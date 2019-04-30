Kraft-Heinz: This Failed Income Stock Is A Buy Following The Dividend Cut

Kraft-Heinz' (KHC) shares have been very weak performers over the last year, and especially over the last couple of months. It makes sense for them to trade well below the prices Kraft-Heinz traded at a couple of years ago, but the share price decline has been so massive that Kraft-Heinz' shares look undervalued right now.

Management has made some mistakes and Kraft-Heinz has too much debt, but with Warren Buffett and 3G Capital being involved I don’t think you should count KHC out. Mr. Buffett and 3G are a couple of masterful capital allocators that could turn this company around. The shares are attractive for those with at least an intermediate time frame and the ability to handle some risk.

Recap of past performance and why shares are so cheap right now

The company in its current form came into existence in 2015, when Kraft Foods and H. J. Heinz Company merged in a deal that was orchestrated by Warren Buffett and 3G Capital.

Over the last three years, Kraft-Heinz has not been a strong performer operationally, as reported revenues declined slightly during that time frame. Kraft-Heinz' market capitalization, on the other hand, has deteriorated massively, as it declined from a peak of ~$120 billion to just $40 billion. This massive discrepancy -- between how Kraft-Heinz' shares performed relative to how Kraft-Heinz' underlying business developed -- shows that the decline in Kraft-Heinz' valuation must either be the result of a previous overvaluation that got corrected, or the result of investor sentiment that has shifted to the worse dramatically.

Investors apparently believe that the value of the company is significantly lower than what it was a couple of years ago despite their overall consumer product brands being some of the most successful and resilient in the consumer packaged business.

Mordor Intelligence forecasts the worldwide ketchup market to grow 3.8% annually through 2023, while Statista.com forecast worldwide condiment sales to continue to grow at a 3.2% pace.

So the problem isn't macro but company specific, and therefore fixable in nature. The recent negative change in investor sentiment was greatly encouraged by a write-down that Kraft-Heinz reported in February as well as a dividend cut.

I believe that the outlook for Kraft-Heinz is not significantly worse than it was a couple of years ago, and that the very large gap in the company's valuation over that time frame -- Kraft-Heinz was valued at almost three times its current value about two years ago -- can be explained by the fact that Kraft-Heinz' shares were overvalued back then, whereas they are undervalued right now.

Kraft-Heinz' outlook: Not a high-growth business, but possibilities for some growth

The consumer staples industry as a whole is not a high-growth industry, as consumers do not really increase their spending significantly, even during times when the economy is doing well. The sub-sector of packaged foods in which Kraft-Heinz is active in has further growth challenges, as consumers are shifting some of their spendings towards food options that are either healthier or more environmentally friendly (e.g. locally sourced).

Kraft-Heinz and its peers should nevertheless be able to report at least some growth going forward, primarily due to the fact that the company has a lot of potential to grow its business in geographic markets where the whole market continues to grow at a meaningful pace. This is true for emerging countries such as China or India, where consumers benefit from steadily rising income. In the past, most consumers did not have the means to acquire consumer staple goods from US-based companies such as Kraft-Heinz, but thanks to economic advances for large parts of the consumers in these countries, buying Western products becomes viable for a steadily growing amount of consumers in these countries.

Kraft-Heinz reports that consumption trends in North America were negative during the first half of the last fiscal year, but turned positive during H2. The growth rate nevertheless was not high at all, at less than 1% year over year growth.

This is why other geographic markets, which Kraft-Heinz divides into EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), and ROW (Rest of the World, which includes major markets such as China and India), are so important for Kraft-Heinz' growth outlook: The company shows that foodservice grew at low single digits in North America only, whereas the international growth rate was in the high single digits.

Consumers in China continue to increase their spending continuously, and worries about declining consumer spending due to factors such as a trade war are overblown. It thus is highly likely that Kraft-Heinz will be able to capitalize on the growing market size in these emerging countries, which should be beneficial for the company's overall top line growth rate.

The company's management states that it sees positive organic sales growth for 2019, which is not surprising, as the performance of the whole industry has improved in North America during the most recent quarters, while the outlook in international markets remains positive.

