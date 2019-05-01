Issuer Direct Has The Right Platform To Compound Value For Years

Investment thesis overview

Issuer Direct (ISDR) is a communication and compliance company that has been transitioning away from a declining services business to a high gross margin platform and technology repeatable subscription revenue business. I believe this change remains underappreciated by the market due to its small size, limited key performance indicator (KPI) disclosure and its legacy business masking the much more attractive emerging platform business. In addition, a surprise equity offering in August 2018 unsettled investors. Issuer Direct is led by a founder-CEO who has a 16% equity interest and has overseen a decade long expansion that has created significant value for its shareholders. Its growing newswire service, Platform id subscription revenue initiative and bolt-on acquisition strategy should continue to compound value for years. For my optimistic scenario, I estimate upside of 47% which compares favorably to a -26% downside case limited by a large net cash balance and strong defensive qualities (i.e. regulatory filings are still required in a recession). Catalysts include continuing growth of its ACCESSWIRE and Platform id offerings and sector consolidation that opens up the potential to continue its accretive roll-up strategy or be taken out by larger competitors.

Company overview and background

For years, Issuer Direct has pursued a successful strategy of growing ACCESSWIRE market share, creating a highly scalable subscription based modular platform and acquiring complementary businesses.

Source: Company website

The infographic above provides a good overview of Issuer Direct's history. Issuer Direct was established in 2006 by its current CEO, Brian Balbirnie, with a vision of creating a technology-driven back-office compliance platform. By 2008 it operated as a full service compliance and EDGAR filing agent. In 2012 its offerings were classified into four main areas: disclosure reporting; shareholder communications; proxy services and direct transfer. Over the years it acquired a number of companies among the most significant being PrecisionIR in 2013, ACCESSWIRE in 2014, Interwest Transfer in 2017 and VisualWebcaster most recently. ACCESSWIRE has been a tremendous success and continues to be a key growth driver. Late 2015, it launched two cloud-based solutions, Blueprint for SEC and XBRL filings and Classify, an investor and media targeting platform. Since then, Issuer Direct has accelerated its transition towards a cloud-based subscription-based revenue model now known as its Platform and Technology business segment with its legacy offerings grouped under its Services segment.

Source: adapted from company 10K filings

The infographic above shows the main services offered within Issuer Direct's two main segments. For each legacy solution in the boxes shaded blue an electronic/cloud-based option is now available under the Platform id umbrella in the boxes shaded green. The Services business is in terminal decline with a 5-year revenue CAGR of minus 12% as demand for physical reports and delivery fades. However, this decline is increasingly being more than offset by the strong growth of its Platform and Technology business with a 5-year revenue CAGR of over 40%. By the end of 2018, Platform and Technology revenue had grown to represent 60% of total revenues. Though eight modules are listed in the green boxes above in my view the key value drivers are:

ACCESSWIRE : this is a newswire service that has grown from a 1% market share to 6% since Issuer Direct bought it and now contributes nearly USD5 million in revenues. It is likely to continue to take market share from incumbents (PR Newswire, Business Wire and Globe Newswire) through competitive pricing, widening distribution and innovative features. It continues to expand its distribution network adding Seeking Alpha in Q4 2018 (see Issuer Direct Q4 2018 transcript Pg 4) and is aiming to add TD Ameritrade, Schwab, and Merrill Lynch by the end of Q2 2019. It is also introducing a single click formatting function that should reduce turnaround time for complex press releases from hours to minutes. A feature it claims is not available from competitors.

Platform id: in my view, each module on a standalone basis is probably a commodity product that competes mainly on price. However, when offered on a single platform for a single subscription price it becomes a compelling solution to a multi-vendor alternative. Platform id epitomizes CEO Balbrinie's incremental business approach with a pipeline of modular additions most recently: Professional conference organizer ("PCO") (Q4 2018 launch): Issuer Direct is targeting the PCO market with a Platform id PCO subscription module. One of its first users is the Planet MicroCap Showcase conference scheduled for April 30 to May 2, 2019. A key attraction of entering this market is the much higher platform subscription value of USD25,000 to USD50,000 vs Platform id's current annual ARPU of around USD10,400. Analytics and Insight Module (Q1 2019 planned launch) : as Issuer Direct expands their products they benefit from an ever-increasing number of data collection points (roadshow and conference attendees, earning call participants, newswire readership and link/embedded video responsiveness etc.). This database can be analysed to provide customers insights into key shareholder patterns (e.g. which outreach efforts are most effective, what media do they consume most, who has stopped engaging and when etc.). Management hopes that this analytical/insight ability can open up a gap in Issuer Direct's offering vs. competitors.

