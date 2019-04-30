Altria Longs Beware, The FDA Will Not Let Up

Comments from the new FDA commissioner reveal something concerning for Big Tobacco, particularly MO, but have not been widely discussed.

I've got some bad news and some more bad news for Altria Group (MO) longs.

The bad news first

Earlier this month I noted that the tobacco industry was at a turning point. The exit of now former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb meant that Big Tobacco and the vaping industry had a chance at some respite from ever increasing threats of regulation. During his tenure Gottlieb spoke about he envisioned "a world where cigarettes would no longer create or sustain addiction" and proposed a standard for tobacco that would see nicotine concentrations in cigarettes reduced to minimally- or non- addictive levels. Obviously the market was not thrilled by this proposal and Big Tobacco stocks sold off. Similarly Gottlieb went after youth e-cigarette use, calling it an "epidemic" launching an education campaign to teach kids about the dangers of e-cigarettes and cracking down of e-liquids packaged or advertised to look like kid-friendly foods. Of course if Gottlieb's successor, acting FDA commissioner Norman Sharpless decided simply to pick up where Gottlieb left off, then that would likely not be perceived well by the market.

On April 16 Sharpless gave a speech at something called the First All Hands Meeting. He spoke about his intentions heading forward as FDA commissioner.

We'll maintain our focus on ending the use of combustible cigarettes among adults, and on preventing kids from ever starting. That includes undertaking vital research to ensure we have the data necessary to make informed regulatory decisions on electronic cigarette products, so that we can reverse the growing epidemic of youth ENDS use. We simply won't tolerate misleading marketing or selling tobacco products to children. - Acting FDA commissioner, Norman Sharpless, April 16 remarks at the First All Hands Meeting.

We can see straight away then that Gottlieb's proposals didn't die when he exited the FDA. Sharpless' background in research really shows through in the second paragraph. Probably the only good thing about this for companies selling e-cigarettes is that research takes time. What that research actually refers to is vague though. Is it market research regarding youth use of e-cigarettes or laboratory/clinical research on the safety of e-cigarettes? In any case the net take away is that we can expect Sharpless, just like Gottlieb did, to put out announcements and proposals that Big Tobacco won't like.

MO is particularly exposed to what Sharpless and the FDA decide to do given its large investment in JUUL Labs (JUUL), in which it took a 35% stake at a cost of $12.8B at the end of 2018. On the one hand, MO has made the right move by increasing exposure to newer non-traditional nicotine delivery methods. Notably Q1'19 earnings report a decline in domestic shipment volumes in cigarettes (an adjusted decline of approximately 5% compared to the same quarter in 2018). On the other hand, if the FDA continues to go after e-cigarettes then MO could trade down as the apparent value of the JUUL investment declines.

About the only bull case for MO I can make so far is that while Sharpless' remarks on April 16 are concerning, we have not yet seen any announcements from the FDA newsroom concerning tobacco products. These announcements tended to come at quite a pace during the era of Gottlieb. All we actually have outside of Sharpless' remarks is the fact that he retweeted a link to an article from the New York Times about raising the age to purchase tobacco to 21. Retweets are not necessarily endorsements, but I doubt Sharpless was mocking this move given his previous support, during his time as director of The National Cancer Institute, for the FDA's actions against youth e-cigarette use.

Figure 1: Sharpless retweet. Source: His FDA commissioner twitter account.

Some more bad news

Throughout the tenure of Gottlieb, he issued comments based on the results of the annual National Youth Tobacco Survey (NYTS). This happened in June 2017 (comments on the 2016 NYTS), June 2018 (comments on the 2017 NYTS), November 2018 (comments on the 2018 NYTS) and again in February 2019 (comments on additional data from the 2018 NYTS). It seems possible that Gottlieb made sure to push the timeline on when results from the survey would be available for comment because he was particularly concerned about youth e-cigarette use. The results of the survey were used by Gottlieb as part of the justification for his crackdown on youth e-cigarette use.

Figure 2: Data from the 2018 NYTS prompted action from the previous commissioner. Source: FDA website.

So the bad news? The 2019 NYTS is going to ask about JUUL by name. A report from Bloomberg's Anna Edney notes that a language gap might be causing an issue in assessing the epidemic among youth of e-cigarette use because teens have a specific word for e-cigarette use when it comes to JUUL, "juuling." The idea is that the NYTS will capture even those who don't think juuling counts as e-cigarette use. The idea that the numbers from previous surveys weren't as high as they should be, due to teens not knowing that JUUL is just another e-cigarette, may seem a little unlikely at first. However results from a survey first available online in April 2018 (in print 2019), have some alarming findings about how little those aged 15 to 24 know about JUUL, often unaware JUUL contains nicotine.

One quarter (25%) of those who reported product recognition also reported people their age refer to use as 'JUULing', while 51% reported 'vaping'... While every JUUL flavour cartridge currently sold includes nicotine, and the product is marketed with claims of enhanced nicotine delivery, awareness of nicotine content was limited. Only 25% of individuals who recognised the product and 37% of past 30-day users reported that JUUL always contains nicotine. - Willett et al., Tobacco Control, 2019, 28(1): 115-116.

The results of the 2019 NYTS look set to provide Sharpless and the FDA with more justification for a crackdown on e-cigarettes and specifically JUUL. I really don't view this as bullish. MO longs and others concerned about the results of the 2019 survey can keep up with progress on the FDA website.

Figure 3: FDA-TRACK site notes development of the 2019 survey is on track. The 2018 survey completed fielding May 31, 2018, meaning analysis could begin. Source: FDA website.

Is there any good news?

I suppose I should share one recent addition to the bull case here, the idea that iQOS will eventually be approved according to SA contributor Skeptical12. That could make up for any disappointing outcome to MO's JUUL investment. The problem is that results from the 2019 survey might draw comment and new action from the FDA first. Further, even prior to results from the 2019 NYTS we will likely see new announcements from the FDA newsroom discussing regulation of tobacco products because it seems Sharpless' April 16 remarks indicate he is no friend of the industry.

Conclusions and trade ideas

FDA commissioner Sharpless will probably continue the work of former commissioner Gottlieb. The results of the 2019 NYTS will likely not be good news for JUUL and thus MO. A potential short trade sets up here, although the use of options seems preferable to me, heading into the announcement of results from the 2019 survey. MO longs might at least like to opt for a covered call strategy to generate income from their investment beyond the dividend. Those looking to get short-biased exposure might opt for a strategy known as the bear call spread, which tends to do well if the stock trades sideways, down or only up a little, depending on the strikes of the options sold and bought. To time the results of the survey or FDA action based upon them one needs to keep an eye on the FDA-TRACK website. When fielding of the survey completes it is worth keeping an eye on FDA announcements. Results from the 2018 survey were first alluded to by Gottlieb in a September 12, 2018, FDA press release, a ~3.5 month delay from completion of fielding of the survey, and cited as part of the rationale for a crackdown on youth e-cigarette use.

Some risks to any short-biased MO trade would include strong earnings numbers while the position is open, favorable developments regarding iQOS, a lack of action by Sharpless and the FDA, a delay in any announcement of the 2019 NYTS results and results showing that e-cigarette use is actually under control (the inclusion of the term JUUL/juuling doing nothing to inflate numbers).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.