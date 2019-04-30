Top 5 Charts Of The Week: China, USD, Fed, GDP, And PMIs

Here's some of the standout charts on my radar. I aim to pick a good mix of charts covering key global macro trends and ones which highlight risks and opportunities across asset classes. Hope you enjoy them as much as I do.

1. China PMIs: We just got the China April PMIs, and the news was probably disappointing to some. If there weren't doubts over China "green shoots" before, there will definitely be doubts now. Both the manufacturing (50.1 versus 50.5) and non-manufacturing (54.3 versus 54.8) were down versus March.

Yet, there's a couple of things I'd point out: first is the 3-month rolling average of both PMIs is still up versus the lows and up versus last month (i.e., the trend if you would is higher), another very interesting data point is the export orders sub-index, which not only rose versus March but chalked up a 9-month high. The other thing is both are still above the key 50-point mark. So, I would hesitate to throw the towel in on the China story just yet.

2. US Dollar Index - Breakout or Fakeout? If China PMIs missing didn't rattle you, then the US dollar breakout might have... A stronger US dollar typically ends up driving tighter financial conditions globally, as it puts pressure on commodity prices and emerging markets, and indeed, was arguably a key driver behind the EM/global stress episode in 2015/16.

I talked about this issue at length in both the Friday macro report and the Monday markets monitor. Basically, my take is to be respectful yet skeptical of the breakout. I still lean to the bearish side for the US dollar, but if this turns out to be a full-fledged breakout (versus a fakeout, i.e., a failed breakout), then I'm not going to be religious about it...

(Chart Source: Global Cross Asset Market Monitor)

3. Inflation Expectations and the Fed - rate cut time? One thing going against the US dollar is a more dovish Fed, and if this chart is anything to go by (and maybe it's not!), then if anything, the Fed should actually be even more dovish than the market has decided that it is. The chart shows the year-on-year change in the Fed Funds rate against our inflation expectations composite. Basically, through history, the Fed has tended to lift rates when inflation expectations are rising, and vice versa. Thus, the recent softness in inflation expectations arguably affords the Fed scope to cut rates.

4. US GDP Growth vs. the PMIs: Some of you will be thinking after the previous chart, "But what about the strong GDP results?" Indeed, it was a decent print and goes against some of the more bearish narratives that have been floating around and proliferating as market volatility spiked. Yet, the PMIs seem to point to at least a period of softer US GDP growth over the next quarter. We're yet to get the final results for April, so I'll leave it at that.

5. Speaking of the US PMI... or will I? The last chart gives some food for thought ahead of the April ISM. If you ask (believe?) US cyclicals versus defensives, they seem to be pricing in a pop in the PMI. They've been wrong before, and sometimes spectacularly (cough *2008* cough), but a 60 handle on the ISM would certainly wake up these sleepy markets! (Source)

If you like my free articles, you will probably like our Marketplace service, which takes a deeper look at select ideas, provides you with a big picture weekly global market snapshot, and a monthly cheat-sheet on the outlook across global markets... Must-have market-intel for active investors. Click here for a free trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.