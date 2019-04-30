Why PayPal's Stock Will Double In 5 Years

PYPL's stock price will reach $218 per share in 5 years, based on PYPL's stable Take Rate margin and FCF margins. With more buybacks, it will likely more than double.

The secret to PayPal's massive increase in market value growth has been the relationship between the growth of its TPV, the "Take Rate" and PayPal's Market Value.

The key to PayPal Holdings (PYPL)'s stock is TPV

PYPL's huge growth in its Total Payment Volume (TPV) or Gross Payment Volume (GPV) and the predictable nature of its Take Rate will lead to a doubling of its market value over the next five years. TPV is the value of payments that PYPL processes, net of reversals, either on its platform or third-party merchants' sites that use PYPL. The chart below shows the close relationship between PYPL's market value and its TPV:

Source: Hake

PYPL has been public for about 3.75 years, since July 2015, when it was spun off from EBAY (EBAY). Since then, its market value has grown at a compound average growth rate (CAGR) of 30%, and the TPV has a CAGR of 25% (Note that the stock price has grown even faster at 34% per annum because of stock buybacks.):

Source: Hake

PayPal's revenue comes from how much it "takes" or charges in fees on the TPV, i.e. the Take Rate. PYPL's Take Rate has been fairly high and has declined slowly over the past 6 years, as the TPV has increased. Right now it is between 2.67% (2018) and 2.56% (Q1 2019):

Source: Hake

Actually, PYPL has one of the highest Take Rates in the industry at 2.67% in 2018, even though it has the second highest TPV of the major payment processors in the following group: Square (SQ), Total System Services (TSS), First Data Corp. (FDC), Fiserv (FISV), and Adyen (ADYEN) (note: WorldPay (WP) and Global Payments Inc. (GPN) don't report their dollar processing volumes:

Source: Hake

PYPL's TPV history compared to several of its competitors is shown below:

Source: Hake

PYPL not only has a higher revenue margin on TPV (i.e. its Take Rate), but it also has a higher Free Cash Flow (FCF) margin than its competitors. The industry median is 17% and PYPL's FCF margin is 20.4%. This effectively means its FCF Take Rate is almost double the industry, as can be seen in the following table:

Source: Hake

What this means is that for every $100 billion gain in funds each year that PYPL processes (i.e. TPV), PYPL will earn $2.67 billion more revenue and f$540 million more in FCF. You can see in the table below that in Q1 2019, PYPL gained almost $30 billion in TPV, so it is on track to gain over $120 billion in TPV for 2019:

Source: PYPL 10-Q for Q1 2019

In fact, PYPL's TPV has gained over $100 billion per year for the past two years and I estimate will process over $150 billion more this year or about $650 billion. You can see this in the following table below. This table also shows that the average Adjusted FCF in 2018 was $788 million per quarter. The Q1 2019 FCF was $809 million, or $21 million higher per quarter than on average in 2018. So in 2019 FCF will likely increase over $226 million. This is lower than the expected $540 million implied and described above by the FCF Take Rate. I believe that on average FCF will increase $250-$400 million each years over the next five years. FCF is expected to be about $226 - $300 million higher in 2019, depending on the growth rate in TPV and the FCF margin:

Source: Hake estimates and SEC filings for PYPL

Expected Price in 5 Years With Regular Growth in TPV

If PYPL's TPV grows at an annual compound of about 26% (the average between its 2018 rate of 25.2% and its Q1 2019 26.3%), which is what the last several years have shown, its TPV will double in five years by the end of 2023.

Source: Hake

This means that Revenue in 2023 will reach $30.2 billion, up from $15.5 billion in 2018, and FCF will hit $6 billion, up from $3.1 billion in 2018. These numbers assume that PYPL continues to have a 2.67% Take Rate, and a 20% FCF margin on revenue (the FCF margin is an average of its 2018 rate of 20.4% and the Q1 2019 rate of 10.6%):

Source: Hake estimates

With these estimates, I can forecast the stock price in 5 years. For example, right now PYPL is priced at 7.8x revenue and alternatively, its FCF yield (i.e. FCF/ Market Value) is 2.69%. Using these ratios, the stock price should be at least $211.73 by the end of 2023. This represents a gain of 92% over the next five years.

Source: Hake estimates

The FCF Effect on Buybacks by PYPL

PYPL bought back shares over 11.4% of its shares over the last 3.75 years since it has been public:

Source: Hake and SEC filings from PYPL

PYPL used its FCF to buy back over 140 million shares, or 11.4% of its original shares outstanding in July 2015, when it was spun off from EBAY. This is about a 3.1% reduction per annum. I expect the share count will fall significantly over the next five years from 1,084 million shares (which our estimate is based on above), to probably about 80% of that number (or about a 4% reduction per year on average - slightly higher than the past since the FCF will increase as well). PYPL will more than double to $264.67, or 139% higher than today if this happens. It represents a gain of 19% per annum for the stock price over the next five years on a compounded basis:

Source: Hake estimates

Let's double-check that estimate of buybacks against reality. In the past several years, PYPL has spent well over half to two-thirds to three-fourths of its FCF on share repurchases:

Source: Hake and SEC filings of PYPL

So, let's assume that instead of making $6 billion in FCF each year for 5 years, (see above), the FCF grows sequentially by 10% a year from $3.2 billion (starting with 7% this year) so that by year five the cumulative FCF produced by PYPL is $20.6 billion. By year 5 the FCF would be $5 billion per year, which is lower than assumed in the model above. Let's also assume that the 75% of FCF is used on repurchases and that the average buyback price is at least 50% higher over the 5 years than today's price. That means the average buyback price per share would be $166 per share. The result is that 124 million shares would be bought back, or 11.5% lower than today's count, bringing the count outstanding to 960 million shares. The net result is that the stock price would be $218 per share or 98% above today's price:

Source: Hake estimates

Summary

PayPal's stock is directly tied or correlated to both the growth in its Total Payment Volume and the Take Rate of both Revenue and Free Cash Flow.

I estimate that, based on PayPal's significant growth in the past 6 years, and especially its higher than industry average Take Rate, that both revenue and Free Cash Flow will double in the next 5 years. My estimate is that the stock will easily reach $218 per share by 2023, which double today's price, and represents about a 15% compound rise in its price each year. This stock is worth buying even today, despite its recent rises, since on average the expected return of 14.5% per annum is quite satisfactory.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.