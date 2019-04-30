Lyft Transforming Shareholders Into Bag Holders

Lyft is a hyped-up transportation and logistics company (think taxi dispatcher) that should be trading closer to industry price-to-sales ratios around $19-per share.

New York City TLC's Utilization Rate formula is the death knell for Lyft and a harbinger of things to come.

What's the secret sauce behind a company that reports triple-digit annual top-line growth since existence? Consider a burger stand, for instance, sells 50-cent hamburgers for a dime. From the perspective of someone who has had to woo investors before, I've always had more success with cash flow. Cash flow is king, and today, significant losses can often be subsidized and dealt with down the road. And so goes the story of the investigation into rideshare giant, Lyft, Inc. (LYFT).

Unless you're a DUI lawyer or taxi company magnate, most have come to be mesmerized with how ridesharing reshaped humankind's transfer from 'A to B'.

Source: Getty Images.

San Francisco-based Lyft was the first rideshare company to debut on the publicly-traded markets. Priced at $72-per share and peaking near $88-per share (shortly after the open on March 28, 2019), shares proceeded to collapse by more than 30% to $54-per share, inside of a month. Sell-side analysts and hopeful investors continue to ascertain an accurate or realistic pricing model for the shares. A slew of underwriters initiated bullish coverage of LYFT shares with price targets ranging from $65-to-$95 per share. These valuation models opt for revenue-centric valuations that underplay mounting losses.

Andrew Left of Citron Research bought into the hype as a pre-IPO investor and released a bullish report warning against short-selling Lyft shares.

Andrew Left (long in Lyft) warns against shorting Lyft. Source: Cheddar.

Race to the Bottom

Lyft and Uber are the dominant players in the rideshare industry. They are referred to as transportation network companies (TNCs) that match drivers with passengers, handling all transactional and technological aspects behind allowing people to find rides, pay for them, and do so safely with quality controls in place.

This provides a rationale as to why they are supposedly technology companies as they show in their marketing materials. This status allows the company to bypass transportation industry regulations, which can be costly when compounded with high regulatory hurdles.

I spent a few months interviewing confidential sources and well established long-time drivers for Lyft (many who drive for Uber as well). I have changed their names to protect their anonymity. One source, Kevin, noted that they attract drivers and front-load promotions as well as referral fees. This could be the basis for their excellent marketing and promotion costs. To attract customers, Kevin, who has a "4.93-star rating" noted:

for (riders/passengers), they would offer free rides, promotional discounts, and referral discounts. Lyft was generous in the beginning, but have all but dried up now.

Through the years, TNCs would tack on additional fees and continue to skim larger chunks of fares. When demand rises in a geographical location, fair prices do so as well. The excess fare above the base rate is called a "surge" by Uber or in Lyft's case: "primetime." It was once a system of supply and demand that enables convenience, on-demand, at a set price. Eventually, Lyft/Uber worked to neutralize surges by flooding the market with drivers.

Independent contractor agreements offered by Lyft accept compensation in terms of mileage and time rather than a percentage of the fare received from customers. This enabled them to charge whatever they wanted to the passenger by only paying out the agreed upon mileage and time scale. To keep attracting new riders, while underpricing competitors, Lyft/Uber perpetually cut fare prices and driver pay in a vicious race-to-the-bottom.

Selling 50-cent hamburgers for a dime to grow revenues and market share is reminiscent of the instant gratifications that society thrives upon. The more significant problem is when a competitor sells the same 50-cent hamburger for less. During this race-to-the-bottom, a duopoly emerged, Uber and Lyft. Most other competitors have failed or got absorbed (e.g., Sidecar, Get, Juno, etc.). Both companies have commoditized drivers and cut rates with little to no warning. The reality is that Lyft and Uber are both aiming to grow their Revenues as a Percentage Booking "RPB" as indicated in their S-1s.