Kraft-Heinz' management also states that divestitures and currency headwinds will negatively impact its sales growth, though. Currency headwinds are something all US-based companies with large international exposure have to battle when the US Dollar is strong, whereas divestitures are a company-specific issue. Something similar happened during the most recent quarter as well, when Kraft-Heinz was able to generate a positive organic net sales growth rate of 2.4%, which is quite solid for CPG companies, but currency headwinds and divestments brought down the reported growth rate to 0.7%.

Kraft-Heinz' management has decided that it wants to continue to sell single assets & brands when it can fetch attractive valuations for these assets, with sales proceeds being diverted towards debt reduction. This negatively impacts Kraft-Heinz' top line, and these asset sales are dilutive in some cases, but overall this nevertheless seems like an opportune strategy: One of the key reasons for why the market does not like Kraft-Heinz a lot right now is the company's large debt load. Getting rid of some of that debt by divesting non-core assets and using the proceeds to pay down liabilities could result in improving market sentiment towards Kraft-Heinz once the company has deleveraged sufficiently. In this regard, Kraft-Heinz' management is aiming for a 3 times debt to EBITDA multiple, whereas right now the company is leveraged to ~4.7 times this year's expected EBITDA.

2019 will be a down year for Kraft-Heinz, as the company expects EBITDA to decline to $6.4 billion from $7.1 billion during 2018. Management also states that 2020 should be the year when EBITDA and earnings per share growth resume, as the negative impact of asset sales will be lapped, and as the company's positive organic sales growth rate and cost savings bring the company back on growth track.

Kraft-Heinz' ventures into e-commerce (the company targets $1 billion in online sales by 2025) and its venture capital investments via its $100 million Evolv Venture fund, that has recently invested in local food platform GrubMarket, will positively impact Kraft-Heinz growth rate in the long run on top of that.

Kraft-Heinz' growth outlook has deteriorated somewhat over the last year, as write-downs of some of its assets showcased that management is less optimistic about the outlook for some brands, but analysts still expect that Kraft-Heinz will be able to grow its earnings per share by 4.2% annually in the long run.

This alone is not a reason to buy shares of Kraft-Heinz at all, but investors should account for two other factors. First, Kraft-Heinz' shares offer a dividend yield of 4.9% right here, which is quite high and more than twice as much as one can get from the broad market right now. Second, Kraft-Heinz' shares trade for only 11.8 times this year's expected net profits, which is the lowest valuation in the company's existence. Kraft-Heinz' shares could thus benefit from multiple expansion in the future, once the market realizes that Kraft-Heinz' plans to deleverage and to go back to growth in 2020 are realistic.

Even without any multiple expansion investors could still expect annual total returns of ~9% a year, through the dividend and the forecasted earnings per share growth.

Moving Forward: Solid Capital Allocation

Companies whose management is good at allocating capital efficiently have a large competitive advantage. Even more importantly this one factor tends to be the most important determinant of long term shareholder profits. Looking at Kraft-Heinz performance during the last couple of years, one could argue that Kraft-Heinz management does not appear to be great at capital allocation. However, results where in large part due to a decision to focus on cutting costs and maintain the dividend at the cost of growth. This caused them to not be able to keep abreast of changing North American consumer trends and international consumer packaged good growth. That decision has now changed with Warren Buffett and investment company 3G Capitals blessing. 3G Capital and Warren Buffett both have an earned reputation for excellent capital allocation oversight; thus, I think it fair to assume Kraft-Heinz management can turn this ship around.

Moves such as the goal of divesting non-core assets, when Kraft-Heinz can sell them at high valuations, show management is working on deploying Kraft-Heinz' capital more effectively in the future. The decision to cut the dividend and to accelerate Kraft-Heinz' debt reduction, was a negative for many income investors, but looks like the right capital allocation decision in the long run. It will strengthen the company overall, which, in turn, is likely to lead to higher share prices in the future.

Takeaway

Kraft-Heinz has been a disastrous investment for the last couple of years, but that does not mean that the future will look like this as well. Right now Kraft-Heinz' valuation is very low, the dividend yield is high, even though it was cut recently. Kraft-Heinz seems to be on track to deliver earnings growth in the long run, as core organic net sales are improving, international markets represent significant ongoing opportunity, and KHC repositions cash flow in recognition of this opportunity and changing consumer tastes.

I believe that Kraft-Heinz could easily deliver high single digits total returns from the current level, well into the double digits if previous multiples can eventually be achieved once again. However, investors should only invest with a long term horizon and the ability to stomach some volatility.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I worked with Darren McCammon on this article.