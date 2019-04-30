Eurodollar Futures For The Bearish

The frustrations of trying to short stocks

The last few months of trading has been extremely painful for equity bears. By Christmas of last year, it would have seemed reasonable for them to claim a triumphant victory over their bullish counterparts. However, what took place in the months following the mini-panic of Q4 in 2018 took every bear by surprise. The first quarter of 2019 saw the major US stock indices just about regain all the ground they had lost in Q4 of 2019. This relentless, precipitous rally was initially stoked by a number of factors. Most noticeably, the dovish monetary policy pivot taken by the Federal Reserve, treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin's attempt to calm the market's tantrum by publicising his meeting with the now infamously named "Plunge Protection Team" or PPT and more recently, astronomical Chinese social financing numbers. With S and P 500 futures liquidity very low coming into the new year, a short squeeze of immense power and momentum came into effect. The squeeze has brought us to new all time highs in the S and P 500 and right back down near the lows seen in the VIX back in September of 2018. This has all happened amidst of a flurry of global macroeconomic red flags; Germany nearing a recession, Italy entering one officially, Asian trade numbers showing sharp declines,various yield curve inversions, the list goes on. This environment has been a living hell for anyone who decided to get short as the market performed what many bears were calling a transitory bear market rally (myself included). The market's psyche has seemingly split in two, with long duration bond yields signalling "risk off" and with global stock markets signalling "risk on". This is the kind of tension in the collective imagination of market participants that induces the whipsawing tops in equities seen at the end of every cycle. The question then arises, how can one position themselves in order to profit from an abrupt period of "risk off" market panic, without needing to time tops and bottoms with ridiculous precision? The answer that the macro hedge fund legend Stan Druckenmiller and many others have arrived at the following; when the Fed goes on pause late in the cycle- make a leveraged bet on short term interest rates (30 day LIBOR in our case) going down.

Tight correlation of LIBOR and Fed Funds

Source: Federal Reserve of St. Louis, https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/USD1MTD156N#0

The logic behind this idea is difficult to refute. In the case of a slowing domestic economy, falling stock prices, lower inflation expectations etc. the Fed has the choice to; A. tighten, B. loosen, C. do nothing. Option A can be eliminated for obvious reasons, and so we are left with B and C which is roughly the Fed's position as of today. Essentially, what this means is that short term rates are capped to whatever the current overnight rate is, in the foreseeable future. This means that a bearish trader can place leveraged bets on future rate decreases, without having to worry too much about downside. The biggest risk in putting on this trade is the possibility that the Fed has made a mistake in stopping their tightening too soon, allowing room for the inflation to pick up again in the short term.

Putting on the trade

The easiest way to conceptualize Eurodollar futures prices for our purposes is simply 100 minus the money market's expectation of what 30 day LIBOR will be at the time of expiry. The current price for March 2020 Eurodollar futures is 97.66 meaning that the market expects LIBOR to be at 2.34 by the end of March 2020, 14 basis points below its current level. Roughly speaking, for you to make money being long this contract, you'd need the Fed to cut more than 14 basis points between now and then. To someone who's fundamental view is that we are headed into recession/bear market in the short term, a cut of at least 14 bp would seem very likely. The nice thing is, trading Eurodollar futures with high leverage is quite simple and accessible to most retail traders. The following screenshot is taken from IG's online trading platform. IG allows 0.3% to 0.9% margin on Eurodollar futures depending on position size, equivalent to a leverage ratio between 333 to 1 and 111 to 1 respectively. In this example, you would risk only have to risk $625 (at a stop loss of 25 basis points below current futures price) to gain an upside $2100 (at a limit of 82 basis points, equivalent to an expected future LIBOR of 1.5%). Keep in mind that the stop of 9741 implies an expected LIBOR of 2.59% in March 2020, higher than its current level, a scenario any serious bear would consider highly unlikely.

Source: IG, https://www.ig.com/

Disclosure: I am/we are long Eurodollar Futures. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.