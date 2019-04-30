Kraft Heinz: New CEO Does Not Change The Narrative

Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC) disclosed that the Board of Directors has appointed former AB InBev (BUD) Chief Global Marketing Officer Miguel Patricio as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Patricio has a good track record in building brands at ABI, signaling to investors that the KHC Board is serious about turning around its operations. In the near term, investors are more concerned about key fundamental issues such as margin compression and excessive leverage. Consequently, we don't think the appointment of Mr. Patricio is much of a quick fix. Thus, we think KHC’s share price undervaluation will persist for a while until investors see signs of a fundamental turnaround and remain on hold.

Crafting a New Chapter

Kraft Heinz Co. announced several days ago that the company’s Board of Directors appointed Miguel Patricio as Chief Executive Officer effective July 1, 2019, replacing acting CEO Bernardo Hees, who will transition back to 3G Capital. Mr. Patricio has carved a solid reputation at AB InBev over a couple of decades, serving in various capacities, including heading the North America and Asia-Pacific businesses. His latest stint was as Global Chief Marketing Officer, where he implemented a strategic playbook for AB InBev's global brands. Before AB InBev, he was connected with several consumer companies, including Philip Morris (PM), Coca-Cola (KO) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).

What Went Wrong?

The new CEO announcement came as no surprise to investors, as Kraft Heinz needed a new honcho to lead the company into its next phase following the disappointing merger of Kraft and Heinz. Recall that in March 2015, the merger created the 5th largest food & beverage company globally, with the objective to increase cost efficiency and eventually drive industry-leading profit margins.

The expectation was that the marriage of both companies would provide a strong foothold in food & business sectors on a global scale. Four years after the merger, there are more questions than answers. The merger transaction did not pan out well, with disappointing financial results and share price underperformance - the share price has declined 58% following the merger announcement.

We think this share price underperformance is justified, with the company facing several headwinds such as an uninspiring operating performance, excessive leverage and even an SEC investigation. The company reported a troubled FY 2018 financial results, revealing a net loss of $10.2 billion. The notable net loss was driven by non-cash impairment charges related to its U.S. Refrigerated and Canada Retail units, the Kraft and Oscar Meyer brands, as well as integration and restructuring expenses. Adjusted for impairment and restructuring charges, FY 2018 net profit would have been flattish, falling short of management's expectations. The lower-than-expected results have prompted management to reduce its dividend payments by 36% to $0.40 per share.

Notwithstanding these financial results, the company has also stretched its financial position with bank debt levels of $30 billion, or net debt-to-EBITDA of 4.3X. Additionally, Kraft Heinz reported that the SEC is investigating the company’s accounting practices, translating to “out of period” corrections of $25 million under the cost of goods sold. While the re-statement seems immaterial, we question if this is a symptom of an underlying weakness in KHC's internal controls.

Hence, we do not blame investors for abandoning the stock, with plenty of unanswered questions around the company’s ability to implement its strategy. Firstly, we think KHC will find it difficult to improve its top line figures in an operating environment where private-label brands are gaining ground, and the company’s portfolio is simultaneously losing steam. Secondly, higher manufacturing and logistics costs have also dampened their net profitability with little sign of abating. The anticipated cost efficiencies from the Kraft & Heinz merger have not materialized, and we would not be keeping our hopes up on this front.

In our view, the new CEO announcement should appease investors, at least in the near term. This signals to investors that the Board of Directors is not taking issues lightly with the installation of a "Mr. Fixit" to run the company. We think it noteworthy to mention that Mr. Patricio is a talented operator, specializing in converting dominant regional brands into multi-national brands.

One of his most notable achievements was growing AB InBev’s Asian business by focusing on the premium market and local brands in China, which led to impressive growth - AB InBev Asia went from $1 billion revenue in 2008 to $2.7 billion in 2012. He also revitalized AB InBev's global brands (Corona, Budweiser and Stella) in his role as top global marketing boss.

Value Gap Expected to Persist in the Near Term

Relative to other U.S. food companies, KHC trades at a forward P/E of 11.4x - a significant discount to its peers (industry average ~18x). Though the shares do trade at a discounted multiple, we believe that KHC's share price undervaluation will persist in the near term with a lack of catalysts.

Following the dismal FY 2018 financial results, it would be difficult to see incremental buyers re-entering the stock, especially considering the lack of visibility at the current juncture. Mr. Patricio will only take over by mid-year, and it would be hard to see a drastic strategic change this year. Until he has familiarized himself with the company’s operations, we believe he will maintain the status quo, i.e., further investing in marketing and taking steps to strengthen KHC's brands. Going forward, we believe Mr. Patricio will have his hands full turning around the company’s operations through the divestiture of commoditized brands, focus on brand premiumization and a significant reduction in debt levels.

The silver lining is that KHC is making some progress in 1Q 2019, thanks to its efforts at innovation, brand building and price investment. While private-label brands continue to take market share in almost every KHC product category in the U.S., other branded companies have given up incremental market share to the company. However, we think KHC will have great difficulty competing with private-label brands long term, especially if the pace of private-label market share gains is anything to go by.

Additionally, potential inflation in commodity costs could also hurt KHC’s margins, as we think the company's ability to pass through these costs to customers has severely diminished. We think it will need to if it wants to remain competitive against private-label brands.

Conclusion

The bottom line is that KHC’s transformation requires a multi-year effort to rebuild its portfolio. We view the recent appointment of Mr. Miguel Patricio as a sign that the company is aiming to enhance its brand portfolio, given the incoming CEO’s solid track record at ABI. While there have been several minor successes in recent months, we still have doubts about the company’s ability to facilitate a turnaround, especially considering the many headwinds it faces. Consequently, we think the shares, despite trading at discounted multiples, rightly reflect these concerns.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.