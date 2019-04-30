AbbVie: Value Trap? Maybe, But Here's Why It Can Revive

I remain long and strong ABBV, but management needs to execute well on its growth vehicles to generate alpha.

I think it is possible that ABBV's many and significant strengths may be getting overlooked in a go-go market environment.

In this follow-up article, I review its performance, and some reasons for its latest drug, Skyrizi, to beat the Street.

Introduction

It's not the best portent when AbbVie (ABBV) beats and raises, yet still gets a muted response as happened last week. With the 10-Q not out yet, and "risa" - now Skyrizi - on the market, that led me to read through the 10-K and read the Q1 conference call which I had listened to in real time, and ask whether at $80.30, ABBV was just another Gilead (GILD) of a few years ago, with a declining P/E portending weak or negative forward returns.

ABBV's relative performance since its 1/1/2013 spin-out of Abbott Labs (ABT) is shown next:

Data by YCharts

That looks good. Just on price, ABBV has outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) and a major large cap-oriented biotech ETF (IBB). But, ABBV has significantly out-yielded both those ETFs, so it has generated total return alpha. ABBV has gone from bond substitute in Q1 2017 to growth stock in late 2017 and early 2018, back to about a 5.4%-yielder. That's an unusual forth-and-back, but no one said investing is easy.

Let's start with a list of some major negatives.

ABBV's portfolio is getting older than bulls want to admit

Humira generated about 57% of revenues in Q1, and shrinking international sales are offsetting 7% yoy US sales growth. With more and more new drugs coming to market claiming superiority over Humira, and with a more competitive situation in its anti-TNF class, Humira may do well to continue to grow at all in the US. In addition:

$500 MM of AndroGel sales are at risk from generics this year

Maviret for HCV generates 10% of corporate sales and as a cure, has a steadily declining addressable market (unless China suddenly comes through)

Numerous other old drugs such as Lupron, Synthroid, Synagis and Kaletra at best have no zip and at worst will be hit hard by generics.

To put it the other way, ABBV's major growth portfolio is limited and has small-ish sales:

Imbruvica, which it paid full price for ($21 B) and shares with J&J (JNJ)

Venclexta, which it shares (at perhaps a 5:3 ratio) with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) and which had a recent setback with its large myeloma opportunity (see discussion in conference call)

Skyrizi

Upadacitinib, which is pending approval (more on it and Skyrizi later)

Orilissa.

For a $33 B revenue company that is about 4 years expects its meal ticket to largely go away, those are thin reeds given massive uncertainties on the last 4 of those names.

Conclusion: ABBV is not "safe-" but it has numerous growth vehicles that compete in large market sectors.

Management has had certain credibility issues

Management was too optimistic and too loud about its optimism on Viekira for HCV in 2014. It completely misread the landscape in 2016 with the $6 B Stemcentrx deal. It watched Pharmacyclics go up, then go up some more, and finally paid full price for Imbruvica. Given the threat from Calquence and other treatments that are either here or coming soon, the degree to which the Pharmacyclics deal will generate a return on investment remains uncertain.

The company is now saying, in the conference call, that Orilissa "will be a very sizable product for us going forward." But it may be fair to point to similar predictions for Viekira, and comments on Stemcentrx, and prefer ABBV to under-promise and then over-deliver.

Finally, ABBV did a large modified Dutch auction at $103 a year ago. That's not looking too insightful right now, especially given ABBV's large debt load - which itself is another well-known negative.

I could go on with more negatives, but I'm long ABBV, so I want to discuss some positives that may merit more weight than traders are giving them.

ABBV again generates an upside surprise

In its short history, ABBV has tended to raise guidance on a somewhat regular basis. This is not typically what a failing stock does. The latest 2019 guidance includes (midpoints of the range):

GAAP diluted EPS = $7.31

non-GAAP diluted EPS = $8.78

Skyrizi sales $150 MM

Orilissa sales $200 MM

adjusted gross margin near 83%, adjusted operating margin 47%+.

Please see the conference call for specifics of Q2 guidance, which I view as strong.

Based on full-year GAAP guidance (I ignore non-GAAP for this company) and rolling forward through Q1 of 2020, and noting ABBV tends to beat its guidance, I am going to go with about $7.75 for 12-month forward GAAP EPS, putting ABBV around 10.4X forward EPS, or about a 9.6% earnings yield. Of that, almost all would be free cash flow. This suggests that the dividend is secure at least as long as Humira remains protected in the US. After that, the growth engines need to kick on.

(Note, ABBV's GAAP guidance does not include certain adjustments related to the deal with Boehringer Ingelheim on Skyrizi.)

Some comments on ABBV's growth engines:

Skyrizi - as good a deal as Stemcentrx was bad?

The drug - risankizumab - was acquired from BI; terms are summarized on p. 58 of the last 10-K, including these points (see 10-K for more details):

AbbVie made an upfront payment of $595 million... As of the acquisition date [April 2016], the maximum aggregate amount payable for development and regulatory milestones was approximately $1.6 billion. The acquisition-date fair value of these milestones was $606 million. The acquisition-date fair value of contingent royalty payments was $2.8 billion.