RPB Double-Edged Sword: Short-Term Fix with Long-Term Problems

RPB represents what Lyft actually earns from the total fares paid by passengers. In Q1 2016, Lyft only kept 16.8% of the total fares collected. This has grown to 28.7% by Q4 2018. In Lyft's S-1 filing, referencing page 83, the RPB indicates Lyft is progressively gaining a higher share of the fares collected from riders. Lyft claims this rising RPB is a measure of the 'ability' to increase driver utility/time while also increasing the efficiency and effectiveness of driver incentives to satisfy demand. In reality, skimming more from their driver's pay to boost their income-stream.

Figure A: Revenue as a percentage of booking. Source: Lyft S-1 IPO Filing.

This can result in driver backlash, weak sentiment, high turnover, and far less stickiness. Rideshare drivers can easily switch to competitors like Uber - a present occurrence as Lyft's liquidity pool dries-up in their efforts to boost RPB. Lyft and Uber have no exclusivity contracts with drivers as they are independent contractors. Many drivers are contracting with both Uber and Lyft and often migrate to the most effective medium. It is all about which company is offering better pay at the time.

Lack of Sticky Neutralizes the Network Effect

Lyft purports to have a 'brand,' but the reality is there is no real 'brand.' Riders and drivers are matched randomly, and neither can contact each other outside of the trip. This prevents stickiness as riders will have a different driver and car for each ride and thus there's no chance to have preferred or favorite drivers. Customer experience can change from ride-to-ride, and disgruntled drivers can hurt the 'brand.' A customer can have a great driver experience in the morning commute, only to endure a disgruntled driver in the homebound journey. Customers can easily switch to another rideshare service based on the last ride experience, promotion, or cost-effective nature of their last ride. The 'seamless' nature of the service prevents customers from establishing connections and relationships that are a necessity for the network-effect to gain traction. Additionally, 85% of Lyft and Uber drivers work for both companies and non-compete clauses are nonexistent.

Rideshare 's Abysmal Driver Retention Rate

The average Uber driver lasts only 3 months driving around 17-hours per week and only 4% of drivers last a year. That's a 96% annual driver turnover rate, the highest of any industry in the country. The restaurant industry often sees a yearly turnover of up to 50%, but waiters and bartenders aren't the sole revenue producers. In rideshare, drivers are the only revenue producers, as the journey is the actual product. The dismal retention rate alone deems the stickiness factor; unattainable. Investors need to be very aware of anything that can disrupt the liquidity pool of drivers.

Gary, a 4.95-rated driver, who has completed over 5,000 trips on both platforms asserts:

You would think Lyft/Uber would realize we (the drivers) are the ones making them money, but their arrogance has minimized drivers to a commodity as they continue to squeeze us. Without drivers, Lyft and Uber wouldn't exist.

IPO Self Sabotage

Originally, Lyft was driver-centric, but as the IPO neared, they flipped a one-eighty. The "dark side," in this case, is the implementation of compensation policies that serve to increase margins. In doing so, Uber is galvanizing market share while Lyft attempts to grow its RPB. This is a short-term fix with long-term problems. The key is in understanding the actual drivers. The most popular online forum for rideshare drivers is Uberpeople.net. While Wall Street analysts conventionally examine S-1 filings, we have meticulously scoured through thousands-on-thousands of words of driver-posted content to gauge the exact sentiment and potential backlash.

Duopoly Through Attrition

Lyft copies many of Uber's policies and procedures under different labels (and vice versa). Again, Lyft's version of Uber's surge is called "Primetime." Lyft's version of 'Uber Pool' is Shared Rides. Lyft and Uber's base driver mileage and time pay rates, so they are nearly identical in each market. When one TNC makes a change, the other usually follows, further cementing the duopoly structure. Systematically, Uber's price fluctuations would be followed by Lyft's and vice versa - squeezing out less capitalized rivals like Sidecar.

Lyft's Q4 2018 and Q1 2019 Revenue Spike Due to Uber's Flat-Surge and Mileage Pay Reduction

Uber's implementation of 'flat-surge' coupled with mileage-pay decreases resulted in a spike in Lyft's business. It also led to a driver liquidity spike, year-over-year from Q4 2018 to Q1 2019. Drivers switched over to the higher base-mileage pay and continued to endure multiple-based surges that Lyft was still implementing.

