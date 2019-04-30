Long Spans Before New Market Highs Can Prove Bullish

The S&P 500 (SPY) made a new all-time high a week ago today. While new highs would follow over subsequent sessions, last Friday's new high was the first new high in 215 calendar days. While this seven-month period may not seem like an extended time horizon for stocks to not make all-time high values, this was actually the 17th longest stretch without a new nominal high in a data set stretching in back to 1927.

A list of the longest periods without new market highs is highlighted by the record 25-year stretch after markets peaked in 1929 prior to the Great Depression. The third longest stretch - seven years from the zenith of the tech bubble to 2007 - and the fourth longest stretch - nearly six years from the pre-crisis peak to a new high in the first quarter of 2013 - are recent enough that they might be skewing some market participants' framing of extended market droughts.

In this article, I wanted to look at how markets did after making new highs after extended runs without eclipsing previous market peaks. In the table below, I have listed the 31 streaks of more than 100 calendar days without a new market high. In that table, I have included the date of the new high, the S&P 500 index value at the date of that high, and the number of calendar days that had passed before that new high had occurred.

At the far right of that table, I also included the one-year forward total return for the index from those new highs. This total return includes dividends reinvested back into the index. There have been 16 instances longer than the most recent market drought without a new market high. For 15 of the 16 longest stretches without a new high, the S&P 500 produced positive total returns over the next year. The average return in those 16 instances was 16.7% with a median return of 15.3%, strongly higher than the long-run 10% return of the market.

Extending the sample period to those episodes without new highs that stretched more than 100 days and the list expands to 31 instances. In the 29 instances where we have one-year forward returns, total returns have been positive in 24 instances with an average return of 15% and a median return of 13.1%.

What are the takeaways from this data for Seeking Alpha readers? Long stretches without new highs are relatively rare. Of course, those five longest stretches without new highs totaled 48 years, more than half the length of this very long time horizon, so perspective matters! Stocks have tended to do better than average in the year after new highs are reached after extended stretches with no highs. Momentum can be a powerful force in finance, and with the storm clouds of the fourth quarter receding, we could continue to see markets climb in the short-run.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.