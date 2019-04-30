Warrior Met Coal Is A Buy On Growth Plans, Special Dividends And Low P/E Ratio

Warrior Met Coal (HCC) was founded in 2015 in Alabama and produces and exports metallurgical coal. Their coal serves America as well as international exports to Europe, Asia and South America. As well as coal, the firm also produces and sells, 28 million cubic feet of gas daily from 1748 wells (Source: About Warrior Met Coal, Inc. - Warrior Met Coal).

Coal Industry

The Coal industry peaked in 2008 and has faced pressure due to a preference for cleaner more renewable energy sources. However, coal has had a resurgence over the past 2 years due to demand from China and India. This has been reflected in the share price for Warrior Met Coal, which has benefited.

US coal exports reached their highest levels in 5 years in 2018 reaching twice the level of 2016. This has led to a return to profitability for Warrior Met Coal and allowed the business to pay a healthy dividend.

Low P/E Opportunity

The P/E ratio for Warrior Met Coal is incredibly low at 4.35; that’s arrived at by taking the total profit in 2018 of 696,787 and dividing it by the market cap of 1.6 billion. This is because of the cyclical nature of the coal industry and coal stocks. But this presents an opportunity for investors for further capital appreciation in the stock. One of the downsides to an investment like this is that it is very reliant on the price of coal to determine profitability.

Historical Profits

The company produced 696,787 in net profit in 2018, 455,046 in 2017, but suffered losses of 111,489 (49,673 with adjustments) in 2016 and 310,581 in 2015. This shows the cyclical nature of the business and the reason for the sharp discount in the P/E ratio to the overall market. But the P/E ratio is so low that it provides a great opportunity.

Future Earnings And P/E Estimates

The average estimate by 12 analysts on the earnings for Warrior Met Coal is 5.58 per share in 2019 and 3.85 per share in 2020. This provides Forward P/Es of 5.55 and 8.05. This shows that looking forward, the stock is still reasonably cheap over the next year or so.

Growth Potential Earnings Catalyst

The low P/E ratio looks even more remarkable when you look at the exciting growth prospects for the company. The company has a growth catalyst in the form of an untapped reserve of premium metallurgical coal that it has. This untapped reserve is called Blue Creek and it would add 3 million short tons per year. This would increase total production from 7.7 million-8 million (the total current production) to 11 million. An impressive 37.5% increase in total production. Increasing production would only be a viable opportunity if the price of coal stays at a profitable level. Management is planning to invest $550 million-$600 million over 5 years on this reserve. However, along with the low P/E ratio, growth like this can really add capital appreciation to the price.

Special Dividends

The profitability has allowed Warrior Met Coal to offer an incredibly healthy dividend. The company is frequently rewarding shareholders with dividends with the healthy cash flow the company has been able to produce. The dividend last year was 21.7% and the dividend this year is 15.4%. This includes special dividends as the normal dividend this year is 0.7%.

Healthy Liquidity

The liquidity of the company is incredibly healthy with a current ratio of 3.8, a quick ratio of 3.3 and a debt to equity ratio of 0.66. The P/FCF is 8.41. This ensures that even though the industry may be cyclical, the business has the liquidity to get through the storm. This is also why they are able to pay such high special dividends.

Institutional Investor Buys

Share purchases by institutional investors are a healthy sign as well, because picking investments is what they do for a full-time living. Vitu Financial LLC purchased 8,303 shares recently at a value of $252,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory recently bought $58,000 worth of stock. Legal & General Group Plc added 1,176 shares for a total of 7,099 shares worth $192,000. Denali Investors bought 8,981 shares for a total of 9,164 shares worth $279,000.

Bullish Analysts

The recommendations from analysts reflect what the institutional investors see as well as myself. Out of 10 analysts, 4 give the stock a buy, 5 give the stock a hold and 1 an underperform. It is worth noting though that last month there were 11 analyst ratings with 2 as a Strong Buy, 4 as a Buy and 5 as a Hold. In March 2019, Jefferies initiated a BUY rating on the stock with a price target of $35, and this was followed in April 2019 with Deutsche Bank giving a $35 BUY rating.

Valuation

Personally, my valuation of the company is based on a 2020 Forward P/E ratio of 10 for the stock, which would give the company a valuation of around $37. There is no reason not to expect healthy special dividends again next year based on healthy earnings projections.

To conclude, Warrior Met Coal is an attractive stock, with price appreciation potential due to a low P/E ratio as well as the Blue Creek growth catalyst. Along the way, you can benefit from attractive special dividends as well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.