Figure B: Driver Switches to Lyft App After Uber Implemented Flat-Surge. Source: Uberpeople.net.

Ultimately, Lyft copied Uber's policies heading into Q2 2019, thereby sabotaging the gains while Uber ramped-up surge pricing solely to thwart Lyft's business. This is an example of the discord that exists with drivers between either TNC. Drivers follow the money trail in an attempt to improve RPB, Lyft went further to skim even more money from drivers.

Lyft also rolled out several policy changes that intend to bolster RPB in 2019, at the risk of losing drivers to Uber. These are some of the tactics for the short-term fix that may bite them back sooner rather than later.

Personal Power Zones are Lyft's version of Uber's 'flat-surge.' Lyft can continue to charge passengers a surge-multiplier but pay drivers just for mileage and time while pocketing the rest. Upfront pricing allows Lyft (and Uber) to charge passengers whatever they wish; however, relegate only the base rates to drivers.

Figure C: Lyft Pays Driver Minimal Flat Surge by Charges Passengers up to 250% Premium. Source: Uberpeople.net.

Therefore, a surge pricing collected from passengers who pay little to none of the surge payment to drivers, Lyft can skim from both passengers and drivers and bolster that RPB. Shared Rides are possibly the most plentiful types of rides for Lyft, from a cash flow perspective.

In Shared Rides, Lyft now pays the driver for a single passenger ride, but counts each rider separately and pockets the additional fees paid by each new rider en route. Lyft makes more, and the driver makes less. Seasoned drivers try to avoid these rides.

The most frustrating factor is that Lyft will auto-accept any new pooled-ride passengers automatically, whereas Uber provides the option to stop adding passengers. To prevent drivers from canceling the rides, Lyft has, according to Steve in L.A., forced drivers to continue a Shared Ride until the last passenger is dropped out. In the event of a cancellation by a driver for any of the on-boarded passengers, it will cancel the whole shared trip, resulting in the drivers not being paid for any rides, completed or not. Often times, it will also leave remaining passengers 'stranded' since their trip information disappears, thereby pressuring the driver to complete the remaining trips for free.

Figure D: Lyft Cleaning Fees Now Require a Receipt For Future Claim Payments. Source: UberPeople.net

Clean-Up Fees are charged to passengers when they make a mess (anywhere from $20 to $150 per-incident), the most notable example is vomit. Drivers bear the risk of drunk passengers wreaking havoc on their vehicles. When a rider vomits in the car, drivers need to take pictures and submit a claim, to justify paying a cleaning fee. Lyft will analyze and determine the level of reimbursement.

Lyft also requires drivers to provide receipts for the cleaning fees or risk claim denial in the future. Uber does not need a receipt. So, Lyft drivers will understandably avoid this risk and gravitate toward Uber or avoid late-night pick-ups all together.

Surge = Market share

Both Uber and Lyft implemented flat-rate surge pay for drivers, which means drivers no longer get a "multiplier bonus," but instead a flat-rate determined by algorithms. Randy stated that Lyft is maintaining the surge-priced fares while paying drivers base rates.

Figure E: Lyft Driver App Shows No Surge Bonus Pay while Uber Driver App Shows High Surge Bonuses, Which Pulls Drivers Away From Lyft. The Lyft App's Yellow/Orange Shading Implies Demand, But No Extra Bonus Payouts. Source: Uberpeople.net.

Furiously, drivers switch to Uber to make more money. Either demand has dropped or Lyft is hogging the increased cash flow. Nonetheless, drivers are taking home less money. The example below provides a visual example of a driver that opted to drive for Uber when Lyft implemented their Personal Power Zones (PPZ) or a flat-rate surge in April.

Figure F: Driver performed 21-rides one week, and zero rides after Lyft's new PPZ policy. Source: Uberpeople.net.

