It looks like we’ve kind of turned the corner on the turnover issues with the net personnel additions from October to February. Just wondering if something changed in March or April, and if you can talk to the ongoing turnover – turnover in personnel and the changes that were made in the leadership team?

Mick Wilkes

Michael, thanks.

Michael Holmes

Yes, sure. So, we’re actually, we’re ramping up the personnel, so the turnover’s a percentage is coming down. So, we’re still – we’re still working through that and it’s still a fairly buoyant market for labor. So, we’ve done a couple of roadshows. We’ve got name out there. We’ve got numerous platforms for that recruitment having a look at both the experienced at the west as well as experience coming from the armed forces.

And then just some of the management changes is just sort of having look at the operational readiness for the ramp up over the next couple of years. So, looking at that as a role and then sourcing, yes, we’ve moved the general manager into another project area. And so looking for a general manager to sort of take us through to the next step as we continue sort of increasing and ramping up the mine to get up to a run rate. So – and then just a few other ones is just rightsizing the – rightsizing the other management team. So, having look at the amount of activities that we’ve got on, and the focus that we’ve put on safety side, basically and as well as the permitting process. So, we had one manager looking after health, safety, the environment, and community and with basically – basically divided that role, so that one managers looking after health, safety and training, and security and the other one will be looking after the environment community improvement, but changes like that too to better align us with the activities that are currently going on at the moment.

Wayne Lam

Okay. All right. Thanks. Yes, that’s it for me.

Thank you. Your next question is from John Tumazos from John Tumazos Very Independent. John, please go ahead.

John Tumazos

Thank you. How do you recruit and relocate people east of the Rocky Mountains to the Pioneer Gold Mining in South Carolina. do you pay relocation allowances from Nevada? Are you recruiting the open pit mines for coal in Southern Illinois and Indiana or Wyoming and Montana? It’s a big cultural change from out west to east coast.

Mick Wilkes

Yes. thanks, John. What we’ve been doing over, particularly over the last 12 months is really pushing to get our name out there to be a serious option for the hard rock mines on the western side of the country or the Rockies, as you say to come over to South Carolina. And that’s been pretty successful with it is now got a reputation, is a good place to work as a good mine. It’s not in the desert, it’s not in the Arctic, so it does have its advantage, advantages there. We – it’s an easy place for families to relocate to in terms of schooling and an access to the services and facilities. And there, quite a number of people that are looking as a lost sale challenge compared to driving an hour or two to work out from Reno or Elko or some way.

Yes, it is a cultural change. There’s no doubt about that. But, yes, do we encourage the diversity and we encourage people to come and be part of the community in South Carolina. So, it has been successful particularly in the last six months as we get a brand down name out there. We’re attracting people from Barrick and Newmont and the other players in Nevada. So, yes, we’re building a strong workforce for the long-term one of the things we didn’t anticipate, a couple of years ago was recruiting locally is great, and training the local people up is the right thing to do. But then when the labor market tightened, as it did strongly last year, a lot of those people that we try and went off and did other job’s working at the quarry or working at the paper mill, or working in a manufacturing plant, which may be offering better money or a better roster. And so they’re not necessarily wedded to hard rock gold mining. The people we’re recruiting from the western sides coming over with more experience. They are hard rock miners and that’s what they know and that’s what they love doing. So, there with this for the long-term.

John Tumazos

Thank you. And good luck.

Mick Wilkes

Thank you, John.

Operator

Mick Wilkes

Okay. Well, thanks for your time everyone. That concludes the webcast and the conference call. A replay will be available in our website later today. On behalf of the team, Michael, Scott and everyone here at Oceana, we thank you for joining us. Should you have any follow-up questions please don’t hesitate to contact our excellent Investor Relations Team. Thank you.

