Watching This Week: Federal Reserve Decision, Trade Talks, Apple Earnings, And More

After record-setting closes last week, the market this morning seems to be anticipating another busy week of earnings, a calendar full of economic reports and a rate decision from the Federal Reserve.

Trade talks between the U.S. and China also appear to be at the fore as representatives from the world’s two largest economies are scheduled to continue negotiations in Beijing. Ahead of the meeting, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told The New York Times that the two sides are “getting into the final laps” and have “made a lot of progress.”

The news comes ahead of a week that's packed with U.S. economic data reports. This morning, data on March core personal consumption expenditures, which are the Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation, came in below a Briefing.com consensus expectation for a 0.1% rise. Consumer confidence figures are due out later in the week and might be interesting to compare with last week’s consumer sentiment numbers.

Perhaps the most closely watched number could be the nonfarm payrolls figure from the Labor Department. The report is another major benchmark for the economy, and it could be interesting to see whether we get another stronger-than-expected reading like we did last time.

In other big economic news this week, the Fed is expected to hold interest rates steady at its two-day policy setting meeting, CME futures prices suggest. Still, investors and traders are likely to parse the language accompanying the decision to see if they can glean any insight into the central bank’s thinking on the trajectory of the economy and interest rates.

The week also includes earnings from Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), McDonald’s (MCD), General Electric (GE), and Merck (MRK), among many others.

This earnings season has been characterized by very low expectations. But many companies have been reporting better earnings than were forecast, forming a big part of why the SPX and COMP closed at record highs.

The optimism is building on two issues that have already been helping the market rise strongly this year after slumping drastically late last year. One is that, even though the trade war between the world’s two largest economies is dragging on, market participants seem to be seeing light at the end of that tunnel. Also, the Fed’s dovish pivot—after fears last year that the central bank would end up being too aggressive despite low inflation—has boosted market sentiment.