Acquisitions: the purchase of VisualWebcaster from Onstream was the third acquisition in two years including Interwest and FSCwire. The industry remains fragmented with a lot of consolidation and Issuer Direct has the cash available to continue to bolt-on accretive assets. Issuer Direct's core acquisition rationale is to strengthen an existing product line and add new customers it can cross-sell into. So Interwest bolstered Issuer Direct's transfer agent business whilst contributing 300+ new customers. FSCwire increased ACCESSWIRE's distribution capabilities in Canada together with 300 new customers. VisualWebcaster increased the revenue of Issuer Direct's existing webcasting and event business by more than 2.5x and brought in 120+ new customers. As a secondary benefit acquisitions also provide access to key personnel and additional locations (e.g. VisualWebcaster expanded ISDR's office footprint into New York and Florida). This is often faster than and economically preferable to an organic approach which involves lengthy and time-consuming recruitment/site location efforts plus set up costs.

I believe ACCESSWIRE will continue to do well and can take more market share through competitive pricing and better distribution. However, once its market share exceeds 10% it will probably experience more push back from incumbent players. I think the essential elements of Platform id's offering (e.g. meeting regulatory requirements) will be in demand but I am less optimistic than management about the ability of its latest modules to push Platform id ARPU materially higher. It is not clear how Issuer Direct can leverage its current assets to make meaningful inroads into the Professional Conference Organizer market like it dovetails off ACCESSWIRE in the corporate issuer market to spearhead its Platform id customer acquisitions. In addition, there are entrenched incumbents like Wall Street Webcasting who count Raymond James (RJF), Evercore (EVR) and D.A. Davidson as users and are not easily displaced. The Analytics and Insights module is moving from essential to discretionary in my view and may experience muted uptake in less favorable economic conditions. A bolt-on acquisition strategy on balance has served Issuer Direct very well and should continue to do so as it increasingly emerges as a consolidator of its smaller/single product private rivals in a fragmented market.

Competitive landscape

Peer analysis indicates that Issuer Direct has a broad product offering, a long growth runway and would be an attractive acquisition target

Source: Author's estimates

Issuer Direct has a market cap of USD50 million, enterprise value of USD36 million and trades on a 2018 revenue multiple of 2.1x (pro forma for VisualWebcaster acquisition). The table above highlights the listed companies who compete in Issuer Direct's markets along with my estimate of what products they offer in the compliance and communication space and their relative strengths. Though Issuer Direct looks like a minor player when compared with these USD billion+ companies, it positions itself as a cost effective provider in the micro/small cap space where it is a key player with larger ambitions. To a certain extent Issuer Direct benefits from operating "under the radar" of its listed competitors and is likely to continue to do so until it challenges for a material share of the higher ARPU corporate issuer market. It offers a broad range of products that seem to be only matched in breadth by Broadridge Financial (BR)/Summit which lacks a newswire offering. Issuer Direct's small size indicates a long growth runway remains if it is not taken out by its larger competitors looking to fill/strengthen product gaps.

Though the markets that it operates in are competitive, it is hard to find a good valuation comparable. The majority of rivals are private and its listed peers have significant businesses in other areas. For example, Broadridge trades on a 3.4x revenue multiple and derives a large portion of its sales from broker, capital market and wealth management activities. Cision (CISN) trades on a 4.1x historic revenue multiple and is a GTCR private equity roll-up play in the media monitoring, analysis, database, and distribution sector. Its main overlap with Issuer Direct is that it owns PR Newswire. Workiva (WK), trading on an 8.9x revenue multiple, is a SaaS pure-play that carved out a sizeable position in the SEC filing market before moving into adjacencies like risk and audit management. Donnelley Financial (DFIN), trading on a 0.9x revenue multiple, has significant capital and investment markets businesses. I have previously written articles on Broadridge, Workiva and Donnelley.

Platform and Technology revenue projections - optimistic case

Platform and Technology will remain the focus of Issuer Direct's growth efforts and I forecast Platform id will emerge as the key value driver with 2023E revenues of over USD12 million.

This section concentrates on Issuer Direct's Platform and Technology revenues because it is the focus of its growth efforts. Management explained on their Q4 2018 earnings call that going forward they will provide a customer classification (public, private, conference business) breakdown by a number of customers and ARPU. Until that level of granularity is provided, I think it is best to model Issuer Direct based on what I believe are their three main growth drivers: (1) ACCESSWIRE; (2) Platform id (which includes new initiatives like analytics/insight and professional conference organizer modules); and (3) selective bolt-on acquisitions. In 2018A, Platform and Technology revenue was USD8.6 million (60% of total revenues).