As far as the first indication for Skyrizi, psoriasis, ABBV may have a big winner here. Skyrizi binds to a sub-unit of IL-23, thus competing most directly with the two other IL-23 antagonists on the market, Tremfya from J&J and Ilumya from Sun Pharma (OTCPK:SMPQY), as well as with Humira. It's very early days, but it looks as though ABBV has a solid case that Skyrizi is best-in-class. Here are some weaknesses relative to Skyrizi in the above three competitors:

Humira: black box warning and every other week dosing

Tremfya: every 8-week dosing, liver enzyme issues, labeled efficacy not quite up to Skyrizi's levels

Ilumya: less effective than Tremfya; serious allergic reactions seen in clinical trials.

In contrast, as ABBV's announcement of the FDA's approval of Skyrizi notes, it offers Q 12-week dosing and seemingly superior efficacy to Tremfya. The P.I. does not mention liver issues or allergic reactions with Skyrizi, though they could well be seen as more people use the drug. An overall higher rate of infections, generally not serious, was noted for Skyrizi than for Tremfya or Ilumya; whether this is a real difference is unknown.

Many other biologics, powerful oral JAK inhibitors, Otezla from Celgene (CELG) and certain other drugs are options for moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. Also, other IL-23 antagonists are in late-stage development.

The next section discusses why I think that Skyrizi and other ramps can beat expectations despite the crowded field.

The advantage of incumbency, and of Big Pharma status

Go back 20 years. ABBV's parent, ABT, was a good but not great pharma company that did lots of other things. ABT spun off its hospital products company - Hospira - and acquired an all-human antibody product for RA (thus, Humira) via its Knoll deal. Humira was approved a few years after the other TNF inhibitors Enbrel and Remicade, but many savvy moves put it on top of the TNF heap. It's an example of how being big and smart can create a dynamo that then allowed ABT and then ABBV, years later, to see strong pipeline offerings out there - in this case "risa"/Skyrizi - and be a preferred development partner.

(Interestingly, Dr. Jeff Leiden, the current CEO of Vertex (VRTX) - a company I have liked since 2014 and now own - was heavily involved in Humira; see above link for some details.)

The best companies build franchises within the same molecule, and then build on that market position to extend and defend the franchise. JNJ did the same thing with Remicade, following it with Simponi, Stelara and now Tremfya in the auto-immune disease category. In contrast, Amgen (AMGN) did not extend the Enbrel franchise with another molecule, though it did a great job extending it via clever patent work.

ABBV is doing this sort of thing in several areas. In auto-immune diseases, "upa" should join Skyrizi in Q3 for RA. ABBV's oncology program has the two oral powerhouses, Imbruvica and Venclexta, plus pipeline candidates. And, its knowledge of the field and marketing prowess makes it a sought-after partner for smaller players with strong pipeline candidates. In women's health, ABBV's Lupron for endometriosis (and other indications) helped bring Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) and its elagolix next-gen drug to ABBV. Whether through its Creon formulation of pancreatic enzymes or for other reasons, ABBV developed a unique formulation of an old Parkinson's drug (Duopa/Duodopa). This in turn has led to ABBV either formulating or acquiring rights to a subcutaneous formulation of the same drug combo, which it now says may broaden the addressable population.

I think you get the picture: ABBV is a savvy Big Pharma with a culture of innovation and focus on the extend-defend mantra for as many product lines as possible. That's a very valuable asset that might not be "in" the stock price right now. Yes, there are some warts, but I'm thinking they are basically old news.

Risks

Please see the 10-K for a much fuller list of risks involved in owning this stock. I would highlight the major risk of a biosimilar launch by Boehringer Ingelheim in the US well before January 2023, when AMGN has negotiated with ABBV the right to launch what ABBV expects will be the first Humira biosimilar in the US.

Many other risks exist beyond the now-common headline risk to price controls (or something similar) on drug prices in the US. Probably most notable amongst these risks is that the launches of Skyrizi, upa and Orilissa collectively fail to meet expectations. But, many more company- and sector-specific risks exist, along with the usual and significant risks of owning any stock.

Concluding thoughts

As I was finishing this article, Seeking Alpha ran the following post from one of its news editors; the headline is:

IPO markets looking frothy as Chewy.com and WeWork file.

I agree. Lyft (LYFT) peaking near $90, then dropping below $55, and many other tech-media-biotech names trading at price:sales ratios similar to or higher than the price:earnings ratios I am seeing in my portfolio suggest that it's time to continue to tilt to value stocks. ABBV has swung to one of those types of names, with a free cash flow forward yield around, say, 9.5%. Earlier Monday, I did take profits on two highly-valued stocks, Splunk (SPLK) and almost half my Palo Alto Networks (PANW), both in IRAs. The proceeds were split approximately half into cash, and one-quarter each into more Microsoft (MSFT) and a Treasury bond fund.

ABBV has many positives and could enjoy a premium valuation again.

I'm willing to wait, let the dividends help pay the bills, and think that at some unknown point, traders will swing from fear to greed on this (and some other) biotechs. The fundamental key is going to be for management to be largely on target with its growth goals, as well as for Humira to retain its US exclusivity until January 2023. Only time is going to tell the true tale here.

Thanks for reading and sharing any thoughts you wish to contribute.

Submitted Monday after-hours; ABBV closed at $80.30.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV,CELG,GILD,RHHBY,VRTX,SPY,MSFT,PANW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.