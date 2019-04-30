Alphabet: Stock Sells-Off, But It Doesn't Matter

Investment Thesis

Alphabet (GOOGL) (GOOG) remains one of my favorite tech ideas. Thus, to have seen this strong sell-off after hours has left me fully flummoxed.

Here, I passionately argue that Alphabet's cash flows are underappreciated and consequently that the company is undervalued.

Q1 2019 Results - So Much Cash, But Who Cares?

The thing that typifies Alphabet is its lack of disclosures for which the company is famous for. Whereas many large tech peers are incredibly transparent, Alphabet, on the other hand, prides itself in keeping its cards close to its chest.

While Alphabet was posting strong revenue growth quarter-after-quarter, nobody was really concerned with digging under the bonnet and asking difficult questions, but now there are questions abound.

Moving on, investors were simply infatuated and delighted to be invested in FAANG stocks. Now, the problem being that while I make the argument that not all FAANGS stocks are alike, for now, the market will show no confidence in Alphabet.

Alphabet's top line miss comes during a time when investors have only been focused on revenue growth. Similar to the late 1990s time frame, a company which is generating strong cash flows becomes uninteresting to investors, when we consider a top-line miss.

One aspect from Alphabet's Q1 2019 results which stood out to me was just how high its operating margin (excluding the EC fine) come out at. Many analysts and investors had been stating last quarter, that Alphabet's operating margins were falling and that Alphabet would struggle to post more than 20% for the foreseeable future. Now, given that Q1 2019 posted an adjusted operating margin of 23%, I consider that impressive.

Similarly, it continues to be astonishing that Alphabet still carries a net cash position of approximately $109 billion. In other words, here is a business, where at the time of writing has close to 13% of its market cap made up of cash. Why would investors decide to call it a day here?

Quality of Earnings?

Several pundits have been on the airways questioning Alphabet's earnings quality. With accusatory questioning regarding Alphabet's earnings accounting on its venture capital portfolio.

Now, straight away, we can see that Alphabet's free cash flow came out this quarter at a staggering $7.4 billion which is up 73% compared with the same period last year. Having said that, a large portion of this increased free cash flow is being driven through a reduction in capex compared with last year.

However, further compounding problems for Alphabet is the fact that capex requirements in 2019 are actually going to increase. Consequently, when it comes to free cash flow generation for the remainder of 2019, it will not be surprising that Alphabet will be generating less free cash flow than 2018.

So readers should brace themselves to hear persistent rumors of poor earnings quality aimed at Alphabet, but I strongly recommend investor to focus on free cash flow generation for the remainder of what is step-up to be a challenging 2019 for Alphabet's shareholders.

Amazon Advertising Competiton?

As a brief reminder, Amazon's (AMZN) Other segment which is primarily made up of Amazon's advertising business saw a dramatic slowdown this quarter. In more detail, for Q3 2018 Amazon's Other segment was up 122% year-over-year. Then, in Q4 2018, it was up 97% year-over-year. Then, Q1 2019 (this latest quarter), it was up just 34%.

Thus when investors start to question whether Amazon is truly disrupting Alphabet's business? I will openly affirm that the evidence clearly does not back up that narrative.

This is not to say that Alphabet's advertising business is not struggling. It has hit a bump in the road. But my only contention is that it's not struggling because of Amazon. Again, in the best case scenario, Amazon's advertising business will generate $15 billion of revenue in 2019. Alphabet, conservatively will see its advertising revenue hit $140 billion, making any discussion from Amazon's encroachment unjustified.

Valuation - Investors' Margin Of Safety

As alluded to on the earnings call, Alphabet's Google Cloud Platform continues to be one of its fastest growing business units. For now, Alphabet remains tip-lipped about giving analysts any tangible figures in terms of either revenues or profit margins from this business. However, in recent days we have seen just how strongly the cloud sector continues to perform with updates from both Amazon's AWS and Microsoft's (MSFT) Azure continues to grow. Thus, the long-term opportunity for Google Cloud is likely to be positive too.

For now, it appears that despite Alphabet growing at approximately 18%-20% year-over-year, investors remain unwilling to pay even 18x its cash flows from operations. Consequently, few should rationally attempt to make the argument that this cash flow generating machine is overvalued.

Takeaway

Being value investor, when one of my companies does not perform particularly well, but the overall underlying business remains intact, I remind myself, not to sell into bad news. Investing is about capital preservation. It's not meant to be easy. Overall, the business remains solid and Alphabet's shares are not fully reflecting the opportunity at hand.