Sources: Company filings and author's estimates

As shown in the spreadsheet above, ACCESSWIRE is the largest Platform and Technology revenue stream at present. In Issuer Direct's Q4 2018 earnings transcript CEO Balbirnie mentioned that revenues from newswire increased 22% to almost USD5 million of total revenues for 2018A. Management estimates that since Issuer Direct acquired ACCESSWIRE in October 2014 its share of the newswire market has grown from less than 1% to 6% and Issuer Direct is aiming for double digit percentage market share. If USD5 million in revenue represents about 6% market share then assuming no market growth a low double digit market share of 12% would be around USD10 million in revenues. I calculate lower 2023E revenues of USD8.1 million (10% CAGR) as at some point the dominant players, PR Newswire, Business Wire and Globe Newswire, will take notice and there could be pricing pressure. Issuer Direct bought FCAwire in July 2018 which it fully integrated into ACCESSWIRE during Q4 2018.

The total net new Platform id subscriptions in 2018A were 109 with an annual contract value of USD1,134,000 implying an annual ARPU of USD10,400. I have assumed an average Platform id subscriber base of 130 with an ARPU of USD10,400 pointing to a USD1.3 million contribution to 2018 revenues. I forecast net new Platform id subscribers will grow 10% per year from a 2018A net new subscriber base of 109. I do not think this is a particularly challenging assumption given the Platform and Technology customers during Q4 2018 numbered 2,412 the vast majority of whom were not full Platform id subscribers. In addition, Issuer Direct is very good at cross-selling its products to its acquisition customer bases. For example, Interwest Transfer's (acquired October 2017) and FSCwire's customers contributed USD1.5 million of revenue during 2018 of which USD243,000 (16% of total) came from additional subscriptions to Platform id and services cross-sold to those acquired customers.

One area that I am much more conservative than Issuer Direct is ARPU growth. I believe that price, in addition to product breadth and ease of use, has been a key differentiator for Issuer Direct and will remain so if it wants to continue to gain market share and win customers to its platform. I have therefore assumed annual ARPU growth of 7.5% a year rising to just under USD15,000 by 2023E. Issuer Direct management points out that they are constantly adding new modules to Platform id to differentiate it from the competition and establish value-added pricing power. In Issuer Direct's July 2018 Investor Presentation, it indicates a potential ideal customer ARPU of USD36,190 (note: this includes other Platform and Technology and Services revenue). Larger competitors like Broadridge are targeting ARPU of USD67,000 as covered in my article here. So there is clearly a more bullish case to be made but for my modelling purposes I anticipate a much slower ARPU ramp-up.

I have assumed that there is an average incremental acquisition revenue of USD2.0 million a year from 2020E (2019E is the VisualWebcaster revenue). USD2.0 million is on the low side considering Issuer Direct raised about USD13 million in August 2018 and now has a war chest of USD14 million (pro forma for the January 2019 close of the VisualWebcaster acquisition). I prefer to leave much larger purchases out of my forecast as a potential upside option assuming the acquisitions are accretive. I have assumed that 50% of Platform id's incremental revenue each year comes from acquired customers and I have removed it from the acquisition revenue carry forward balance each year. I believe as the acquisition customer base grows it will provide a steady stream of potential Platform id revenue. Though not shown above, I calculate for cash flow purposes that Issuer Direct continues to pay an average 1.5x historic revenue multiple for its acquisitions.

Valuation

Optimistic case income statement projections

I forecast that Platform and Technology revenues represent over 90% of total revenues by 2023E, up from 60% in 2018, and Issuer Direct will achieve 2023E EBITDA margins of 22% due to its business model's inherent operating leverage.

Sources: Company filings and author's estimates

The Platform and Technology revenue assumptions were set out in the section above. Services revenue, representing Issuer Direct's legacy business, has been declining 12% per year on average for the last 5 years. I have assumed this trend continues over the forecast period. 2018A EBITDA margin fell below 20% due mainly to costs incurred to grow the revenue line including acquisition-related expenses, headcount increases at its headquarters and in the sales and marketing team. I foresee margin pressure continuing through 2019E as management continues to bolster its product and sales effort and acquisition strategy. However as the Platform and Technology revenues, with nearly 80%+ gross margins move towards 90%+ of total revenues by 2023E, I think EBITDA margins will benefit from operating leverage rising to 22% in 2023E recapturing 2017A EBITDA margin levels.

Optimistic case implies 47% upside with downside of -26% for the conservative case

Sources: Company filings and author's estimates

The assumptions outlined in the two sections above underpin my optimistic case. Applying a 2023E EBITDA exit multiple of 12.5x implies 47% upside. For my conservative forecast, I have assumed Platform id take-up never improves but says sluggishly flat at 2018 levels of 109 net new subscribers a year. ARPU stagnates at USD10,400 with Issuer Direct's new modular initiatives failing to lift ARPU in any meaningful way. In addition, ACCESSWIRE's revenue stalls at the USD5 million level unable to capture further market share from the incumbents or additional market share is won through aggressive price cuts that do not benefit overall revenues. Another way to look at these assumptions is to imagine a recessionary environment. Corporate issuers still need to comply with SEC regulatory requirements but they opt for the more basic cost-effective options. Platform id should remain competitive in this scenario compared to a range of separate vendor purchases, however, subscriber growth and ARPU stagnates.

