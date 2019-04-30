Stanley Black & Decker Comes Back With A Stronger Report

Stanley Black & Decker isn't quite stretched on an EV/EBITDA basis, but a lot is still riding on a stronger second half and the DCF-based fair value isn't so encouraging.

A weak, and poorly-received, fourth quarter put Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) in a hole, and while the shares have lagged industrial peers over the last year, the performance since my last update has been noticeably better. With a strong first quarter driven in very large part by the tool business, Stanley’s guidance for 2019 certainly looks more attainable than just three months ago. While I still see risks in the second half of the year from weaker than expected “general industrial” markets, Stanley should be poised to benefit from gradual improvement in auto demand later this year and some self-directed gross margin improvement efforts.

I’m not as interested in the valuation/share price opportunity as I was in January, as the stock has risen more than 20% since then (roughly doubling its peer group). I’m concerned that the market and industrials in particular are ahead of themselves now and I’d prefer to wait for a better entry price before starting a position here.

Tools Built The Quarterly Beat

After a 2018 that saw a lot of things go against Stanley, the first quarter results showed some improved performance. Revenue rose 5% in organic terms, beating expectations by about 1%. Gross margin was weak, down about three points year over year, but weakness was well-anticipated by the Street and Stanley actually delivered a strong beat here. Operating income fell 11% on an adjusted basis, while segment-level earnings fell about 9% - driving a double-digit beat relative to Street expectations.

The Tools and Storage (or T&S) business drove the outperformance this quarter. Revenue rose 7% in organic terms, with 2% coming from price. Revenue in North America was up 11%, with high teens growth in the retail chain, and both hand tools and power tools showed good growth. Craftsman in particular is performing well, with this business contributing close to half of the organic growth. Emerson (EMR) has yet to report, and doesn’t report in great detail anyway, but it seems reasonable to think that Stanley is outperforming and gaining share, particularly with Snap-on’s (SNA) low single-digit organic growth this quarter. While T&S segment profit declined 12%, that was still considerably better than expected, and drove the company’s beat this quarter.

Sales in the Industrial business declined 3% in organic terms, with auto-driven weakness pushing Engineered Fasteners down 4%, while Infrastructure rose 5% on strong double-digit growth in oil/gas (backing up the idea that companies selling tools and consumables into oil/gas, like Lincoln Electric (LECO) and Stanley are outdoing some machinery vendors). Stanley management didn’t quantify the performance of the auto business, but mentioned growth in industrial markets outside of autos, leading me to believe that performance was likely on par with Illinois Tool Works’ (ITW) weak auto business, and weaker than Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY). Segment profit declined 7% from the year-ago period and margins here are still almost two points better than in the T&S business, but this was a fairly notable miss relative to expectations (a double-digit miss on a percentage basis).

The Security business saw a 1% improvement in revenue on an organic basis and 7% segment-level profit growth, basically an in-line performance on both lines.

… And Now?

Stanley management sounded incrementally less cautious on guidance this time around. Management openly acknowledged that the auto market is slow now, but laid out a case for gradually improving demand as OEMs gear up for new model lines later this year – an argument that other suppliers to the auto industry, including Atlas Copco and Yaskawa (OTCPK:YASKY).

Management also characterized the housing construction market as “doing okay, but it’s not robust at this stage.” Something in the neighborhood of one-quarter of Stanley’s revenue can be tied to the U.S. housing market, so it’s interesting to reconcile the strong performance of the T&S business in a so-so end-market environment. I definitely believe share gains and new product introductions are playing a very positive role, and industrial tool demand may be doing better than I think, but this is encouraging on balance.

As far as how the markets will develop for Stanley in the second half of the year, that’s still up in the air. Many companies have said encouraging things about the health of the U.S. economy, but there have also been some high-profile weak earnings reports from companies with above-average leverage to short-cycle U.S. industrial markets. I think that’s a “tell” that the underlying conditions are weakening more than the headline numbers suggest, but I’ve been expecting a slowdown this year, so I’m trying to be honest about the risk here that I’m falling prey to confirmation bias.

Stanley will be hosting an Investor Day in a couple of weeks (May 16), and management has already indicated that they will be presented a new plan to drive improved gross margins. Exactly what the plan will entail is still unknown, but it sounds as though this isn’t going to be a basic run-of-the-mill cost-out process. Instead, I think management may be looking to optimize its pricing, improve its procurement, and introduce more automation into its manufacturing systems – all of which could drive a meaningful (multi-point) improvement in margins in the coming years.

The Outlook

I’m not yet factoring in the margin improvement plan, other than that I was already assuming that management would do “something” to improve margins in the next few years. I’ve lifted my 2019 revenue estimate slightly, but I’m still conservative on the second half of the year. I’m also more confident, at least incrementally, in the long-term growth outlook given this recent strength in the tools business and management’s solid execution relative to the stated plan – something that this company has struggled with in the past.

My base-case is still for mid-single-digit long-term annualized revenue growth and low double-digit FCF growth. That no longer supports a compelling return on a DCF basis, but the EV/EBITDA picture is a little more promising. As I’ve said before, Stanley’s current margins and returns can support a forward EBITDA multiple around 11x and if management can deliver some meaningful margin improvement in the near-term, another point or so of multiple could come into play fairly quickly.

The Bottom Line

At the highest end of my valuation range, I could see Stanley Black & Decker shares trading into the $150’s, but that’s pushing it, and I’m not inclined to push it when I think the rally in industrials is overdone. I’d prefer a better buy-in price altogether, but if these first quarter results are a sign of things to come – strong T&S results, good Industrial performance outside autos, and so on, Stanley could still do alright, and if the company gets a stronger second-half economy and/or relief on tariffs, there could be more meaningful upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.