Driver Saturation = Liquidity

Liquidity on both sides (drivers and riders) is critical in this market. Excess drivers, thus fewer riders, results in a higher churn of drivers. Excess riders and insufficient drivers on the road results in higher fares and longer wait times. Lyft/Uber would rather err on the side of caution: thus, excess drivers spikes liquidity. Currently, the driver network for Lyft and Uber is a plethora of stacked drivers (of all skill levels) at every other street corner hoping to catch a ride request. More driver saturation means more liquidity for the TNCs while additional idle-time only harms the contractor. There is no fleet management. Driver liquidity ping-pong occurs as TNCs roll-out better, temporary promotions. Driver strikes are becoming more prevalent with what is alleged as perpetual bait-and-switch pay practices.

Cards Stacked Against Drivers

For example, Ronald, a driver in Washington D.C. stated:

we got sucked down from $1.03-a mile to $0.60-a mile, which is just $0.07-a mile above the $0.53-a mile Federal expense allowance for 2019 to operate a vehicle. Margins for drivers have shrunk, and combined with rising gas prices this means I'd rather just say (expletive) it and work at MacDonald's to not deal with the pukers.

Ronald compared rideshare earnings to a payday loan on the driver's vehicle depreciation. Driver economics dictate using older used-cars to optimize the ever-shrinking margins. Most drivers eventually realize there is no longevity as wages continue to drop and costs keep rising, everywhere.

If It Walks Like a Duck… or a Taxi Dispatcher

What is the difference between a taxi company that dispatches cabs to pick up passengers and Lyft? Street hails (can't pick up passengers randomly on the road), commercial insurance, licensing, and the following limitations that licensing produces. Of course, then the costs are factored in as well, cabbies love tips, and rideshare drivers don't know if you tipped until later, thus, no shame on the exit.

The competitive advantage that Lyft and other rideshare companies have enjoyed was the advantages of competition and convenience of an efficiently staffed business.

The aforementioned licensing regulations which enable average citizens to sign-up and operate within a day (whether for pleasure and people-watching or to place food on the table) are skewed due to avoidance of transportation regulations. That liquidity pool of available drivers and quick on-boarding ensures an on-demand contractor surplus. TNCs pay substantial upfront marketing expenses through advertising and promotions to ensure this is in place. For drivers, it's a convenient way to make extra money as a "side hustle."

When costs and processes to become a TNC driver start to emerge like licensing, commercial and liability insurance, fingerprinting and drug testing compounded with the risk of fines up to $10,000, recruitment of new drivers collapses.

Gradually, local and state governments are encroaching on rideshare companies with more regulation to level the playing field and ensure safety. What's suitable for regulators is bad for rideshare companies continuing to avoid the legal windfall of transportation-provider status. The advantage TNCs have enjoyed in the past is quickly eroding. The prototype of this was rolled out in 2018 in one of Lyft and Uber's top markets, New York City.

The Harbinger of Doom: New York City TLC Utilization Rate

The New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission or "TLC," has rolled out new regulations on e-hailing companies as of December 2018. The most prolific change is the $27.86 per-hour gross minimum wage before expenses, or $17.22-per hour minimum wage after costs mandated for licensed rideshare drivers. Shortfalls must be satisfied by the rideshare companies (Uber, Lyft, Juno, Via). The NYC TLC also found that 30% of rideshare drivers were inactive while logged onto the platform, further adding to traffic congestion. NYC adopted the Utilization Rate model by Parrot and Reich which forces the rideshare companies to subsidize driver saturation by paying idle drivers logged into the platform. Up until recently, Lyft and Uber benefited from driver saturation at no-cost. Drivers had to bear the costs operating their vehicles waiting or trawling for rides and risk no pay if no trips were assigned. That free ride has come to an end.

Figure G: NYC TLC Utilization Pay Formula. Source: Quora

The Utilization Rate model forces more efficient fleet management processes by better managing the number of active drivers. TLC also placed a 12-month pause on issuing new E-hail licenses (rideshare drivers), which wreaks havoc on recruitment but places more emphasis on retention--something the rideshare companies have placed little attention on through the commoditization of drivers.

