Facebook Crushed Earnings Again, Don't Be Fooled By Scare Tactics

On 11/26/18, I wrote an article on Facebook (FB) at $136.38, outlining a case why it was undervalued, and on 2/5/19, I wrote an article about how the shares were still climbing out of their ridiculous downward spiral as they closed at $171.16. On 4/24/19, FB closed at $182.58, and its after-hours price has seemed to settle at $196.38, which is an increase of 7.56% after crushing earnings.

I can’t stand when good stocks get slammed because of headwinds from the news. Facebook’s numbers have continuously told a story about a company that refuses to let growth subside and one in which the continuous assault of fake headwinds had zero effect on the underlying business. On July 25th, 2018, FB closed at $217.50 and dropped 42.96% by Christmas Eve, and the shares closed at $124.06 on December 24th, 2018. Investors in the company got an unwarranted Christmas present, as both the revenue and daily user count (DAU) increased throughout the downward spiral. Since the stock traded at $217.50 when both metrics were lower, I believe FB will take out its previous highs and break through the $230 level sometime in 2019, which is a 20% increase from the close on Friday.

(Source: TD Ameritrade)

Bad press knocked the wind out of Facebook's sails but couldn’t stop its growth

At the end of July in 2018, the stock started its descent from all-time highs. On 7/31/2018, Facebook banned pages which were created to influence the 2018 Midterms. On 8/13/2018, HUD filed a complaint against Facebook over discrimination in housing ads. On the 21st of August 2018, 600+ accounts were tied to political influence schemes and were removed from Facebook. On 9/5/18, Sheryl Sandberg appeared before the Senate Intelligence Committee and gave what was received as a half-evasive testimony. On 9/18/2018, Facebook was accused of allowing bias against women in job ads. On 9/20/18, the EU set a December 31st deadline for serious data collection reform which created a large threat of sanctions against Facebook. On 9/25/18, the co-founders of Instagram, Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, resigned. To end September, on 9/28/18, another security breach was announced, with the first estimates of 50 million users being affected. On 11/6/18, Facebook blocked another 100+ accounts ahead of the US Midterms. On 11/13/2018, Facebook was used to facilitate an auction of a child bride in South Sudan. On 12/14/18, it said a bug may have exposed unposted photos of millions of users. To end the year of horrible headlines and bringing the stock price to the lows of 2018, internal documents revealed undisclosed data sharing from Facebook to companies which included Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT).

(Source: Digg.com)

(Source: Digg.com)

The second half of 2018 was plagued with brutal headlines for Facebook, which quickly destroyed the company's run-up to all-time highs. As all this negative press came to the surface, it didn’t stop people from using Facebook's platforms, and it certainly didn’t stop companies from spending money to advertise on the platforms. Facebook continued to crush the metrics and increase all its critical data points. The company’s ability to grow never stopped, and quarter after quarter it reported progress in the face of adversity. At the end of the day, the underlying business segments defeated the onslaught of headlines which generated a stigma around owning FB stock. They couldn’t have been more wrong, as the growth was the real story to focus on.

Forget the news headlines, as it’s all about the metrics and Facebook is a growth machine

Marc Cuban always says on Shark Tank that you must know the numbers when you come into the tank. This is true in investing, and investors should know the numbers before making any decisions. Over the past nine quarters, Facebook has sequentially grown both its DAUs and the Monthly Active Users (MAUs). The DAUs reached 1.56 billion, which was up 8% compared to Q1 2018, and MAUs grew by 8% as well, reaching 179 million. The company estimated that on average 2.1 billion people used one of its apps in March 2019 on a daily basis, and around 2.7 billion were active on a monthly basis.

(Source: Facebook Q1 2019 Results)

On the financial side, mobile ad revenue grew 30% year over year to $13.9 billion, which accounted for roughly 93% of the total revenue generated from ads. The company’s revenue base is growing across all regions and continues to broaden as additional businesses spend ad dollars with FB. This is important to a sustainable revenue stream, as Facebook’s top 100 advertisers represented less than 20% of its total ad revenue. The total revenue for Q1 was $15.1 billion, which increased 26% YOY.

