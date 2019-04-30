Lincoln Electric Still Looking Wobbly, But That's What Buying Opportunities Often Look Like

Mid-single-digit FCF growth can support an attractive return from here; the risks to industrials look high overall, but LECO has been a good name to buy on pullbacks.

Situations like the one Lincoln Electric (LECO) presents to investors today are why investing isn’t easy – the business has clearly slowed and there are valid reasons to think it may slow further. And yet, as seen in industry segments like Japanese automation, the market often prices in bottoms and recoveries well ahead of the fact. Lincoln Electric shares look undervalued today, and this is one of the better-run industrials I’ve ever followed, but the company is also starting to expand into some areas that could increase the overall operating risk. All told, I think this is a name to start considering, but investors need to keep their eyes open to the risks of a broader sell-off.

Another “Meh” Quarter

This quarter has shown a sharper divergence between the haves and have-nots, with the separation seeming to track more along the lines of longer-cycle/shorter-cycle exposures (with strong results from companies like Honeywell (HON) and weaker results from companies like Illinois Tool Works (ITW) ). Given it’s sizable exposure to shorter-cycle industries, then, it’s not altogether surprising that Lincoln Electric had another challenging quarter.

Lincoln Electric’s results were pretty much spot-on in line with my own model, but were a bit below the Street’s expectations (as my expectations for 2019 have been/are lower than average). Revenue was flat was reported and up just under 1% in organic terms, only about 1% weaker than expected. Consumables and automation were both up low single-digits, while equipment sales were down low single-digits. By comparison, Illinois Tool Works reported 3% organic growth (5% on an adjusted basis), with similar growth in both consumables and equipment. Although Colfax (CFX) has not reported as of this writing, I expect Colfax will modestly outperform Lincoln Electric this quarter on further gains in Europe.

Lincoln Electric’s sizable Americas business saw a little over 3% organic growth (and its worth noting ITW’s business is more North Am-oriented), with volume decline of 3% outside by strong pricing. Volume was down even worse in International (down 7%), as the company sees more turbulence from the Air Liquide integration and more challenging demand conditions.

While volume was weak across the business, LECO managed to hold the line on gross margin (up 10bp). Adjusted operating income was up about 2% overall, while segment-level profits were up about 1% with 10bp of margin improvement. The Americas business was disappointing, with just 7% of adjusted profit growth (missing sell-side expectations by a few pennies)

An Outlook That Is Still Mixed, With Plenty Of Uncertainty

Lincoln Electric management reported that its strongest markets in the quarter were heavy industry, oil/gas, and construction – none of which is particularly surprising given the reports I’ve seen to date from the likes of Honeywell, Sandvik (OTCPK:SDVKY), Caterpillar (CAT), and Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY) – mining remains a strong market, as do other process industries, and construction activity has remained pretty healthy. Strength in oil/gas is perhaps a little more surprising, but then there’s a difference between companies that sell capex into that end-market and those that sell consumables.

LECO characterized their auto business as “steady”, which is actually a pretty solid performance relative to many companies this quarter, but at least broadly consistent with Atlas Copco’s experience. Management also characterized general fabrication demand as “steady”. This remains one of the biggest areas of uncertainty and controversy now – although some companies have reported healthy overall growth in the U.S. after a weak start to the year, Honeywell mentioned turbulence in shorter-cycle end-markets, and the results from companies like ITW, Sandvik, and Rockwell (ROK) were not exactly robust.

Lincoln Electric has been one of the more cautious-sounding industrials through the year so far, and I feel that tone is continuing. Tone is a very subjective thing, to be sure, but I get the impression from management that they see a lot of their end-markets as “touch and go” right now, with at least some possibility of further weakness.

Continuing To Diversify The Business

Earlier this month Lincoln Electric announced the acquisition of Baker Industries, a design, machining, fabrication, and additive manufacturing company specializing in the auto and aerospace markets. While this acquisition appears to be a bigger step outside of Lincoln Electric’s historical core operations, it does make sense in the context of management’s stated goal of enhancing its automation and additive manufacturing capabilities – management has talked of building its automation and additive business to $1 billion in revenue by 2025 (against roughly $3 billion in trailing revenue, about $450M of which is automation).

For now, I’ll put myself in the “trust but verify” camp with respect to Baker. While adding capabilities in additive manufacturing is consistent with past moves, there’s a bigger service element to this business, and that does constitute some operational risk for Lincoln management.

The Outlook

I was certainly below the Street before this quarter, and given that results were in line with my expectations (and a little below the Street), I don’t see the need to change anything of significance in my model. I’m looking for this to be a fairly sedate year for LECO, but I’m still expecting long-term revenue growth around 4% and FCF growth around 5%. Automation and additive manufacturing do offer some opportunities for higher growth, offset by the risk of increasing competition / commoditization in legacy welding business lines.

Discounting my projected cash flows back, I think Lincoln Electric is priced for a high single-digit annualized return. A drop to around $80 would bump that expected return to 10%, which is where I really like to buy stocks like LECO if/when I can. The shares likewise look undervalued on an EV/EBITDA basis, with LECO’s strong margins and returns (ROIC, et al) supporting a low double-digit forward multiple.

The Bottom Line

I’d like to buy LECO at $80, but that’s not an option today, and I really don’t know if I’ll get that chance anytime soon, given that this remains a very well-respected industrial name. With the market at/near all-time highs and the industrial sector ahead of itself (in my opinion), maybe a wider sell-off could push these shares down further. I do believe this is a name to consider now, and perhaps this is an example where investors should build a position in parts (buy a little now and hope for a lower price to finish up the position). In any case, while there are still risks to the economy, LECO’s customers, and LECO’s share price, I think history has shown that this is usually a company you want to get behind when the shares sell off.