Keep in mind, rideshare drivers in New York already have high expenses including various liability insurance requirements, background checks, $500-annual licensing fees and a slew of hefty fines for non-compliance. Lyft filed a lawsuit against the NY TLC stating that the utilization rate model would bolster Uber's market position in NYC at the expense of smaller players like Lyft. It argues that more massive players UBER can provide a pricing advantage over Lyft, which is true, however, both companies will suffer heavy in this market with the additional expenses incurred and higher rates needed to subsidize pay which could lead to falling ridership. New York City is the first to implement this model, portraying a sign of things to come as regulation is already classifying TNCs are transportation companies susceptible to rules. If that is the case, then: shouldn't investors also be valuing Lyft as a transportation company?

Looming Avalanche of Dilution

As of June 2018, there were 87.3 million common shares reserved for 2018 equity incentive plan. Lyft has a total of 219.18 million shares required for full conversion as of Dec. 19, 2018, with conversion prices ranging from 0.23 to $47.35.

Figure H: F-33 in S-1 table 8. Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock. Source: Lyft IPO S-1 Filing.

The bottom line here is that need to brace themselves for an avalanche of dilution on upcoming lock-up expirations as potential conversions kick-in.

Autonomous Vehicles: The Unicorn Fairy Tale

Some analysts suggest weathering the storm until self-driving cars dominate the market. Unfortunately, playing the tape out on that one is undoubtedly a challenge.

Have you ever seen a productive and profitable public mass transit system (IE: Metro trains and buses)? No. Mass transit attempts to squeeze margins by an attempt to scale volume, and yet, they can't turn a profit. With a lack of controls or fleet management, can benefits even be considered?

Now imagine trying to be profitable with a personalized mass transit system? Rather than picking up 100 passengers on a bus ride, picking up 100 passengers continuously, one-passenger-at a time. Costs are expensive, to say the least: fuel, maintenance, insurance and cleaning costs. If Lyft has problems with insurance now, one can only imagine the monstrous liability premiums attached to an autonomous vehicle fleet. While Lyft touts having completed over 5,000 free vehicle rides in Las Vegas, they are anything but.

In Las Vegas, this past January, my colleague, Katie Mikles and myself were dispatched a Lyft branded self-driving BMW to transport us from the Venetian to the Bellagio for sushi. Excitement ensued, only to find two men crewing the vehicle (safety driver and marketing guy) who instructed us that Instagram photos were forbidden. Then again, it's understandable why a social media film of an automated chauffeur with two guys up-front may attract skepticism.

According to a AAA survey, 75% of Americans are still afraid of riding in self-driving cars, and only 19% would trust them with loved ones.

The competition in the autonomous vehicle industry is brutal as real tech companies like Alphabet, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and car manufacturers like Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) are making deep inroads. Lyft/Uber will unavoidably be classified as transportation companies if they achieve the (pipe)dream of an autonomous vehicle network.

This Unicorn is a Donkey

From my perspective, the rideshare industry has already peaked, think Gartner Hype Cycle. The IPOs are the final liquidity dump on the public after exhausting single rounds of fundraisers. Expect regulation on a state level to continue to sweep the nation modeled after New York City, which is the death knell for the current rideshare model. Connecticut may require TNCs (Uber/Lyft) to pay their drivers at least 75% of the rider's fare collected per pre-arranged ride and not keep more than 25% of total dollars raised effective July 1, 2019. This is a direct assault on RPB capping upside to 25% forcing Lyft to raise passenger fares.

Figure I: Lyft/Uber Hype Already Peaked Before IPOs. Source: Gartner.

The combination of encroaching regulations that strip most of the competitive advantage of TNCs, driver liquidity ping pong, a war of attrition against a better capitalized Uber that benefits from the Utilization Model, massive share dilution and cash burn make Lyft a ticking time bomb for investors.

When the dust clears, the market should realize Lyft is just a glorified taxi-dispatch service disguised as a technology company. Regulators have already labeled it a TNC applying the policies that are stripping them of every advantage they once had. The SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) carries an average TTM price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 0.76X with a 1.41X median for Q1 2019. Based on a broken operating model, losing market share to Uber and rising regulatory pressures that will impact driver liquidity, I'm compelled to assign at best a generous 2.6X P/S, would price Lyft shares around $19 per-share as the hype clears the way for reality.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.