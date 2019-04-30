David And Goliath: Capital Southwest Vs. Main Street Capital

This will also be useful analysis for those interested in Capital Southwest's "baby bonds."

What's so special about this BDC, and what has garnered its many comparisons to Seeking Alpha darling Main Street Capital?

Capital Southwest is a smaller BDC with a market capitalization of $370 million. Despite its humble size, Capital Southwest has been generating significant buzz among our subscribers and followers.

Capital Southwest (CSWC), is an internally managed, credit-focused BDC that is an active capital provider to middle market companies across the capital structure.

We provide debt financing solutions to middle market companies for acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancings. Our dedicated, in-house team of industry analysts leads our credit underwriting and portfolio management of investments in primarily floating-rate first lien senior secured debt securities.

Capital Southwest and Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) have more than just their mission statements in common. Besides both being internally managed and focusing on the middle market, the firms have been around for decades. You may not know Capital Southwest, but it's been publicly traded in one form or another since 1980. These two firms have also worked together through a partnership managing the I-45 Senior Loan Fund ("SLF").

Today's Capital Southwest Is Not Yesterday's

Part of the reason CSWC has remained under the radar is its evolution since 2015.

Source: Capital Southwest Corp. Investor Presentation, February 2019

The allocation to debt in 2014 was almost unnoticeable. Due to its nearly 100% allocation to equity and lack of a meaningful dividend, Capital Southwest traded at a very poor 30% discount to NAV. That is a long ways from MAIN's consistent 35-70% premium to NAV.

Source: Capital Southwest Corp. Investor Presentation, February 2019

For those among us that are fans of George Orwell's 1984, the 1+1=3 shown above might raise suspicions. To the firm's credit, however, it did create significant value for shareholders through the transaction. With the spin-off of CSW Industrials (CSWI), CSWC looks a lot different today.

Source: Capital Southwest Corp. Investor Presentation, February 2019

Portfolio Construction

In fact, CSWC transitioned from a portfolio generating no income to today's in which 92% of assets are producing cash. This includes a 12% allocation to the aforementioned I-45 SLF venture with Main Street. Capital Southwest has two primary strategies:

Source: Capital Southwest Corp. Investor Presentation, February 2019

Let's compare this preliminary information on Capital Southwest to that of Main Street.

Source: Main Street Capital Investor Presentation, Q4 2018

Main Street targets effectively the same type of companies as Capital Southwest. It subsequently makes sense that Main Street and Capital Southwest formed a partnership. Main Street's assets under management ("AUM") are nearly 10 times that of Capital Southwest and are detailed below.

Source: Main Street Capital Investor Presentation, Q4 2018

Main Street has a 69%/31% split between debt/equity. Coincidentally or not, this is identical to Capital Southwest's prior to accounting for the SLF fund, which pushes it closer to 80/30. A major difference between Main and Capital Southwest is their respective management teams. Capital Southwest has 21 employees across its finance and investment teams, of which 18 joined since launching the middle-market strategy a few years ago. Main Street, on the other hand, has nearly that many investment professionals in each of its business silos, many of which have been with Main Street for 10+ years.

Source: Capital Southwest Corp. Investor Presentation, February 2019

This is good chart framing up Capital Southwest's positions in the capital stack. Its heavy weighting to first-lien loans in both the lower and middle market provide portfolio stability.

Section Conclusions:

Main Street and Capital Southwest's strategies overlap in terms of the loans and companies they target.

Capital Southwest's middle-market lending team has a much shorter tenure working together than Main's, due to the company's recent transformation.

Now that we have an idea how the two companies' strategies and portfolios are structured, let's take a closer look at their performance.

Trends in Net Asset Value and Non-Accruals

BDC portfolios are not simple, but their return profile is: Changes in NAV + cash distributions = investor return.

