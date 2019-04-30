Rational AG Likely To Exceed Guidance In Q1 2019

As a growing quality company with a P/E ratio frequently above 30x, entry points to owning Rational shares are rare. 1Q19 could provide an entry opportunity.

My 1Q19 revenue estimate is 5% higher, and my EBIT estimate is 13% higher than Reuters consensus.

Consensus EBIT margin estimate for 1Q19 seems too low, likely because of currency-related issues weighing last year's comparable, which does not look to be the case this year.

Rational AG (OTC:RTLLF) is a great example of a quality company with a 5-year growth rate in EPS of approx. 10%. The company employs around 1,800 people and has a market cap of €6.8bn ($7.6bn). ADRs (OTC:RTLLF) exist, but the German ticker (RAAG.DE) is far more liquid.

"We offer the greatest possible benefit to the people preparing hot food in the professional kitchens of the world." - Rational corporate objective

Rational AG is a German manufacturer of combi steamers and ovens, cooking appliances suitable for large and commercial kitchens. A combi steamer oven can produce both dry (convection) and moist (steam) heat and is capable of shifting between the two modes during the cooking process, leading to high flexibility and good economics.

There are several companies manufacturing combi steamers, for example, Swedish Electrolux (OTCPK:ELUXF) and US-based Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) with its Convotherm brand.

Customers range from restaurants to hotels and from large-scale industrial kitchens to supermarkets and fast-food chains. Often, the client's buying decision is led by financial and efficiency criteria.

In addition to the main combi steamer product SelfCookingCenter (SCC), Rational's subsidiary FRIMA makes the VarioCookingCenter (VCC) focused on boiling, roasting, and deep-frying in a time and energy-efficient manner. Roughly 10% of sales are related to the VCC products.

Growth Guidance Likely to be Exceeded in 1Q19

Rational stumbled a bit in 1Q18, but I do not think that the reasons that were the cause of that will be repeated.

In 1Q18, Rational was impacted by the strong appreciation of the euro compared with the same quarter of the previous year. This had a considerable impact on sales revenues. The decline in EBIT and the lower EBIT margin were also mainly caused by the negative currency effects and translation effects on foreign currency positions.

Nominal effective exchange rate (NEER) of the euro

Source: ECB

Using a general currency basket for the euro as a guideline 2019 looks to shape very differently from 2018. A basket weighed by Rational's actual sales weights might slightly differ from this proxy, and thus, I am mainly using it as a guideline.

In 1Q18, the nominal effective exchange rate (NEER) of the euro appreciated around 7% yoy, while in 1Q19, there seems to be a depreciation of around 1%. Given this, it is likely that, with sales otherwise on a growth trend as indicated by management, 1Q19 should look quite promising in contrast.

My estimates for 1Q19 reflect 13% growth, which is higher than high single-digit growth guidance and consensus at 9%.

Overall, we expect sales volumes and sales revenues to rise by a high single-digit percentage in 2019. - Annual Report 2018

A More Efficient Organization

In 2019, RATIONAL and FRIMA will be merged under one umbrella brand in order to spread the customer benefits of the VarioCookingCenter around the world under the RATIONAL brand. Rational management thinks that there is a better opportunity to grow FRIMA's business this way.

Rational currently generates around 90% of their appliance sales with combi­ steamers, and only 10% with the VarioCookingCenter made by FRIMA. Even if FRIMA has been a part of RATIONAL for almost 10 years, this internal merger marks the first time that products will be sold by RATIONAL sales companies.

Growing Capacity

FRIMA's production facilities are in Wittenheim, where Rational has doubled capacity last year. Rational is also expanding production capacity for combi­ steamers in Landsberg.

An extension to Factory 3 completed in March added 16,000 square metres of space. Around €35 million was invested in buildings and facilities.

Rational also plans on making additional investments to expand logistics capacity in 2019.

A Premium Valuation

Rational is a growing quality company, and it has not provided investors opportunities to buy the shares at low P/E ratios in the recent past. Buying into shares trading at high P/E multiples is not without risk.

Source: Reuters

EPS during the last 5-year period has grown about 10% per year. Return on Equity on the last fiscal year was 35%, thanks to a very profitable business.

Looking at basic EPS, including extraordinary items for the last fiscal year and the calculated P/E premium compared to the STOXX 600 index for European shares, shows Rational currently trading only slightly above the 5-year average P/E premium.

Thus, the shares are more attractive from both a relative and absolute viewpoint compared to last summer as they have backtracked from a peak of €694 in August 2018 to €602 currently.

Source: Reuters