In 2017, Facebook increased its revenue from the Q1 reported number to the Q4 reported number by $4.94 billion and in 2018 by $4.95 billion. In 2017 Q1, reported revenue was $8.03 billion, which increased 61.5% to $12.97 billion at the end of Q4. In 2018, the company basically replicated its progress, as Q1 reported revenue at $11.97 billion and Q4 came in at $16.91 billion. This was an increase of $4.95 billion between the two reported quarters and represented 41.35% in growth. If Facebook can keep this trend alive, 2019 Q4 should come in just under $20 billion. Since Q1’s reported revenue was $15.08 billion, if we say that Q4 will increase by $4.9 billion, which is lower than the increase in 2017 and 2018, we will see a revenue increase throughout the quarters of 32.5% and a Q4 reported revenue number of $19.98 billion. Facebook is a company that is still growing revenue, and I believe the trend will stay intact.

(Source: Steven Fiorillo; Data Source: Facebook Q1 Slides)

Mark Zuckerberg’s leadership is priceless and should not go overlooked

Mark Zuckerberg is exactly who you want leading Facebook. He built the company from the ground up and is as invested as ever in continuing to lead the organization. It’s refreshing that he has indicated that regulation is necessary and is accounting for it. Regulation hasn’t happened yet, but Mr. Zuckerberg is a forward-thinking individual who is playing a strategic game of chess around this topic. Mr. Zuckerberg stated on the Q1 call that he understands any type of regulation may hurt Facebook’s business operations but thinks regulation is necessary. I think it's important that as the CEO of Facebook he is taking the stance that getting the issues right is more important than the company's interests. He is looking many moves ahead and believes that regulation will help establish trust when people know that the correct systems of governance and accountability are in place. In the long term, he believes that once trust is established through regulation, it will have a much larger positive impact for Facebook’s overall business than any shorter hits the company will incur.

When you have a CEO who is facing countless articles around privacy and trust and lawmakers calling for regulation and they are embracing it with open arms, you have to applaud them. Instead of taking a hardline approach to defend at any cost, Mr. Zuckerberg is playing the long game here. He has already set aside $3 billion for future FTC fines and is ready to work with lawmakers on regulation. As a shareholder, I am pleased with how he is handling the issues around privacy and the company’s long-term prospects.

Facebook’s balance sheet is a fortress

Facebooks consolidated balance sheet represents a fortified fortress. FB has over $45 billion in cash on the books, with virtually zero debt. If one was to consider the company's operating lease liabilities as debt, then Facebook could write a check and still have almost $39 billion in cash. From the end of Q4 2018, Facebook has increased its total assets by 12.48% its cash by 10.04% to $45.24 billion and its shareholder equity by 2.84% to $86.5 billion. Facebook's liabilities increased by 73.85% to $22.96 billion from the end of Q4 2018 to the end of Q1 2019. Now, when a company increases its liabilities by 73.85% over three months, alarm bells may ring, but in Facebook's case, it doesn’t matter. Its total liabilities are just under $23 billion, which can be paid in cash tomorrow and the company's cash stockpile would exceed $22 billion with zero liabilities. Not many companies are in this position, which makes Facebook’s balance sheet a fortified fortress. With this balance sheet, the company can weather a very large storm if fines start to roll in and navigate through the possible short-term turmoil of possible regulation. In any case Facebook’s balance sheet should be what others strive to achieve.

(Source: Facebook Q1 Earnings Call)

Conclusion

I have been a shareholder of FB since the company went public. I have held this stock through its ascent, the downward spiral with all the bad headlines and through the latest recovery. I never once thought about selling the stock because all the key metrics kept growing. People can say they are finished with Facebook, but the metrics don’t paint that picture. If you look at a short-term chart, FB has risen a great deal, but if you look at a one-year chart, shares still have another $27.13 to reach their highs, which is another 12.41%. I believe FB has room to run and will take out its previous highs. If Facebook can keep growing its MAUs, DAUs and its Revenue, this stock could trade between $230 and $250 per share by the end of the year, in my opinion. It all depends on the next few quarterly reports, and since FB hasn’t disappointed so far, I am sticking with the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.