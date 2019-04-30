Dorman Products A Buy In The Mid-$80s After Selloff

The Q1 selloff presents a buying opportunity as the company is trading close to market multiples and tailwinds in Dorman's market could provide market-beating returns in 2019 and beyond.

Decreased profitability compared to 2018 is the result of multiple factors, including recent acquisitions that carry lower margins and increased spending on consolidation of multiple facilities.

The stock sold off in February into the low $80s following reduced 2019 EPS guidance, but then bounced back 15%+ into the mid-$90s before Q1-19 earnings.

Shares tanked after a slight miss vs. analyst expectations in revenue growth and a more substantial miss in EPS due to some one-time expenses.

Thesis

Dorman Products (DORM) produced another solid quarter of high single-digit revenue growth, but investors sold off shares as the EPS results didn't meet consensus expectations, though the company did reaffirm 2019 revenue and EPS guidance.

I think the selloff provides a good entry point. Costs were higher than a year ago due to the rollout of a chassis program and due to continued site consolidations of multiple facilities. The company warned against the Q1-19 facilities consolidation expenses in the Q4-18 earnings release. The company reported a stellar 2018 and macro tailwinds favor Dorman for the foreseeable future.

After the Q1 selloff, the stock is once again trading near market multiples on a forward and trailing PE basis. The stock is a buy in the low to mid $80s and is likely to produce market-beating returns for the foreseeable future for investors at these levels.

A Solid Q1-19

In February, the company guided for 2019 revenue growth of 6 to 10 percent. The company also guided for EPS in the range of $4.22 and $4.38. In Q1, revenue grew 7.3%, falling solidly into the FY guided range of 6-10 percent the company guided for full year 2019. EPS was down markedly compared to last year due to some one-time expenses, notably the rollout of a new chassis program and the costs of consolidating multiple facilities. That said, the company reaffirmed FY 2019 revenue growth and EPS guidance.

In late 2017, the company acquired MAS Automotive Distribution, a chassis company. MAS was headquartered in Montreal, Canada. In Q1, Dorman consolidated MAS' facilities into Dorman's new 800,000 distribution facility in Portland, Tennessee. The company also consolidated a Michigan facility into its operation in Pennsylvania. The company expects higher costs throughout 2019 due to ongoing consolidation of operations into its new primary distribution facility in Portland, Tennessee. These consolidation costs are factored into the 2019 EPS guidance of $4.22-$4.38.

Source

The company also noted that higher tariffs impacted product pricing and these costs were passed on to the consumer.

Looking Ahead

Beyond the tariff issue, the market dynamics look good for Dorman.

Source

There are a couple of factors favoring the company. Though fears have subsided in recent months, an economic slowdown would likely benefit Dorman. Additionally, the average age of cars on the road continues to climb.

Though Dorman had strong Q1 growth of 7%+, the company's strongest performance in the last decade came when the country struggled to recover from the financial crisis. Growth peaked in 2013 with nearly a 17% revenue growth rate. As Dorman's revenue growth has slowed in the years since, car sales have continued to tick upward and have leveled off in the 17 million per year range.

Source: YCharts, which aggregates sales data from the federal government.

The company believes it is in a position to exceed the growth of the general automotive aftermarket (3.5%) in the years ahead. Any recession aside, the company expects growth to result from the aging of cars on the road. The average age of vehicles is increasing.

Source

In addition to the above graphic, a 2016 article by Automotive News cited research that showed the fastest-growing age group of vehicles on the road through 2021 were those 16 years or older. The number of old cars on the road was expected to increase from 62 million in 2016 to 81 million in 2021, an increase of 31%. The high quality of vehicles is a reason cited for the improving lifespan of cars.

Valuation

The company looks undervalued both on a discounted free cash flow and PE basis. The company has been a consistent generator of free cash flow. Dorman has grown free cash flow at an average annual rate of more than 10% over the last decade. Applying a discount rate of the 30-year US Treasury and a 3% perpetuity growth rate after year 10 gives me a fair value well above $100.

On a PE basis, Dorman is trading slightly below market multiples on both a forward and trailing basis. That said, the company's EPS this year will be temporarily depressed due to non-recurring consolidation costs mentioned earlier in this article. The EPS pressure will eventually lift. Buying into Dorman at these levels should reward shareholders over the next year and beyond.

Conclusion

The recent sell-off provides a better entry point for a company that expects more strong revenue growth in 2019. If the tariffs issue is resolved with China in 2019, that could benefit the company and stock price as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DORM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.