Capital Southwest has made 55 middle-market portfolio company investments. 25 of those investments have gone full-cycle, resulting in an average IRR of 16.3%. One investment is on non-accrual, representing 1.7% of the total investment portfolio. Separating out the SLF, it has zero non-accruals and has generated an 11.4% IRR on the 50 investments that have gone full-cycle within that vehicle.

Main Street has six investments on non-accrual, representing 1.3% of its total investment portfolio. Credit to Capital Southwest for having a similar percentage of its portfolio on non-accrual as Main Street. On the other hand, this risk is spread across six investments, while Capital Southwest is more susceptible to the performance of any one portfolio company.

Source: Capital Southwest Corp. Investor Presentation, February 2019

Capital Southwest's Adjusted NAV per share has risen from $17.34 in Q1 2016 to the current level of $19.49. Taking into account the payment of special dividends, the NAV increased to $18.34. It's worth noting that Q1-Q3 2018 had higher NAVs. For those that have read our recent BDC articles on Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) and Gladstone (GAIN), we noted that outside of GAIN, no BDC we cover managed to increase its NAV in Q4.

Source: Main Street Capital Investor Presentation, Q4 2018

Going back through Main Street's filings, we see that its Q1 2016 NAV per share was $21.24, which has risen to $24.09 as of the last reporting period. Capital Southwest gained 12.4% over this same period excluding special distributions. To make it a fair comparison, we manually added Main's special distributions over the period back to its current NAV. This figure results in a 20.5% improvement in its adjusted NAV.

Section Conclusion:

Capital Southwest achieved a strong 12.4% increase in adjusted NAV over the last four years but was still well behind Main Street's sector-leading 20.5% .

Capital Southwest's non-accruals by percentage of its overall portfolio is very low and also effectively equal to Main Street's.

Distribution History and Projections

Distributions are funded by the income a BDC generates after covering its expenses.

Sour: Main Street Capital Investor Presentation, Q4 2018

Main Street's historical track record in this department is unparalleled. Total Investment Income ("TII") and Distributable Net Income ("DNI") have both doubled in the past six years. This is a primary driver of the 87% increase in NAV per share over time. How has Capital Southwest done?

Source: Capital Southwest Corp. Investor Presentation, February 2019

Capital Southwest's TII rose from $9.9 million at the end of Q1 2018 to $13.9 million in the most recent reporting period. This exceptional growth was over twice that of Main Street.

What about expense management? We know Main Street is the leader here as well, targeting <2% of AUM in operating expenses. Last quarter, it hit a very impressive 1.4%. This is better than the internal managed BDC peer group's 2.5% and far superior to the externally managed peer group's 3.4%. Capital Southwest is targeting a long-term operating expense ratio of 2.5% of assets. Capital Southwest is not currently hitting this goal, but expects to when it reaches its target leverage of 0.85x-1.0x. That's fair given the company's internal management (no fee structure that automatically becomes more expensive as leverage increases), making it a real apples to apples comparison. It is on the right path, as total expenses rose by 9% from Q1 2018 through Q4 2018, while total investment income soared over 40%. Expense management is critical long term, and Capital Southwest is trending in the right direction and is already better than many peers.

Capital Southwest's special distribution history is much more volatile than Main Street's. We do have insight into the mechanics of payments going forward, however, which should be around $0.10 per share quarterly, or $0.40 annually. The firm yields among the lowest of its peer group at 6.4%, or 8.3% including projected special distributions.

Main Street is currently undergoing a transformation of its distribution policy in which special dividends are slowly being incorporated into regular dividends. This will level the playing field in terms of stated yields and theoretically benefit Main Street as less sophisticated investors take notice of its "higher" yield. The firm's current regular dividend equates to 6.0% annually, which rises to 7.3% when including its supplemental distributions.

Leverage

The cost and structure of leverage is often as important as that of the fee schedule. One of the benefits large BDCs often cite is their lower cost of debt compared to smaller peers. We have observed this trend ourselves, as discussed in our recent article on Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC).