Further, though companies will still issue press releases it would be kept to essentials and not more promotional material. I have also assumed 2023E EBITDA falls to 15.0% due to a combination of higher customer acquisition and development costs. In addition, the 2023E EBITDA exit multiple compresses to 7.5x. Collectively these bearish assumptions imply -26% downside. One of the main reasons for limited downside is that Issuer Direct remains free cash flow generative in this bearish scenario and it already has a significant USD14 million net cash balance. Though I did not model this dynamic, in a recessionary scenario I believe revenues from acquisitions will rise offsetting organic revenue declines as Issuer Direct has the dry powder available to purchase complementary businesses at what would probably be very attractive prices.

Potential catalysts

Includes continued ACCESSWIRE and Platform id growth, greater KPI disclosure and M&A.

A large part of this investment thesis rests on continued growth of Issuer Direct's ACCESSWIRE and Platform id offerings along with the success of its on-going small bolt-on acquisition strategy. These are soft catalysts that should show up as improving financial performance in its quarterly earnings reports. Issuer Direct's intention to provide more KPI granularity on customer numbers and ARPU by customer classification in 2019 should shed more light on its value proposition. A sizeable acquisition that is clearly value accretive should drive the share price higher. It raised USD13 million in August 2018 with a view to organic and inorganic growth. If it fails to find suitable targets then the cash could be deployed to buy back shares which should drive EPS.

Another angle is M&A as Issuer Direct operates in two sectors where there has been a lot of corporate activity. One is the newswire market where Cision bought PR Newswire in 2016, West Corp bought Globe Newswire (along with webcasting and other assets) in 2018 and going back much further Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) bought Business Wire in 2006. The compliance and communications market has also experienced a lot of M&A with Toppan Vite buying Vintage in March 2017, then the renamed Toppan Vintage buying Merrill Corp's communications solutions business in Sept 2018, Broadridge Financial buying Summit Financial in October 2017 (see my article on this here) and Donnelley Financial buying eBrevia in December 2018. Issuer Direct could be an attractive target to all the aforementioned acquirers of both newswire and compliance/communication companies.

Key Concerns/Risks

Where Issuer Direct's management may be undermining investor confidence is in its capital allocation policies. In August 2018, it announced a public offering of common stock to raise USD13 million for working capital and general corporate purposes. Issuer Direct's share price has fallen over 25% since this announcement. In October 2018 it suspended its quarterly cash dividend redirecting company funds towards investing in its technology platform, sales and marketing team as well as its acquisition strategy. In December 2018 it opportunistically repurchased USD2.6 million of its own shares from a liquidating shareholder. This seems to be a one-off action and does not signal the commencement of a share buyback program.

Other concerns would include regulatory changes that could have an adverse effect on Issuer Direct's main offerings. Key man risk as founder-CEO Balbrinie is instrumental to its operations and long-term strategy. A deterioration in its ACCESSWIRE business line, which relies on technology and distribution partners, would have a disproportionate effect on the overall business as it is a key offering driving growth. The corporate issuer market itself is not a growth market with many companies opting to remain private due to the availability of private capital and high listed compliance costs. During a recession, the number of corporate issuers may shrink particularly in the small-cap space due to insolvencies, take-privates, and M&A. However, downside is offset by a large net cash balance, operating in a fairly defensive sector where regulatory filings are mandatory and the potential to either buy transforming assets or be bought out itself.

Conclusion

Issuer Direct has many attractive qualities. It is led by a founder-CEO that has overseen a nearly 6x increase in its share price over the last 8 years. Though Issuer Direct remains a very small player, with an estimated 6% share of its target market, it has a compelling technology-enabled solution that should continue to win market share. It is building a subscription-based revenue business with a sticky customer base, high gross margins (79% in 2018) and has generated positive cash flows for the past 11 years. With a sizeable net cash balance and a defensive business (companies still need to comply with regulatory requirements even in a recession), it should be able to not only weather some heavy economic storms but take advantage of them by utilizing its considerable cash holdings to buy distressed rivals. I estimate 47% upside in my optimistic case and a downside of around -26% in the conservative scenario. I believe Issuer Direct has the platform to compound value for many years to come.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein by the author are not an investment recommendation and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment advisor capacity. This is not an investment research report. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. Any analysis presented herein is illustrative in nature, limited in scope, based on an incomplete set of information, and has limitations to its accuracy. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings and consult a qualified investment advisor. The information upon which this material is based was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but has not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee its accuracy. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ISDR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.