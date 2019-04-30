Coca-Cola And Pepsi: Endgame

Those willing to take the risk and pay an annual dividend can consider a pair trade with shorting Coca-Cola and going long PepsiCo.

Looking at the breakdowns of both companies show a clear favorite until the beverage market in the US and around the world shows definitive signs of a turnaround.

PepsiCo has seen a year of declining revenues but it has kept its product portfolio diversified and is experiencing healthy growth.

Coca-Cola Company (KO) and PepsiCo (PEP) are the largest beverage manufacturers in the United States and the world, along with Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD). However, PepsiCo's diversified business and rather consistent revenue streams have enabled it to outperform nearly 2:1 when it comes to share performance, rising 45% in the last 5 years compared to Coca-Cola's 24% return over the same time period.

Overall, I expect this trend to continue as some of the beverage market rebounds in the United State and globally alongside Coca-Cola's diversification efforts. It's hard to see a scenario in which this trend reverses any time soon.

Industry Revenues

Coca-Cola has seen its revenues decline in the mid-to-high single-digit pace since as early as 2014 when a mix of health awareness and global growth factors started kicking in and hurting its core carbonated beverages business. At its peak in 2015, the company reported $44.3 billion in sales which then fell to $41.9 billion in 2016, $35.4 billion in 2017, $31.9 billion in 2018 and the company is expected to report $34.7 billion for 2019 as it transitions into healthier beverages and water sales. For 2019, revenues are expected to rise 8.62% and a further 4.4% in 2020 to $36.2 billion.

PepsiCo, on the other hand, has been diversifying away from carbonated soft drinks and onto healthier ones for a while now and only saw a modest decline in sales over the same time period. 2015 sales of $63.1 billion declined to $62.8 billion in 2016 but then began to rebound with 2017 sales of $63.5 billion and 2018 sales of $64.7 billion. For 2019, revenues are expected to rise 2.84% to $66.5 billion and another 3.9% in 2020 to $69.1 billion.

Even though Coca-Cola is expected to encounter a higher sales growth rate in 2019, the comparisons from the previous year are slightly disadvantaged given the sharp drop in sales from previous years whilst PepsiCo only saw a single drop in 2016. Additionally, PepsiCo's growth rate is expected to accelerate whereas Coca-Cola's is expected to nearly be cut in half in 2020.

(Source: All data compiled from most recent company 10Qs)

Product Portfolio

Coca-Cola's brands are primarily the famous Coca-Cola brand, Sprite, Fanta, Schweppes, Minute Maid and Simply (apple and orange juices). The company also produces tea and coffee products under the Fuze Tea and Costa brands, which have been growing in popularity. The company also makes several water brands which are sold around the world. Even with the company's diversification efforts, 69% of all unit sales were sparkling soft drinks, which have continued to lose popularity to healthier products. A notable difference in the company's business model is that 64% of all sales are concentrates and syrups which then turn into finished products elsewhere around the world by distributors which have revenue sharing agreements with Coca-Cola; this method represented only 41% of all sales 3 years ago.

PepsiCo, on the other hand, has a much more diverse product portfolio which includes a large market share in the snacks market with brands like Quaker, Doritos, Lays and Cheetos. The company operates through the Frito-Lay, Quaker, North America Beverage and other regional divisions and in the most recent year, the company made 33% of its sales from the North America Beverage segment.

For the matter of comparison, the global snack market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.79% through 2023 whereas the global soft drink beverage market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% with total beverage CAGR expected at around 3%. This in turn means that both companies are operating around the same growth rate globally and on the more product-specific spectrum. PepsiCo is operating in a slightly better one with snacks outpacing the overall beverage industry.

Profits

Coca-Cola is my go-to example of a company with a soaring stock price which can be justified even though it has been losing revenues with each passing year. This is because the company has worked tirelessly at boosting its EPS through cost-cutting measures and share repurchase programs which saw the company repurchasing $1.9 billion worth of shares in 2018, down from $3.7 billion in both 2016 and 2017. The company repurchased roughly $60 billion worth of stock since the beginning of its program in the early 90s.

Due mostly to cost-cutting measures and joint ventures with Monster Beverage (MNST), EPS in 2018 rose to $2.08 after declining each year since 2014. For 2019, the company is expected to grow EPS 0.96% to $2.10 and another 7.62% to $2.26 in 2020.

PepsiCo has done similar work when it came to cost-cutting and share repurchasing, buying back around $8 billion worth of common stock from 2015 to 2018 and has a sizable authorization of $15 billion for the coming years. The company has kept SG&A flat, even as revenues were rising slightly, in a sign of commitment to lower costs and overhead to boost net income.

The company's EPS has been rising steadily since 2014 where it reported $4.57 to 2018's $5.66. For 2019, the company is expected to report EPS of $5.53, lower by about 2.3%. For 2020, the company is expected to report EPS of $5.95, a 7.6% rise from 2019. This trend is mostly due to investments and foreign exchange headwinds expected to hit in the current year.

Balance Sheet

Coca-Cola has $28.5 billion in assets, excluding indefinite-lived assets (goodwill) and $27.9 billion in current liabilities like short-term debt. The company holds $29.4 billion in long-term debt, which has been steadily rising throughout the years, adding $4 billion in the last 12 months alone. The company pays around $1 billion in annual interest expense and has $5.6 billion in cash.

PepsiCo has $17.5 billion in assets, excluding indefinite-lived assets and $19 billion in current liabilities which includes short-term debt and accounts payable. From a long-term debt perspective, the company holds $28.5 billion which matures throughout the next decade and pays an annual interest expense of around $900 million. The company has $5 billion in cash.

Overall, Coca-Cola has an advantage from a debt to capital ratio but the long-term debt at PepsiCo is being paid off systematically whilst Coca-Cola has been increasing it over the years. With rising short-term interest rates, it's unclear what early actions the companies will take to mitigate the effects on interest expense but remain fairly in line with one another.

Valuations

With EPS of $2.10 and revenues of $34.7 billion expected in 2019, Coca-Cola is currently trading at multiple of 22.78x and 5.9x, respectively.

PepsiCo, expecting EPS of $5.53 and revenues of $66.5 billion, is trading at multiples of 22.8x and 2.6x, respectively.

Investment Conclusion

From an investor standpoint, the dividend yield of Coca-Cola is slightly superior to PepsiCo's, paying 3.34% annually versus 2.94%. From a share repurchase standpoint, PepsiCo's currently authorized $15 billion program throughout the next 3 years is a superior return on capital, which can boost targets slightly higher than expected.

Overall, in a market where diversification is key, especially given the nature of cyclicality and health conscience consumer spending habits, PepsiCo seems to have the upper hand and given the close nature of both earnings and revenue growth of both companies the price to sales valuation premium seems to be justified, for the most part.

The EPS boost is of a limited nature, given its origins, so it'll be up to the company to show significant diversification and new revenue streams for me to become bullish on the company. PepsiCo, however, has only had 1 year with revenue-related headwinds and its diversified portfolio has allowed the lower-growth beverage unit to rebound without hurting the company's overall performance and prospects.

If Coca-Cola wasn't a relatively high dividend payer I would consider a pair trade by shorting Coca-Cola and going long PepsiCo but for the time being, it looks like the brand name favorability has created a slight premium for Coca-Cola and I believe that PepsiCo is a much safer play than Coca-Cola.

I remain bullish on PepsiCo and cautiously optimistic about Coca-Cola.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Opinion, not investment advice.