Source: Capital Southwest Corp. Investor Presentation, February 2019

Capital Southwest has a $270 million credit facility backed by nine banks and remains less than 50% drawn. CSWC has $57.5 million in December 2022 Notes trading under (CSWCL) that carry a 5.95% yield. This "baby bond" issuance is much more costly than Main's 4.50% fixed notes. Main's L+1.875% $705.0 million credit facility is also much cheaper than Capital Southwest's.

Section Conclusions:

Capital Southwest and Main Street have among the lowest yields in the industry, even when including the substantial special distributions paid.

Capital Southwest is expected to yield approximately 100 basis points higher than Main in 2019.

Capital Southwest's income is growing significantly faster than Main's, but it has not been as successful translating that into NAV per share growth.

Relative Value

Main Street has one of the most, if not the most, consistent track records in the BDC landscape. It manages its costs extremely well, which will only grow in importance as BDCs lever up toward the new limits. An investment in Capital Southwest permits investors to benefit from internal management and a cost-efficient business but potentially participate in faster income growth, while enjoying a yield approximately 100 basis points higher. Not only that, but Main trades at an extraordinary 63% premium to its net asset value, while Capital Southwest trades with a much more modest 17% premium. Both firms have excellent current and cumulative distribution coverage.

Capital Southwest has posted 12 consecutive quarters of regular dividend per share growth with 103% cumulative distribution coverage since the 2015 spin-off that created the company we know today. Recent figures are just as favorable, with the $1.27 in regular dividends paid in 2018 supported by $1.35 in pre-tax net investment income. The market is likely still in the process of evaluating the supplemental dividend program announced in mid-2018. Capital Southwest's portfolio is more conservative from a traditional capital stack point of view and with a larger allocation to first-lien senior secured loans than Main. Not only that, but the changes in its credit portfolio are deliberate and consistent over time. Subscribers know our position that rotating toward higher-quality assets is a smart move in this market environment, and Capital Southwest is doing just that.

Source: Capital Southwest Corp. Investor Presentation, February 2019

Special Note on Capital Southwest

The I-45 SLF fund is similar to what we've encountered and discussed with Goldman Sachs BDC. The SLF managed by Main Street and Capital Southwest is structured so that the holdings are included in the financial statements but the assets are considered "off-balance sheet" for the purposes of the BDC regulatory leverage test. Now that the BDC Modernization Act has passed, it will be interesting to see if the two parties decide to continue with the SLF model. Both firms have seats on the Board of Managers, and most key aspects of the fund are jointly managed, including origination capabilities and all credit decisions. A risk to Capital Southwest is Main Street pulling out of the deal now that it can reasonably obtain all the leverage it needs without resorting to off-balance sheet arrangements. I don't think this would materially impact Capital Southwest long term, but it could cause short-to-medium term harm to the stock price.

Recommendation

Capital Southwest is evolving in the right direction. Its credit portfolio is 97% floating-rate (debt portion) and transitioning to exactly what we'd like to see capital stack-wise. Its costs are higher than their target, but should be lower than the peer average within the next couple quarters. The company's existing relationship with Main inspires confidence, and its portfolio's single non-accrual and the relative percentage of the portfolio experiencing issues is among the best in the business.

That being said, its costs are still relatively high and the portfolio very small. "Bad luck" with one or two investments will significantly negatively impact the company. At the same time, its 0.62x leverage ratio is well under the "old" limit and is quite low. It's even lower than conservative Main Street's 0.68x. Capital Southwest's NII per share will almost assuredly increase alongside leverage. Although higher-risk than the existing BDC allocations with the Institutional Income Plus model portfolio, Capital Southwest is appealing at the right price. We reserve specific entry prices for Institutional Income Plus subscribers, but believe the current premium to NAV is too steep despite the favorable attributes we've outlined.

As always, thank you for reading and commenting! - WER Portfolio Managers

Disclosure: I am/we are long GSBD, GAIN, GBDC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We may be long or short any security mentioned in this article.