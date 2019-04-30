HealthEquity - Priced For Perfection?

HealthEquity (HQY) has shown strong growth in the past several years and is seeking to capitalize on the rapidly growing number of Health Savings Accounts as an asset custodian.

Introduction and Management Guidance

HealthEquity provides several different options for managing healthcare accounts including Health Savings Accounts, Health Reimbursement Arrangements, and Flexible Spending Accounts. The firm's network partners include health plans, insurance companies and other administrators while it has additionally partnered with larger investment advisory firms..

In HQY's FY2019 earnings call, management gave guidance for the coming fiscal year. CFO Darcy Mott gave revenue guidance between $333m-$339m (18% top line growth), Net Income between $80m-$84m, and diluted EPS between $1.23 and $1.29. On the top line, management forecasts continued strength in their custodial segment which has grown around 45% for the past couple years driven by an increase in custodial AUM and an increase in interest rates on cash deposits. Going forward, management expects the continued decline of service revenue per average HSA user to be offset by increases in custodial revenue. Interchange revenue continues to grow steadily at around 20% over the past two years. Furthermore, management projects sales and marketing will increase for the foreseeable future as sales and marketing organizations expand into new markets while general and administrative will remain steady as a percentage of revenues.

The Industry

HQY holds 15% market share by HSA account and 13% by custodial assets. HQY has taken market share from the competitors within the industry given its laser focus on HSAs. HQY is very highly regarded in the investment industry based on fees and options as articulated by Hidden Opportunities. HQY competes with small regional banks such as Websters Financial, UMB Financial, and Old National Bank. Managed care giant, United Health is involved in the HSA business with 15% market share while the HSA division within UNH represents their fastest growing segment. Finally, Amazon has made a small entry into this market and now accepts HSA and FSA cards for medical supplies.

Forecasts

Given HQY's conservative estimates in past years and ability to beat their own guidance, I have used the top of the range for my base case estimates for the model. In the base case, overall revenues grow 18% per year in FY 2020 and accelerate mildly to 22% by FY 2024. Margin growth accelerates as the company continues to scale its operations.

Source: HQY FY 2019 10K

According to Tipranks.com, Wall Street Analysts are quite bullish on the stock. Of the 8 analysts covering HQY, the Street consensus is $88.25 representing 22% upside to the current share price. Additionally, only one analysts rates the company a hold while other analysts see HQY as a buying opportunity.

Source: Tipranks.com

I was able to back into the Street consensus price target using Bull Case estimates for the stock. Revenue estimates are notably higher than management guidance while Net Income and EPS are within reason of the guided range for FY 2020. Overall, the Bull Case I have predicted represents a revenue growth rate of 22% in FY 2020 and 25% top line growth in FY 2024 as Custodial Services become a larger part of the top line while Service Revenues decline.

Source: HQY FY 2019 10K

Perpetual Growth Model

For my valuation I used both the perpetual growth model as well as the terminal multiple model to forecast fair value. I found that there was a notable discrepancy between the two mainly due to the blended forward terminal multiple.

The terminal growth model estimates the fair value of HQY around $44/share representing 40% downside to the current share price. I anticipate large capital expenditures in coming years for technology infrastructure and enhanced security as management plans for $30m to be split evenly between opex and capex in FY 2020. This is following the November 2018 data breach affecting 190k patients and the second data breach during the year. Additionally, capital expenditures related to the acquisition of member participants and on-boarding onto HQY's network have averaged around $20m for the past five years. I scale capex with revenues at roughly 8% for the next five years and calculate cash flow from operations using changes in net working capital as well as large add backs of D&A and SBC in line with historical trends. The company currently has no outstanding debt and thus has a high discount rate. I calculate a Cost of Equity of 11% given the company's high beta of 1.62 since the IPO in July 2014. I calculated a terminal EV of $3.07b and the corresponding equity value of $2.76b or $44/share. I was able to reach $51 in the bull case using the above model still representing 29% downside to the current share price.

Comps Analysis

I had a great deal of difficulty finding comparable companies in my valuation. HQY is unique in that it is a pure play on the HSA industry while other companies merely focus on HSA as one of their many segments. Therefore, it should be reasonable to assume that HQY is poised to capitalize on positive tailwinds in the industry and deserves some premium to its peers. I used the Bloomberg Blended Forward EV/EBITDA estimate of 26x to value HQY when looking at the upside case for the stock. Of the Healthcare IT comps, I found a median EV/EBITDA of 18x from 28 Healthcare IT comps indicating that HQY trades well above any comparable companies. Gurufocus.com additionally calculated a median 14.0x EV/EBITDA of the 1600+ companies within the Healthcare Information Services industry. It is additionally important to note that HQY is somewhat removed from the regulatory headwinds regarding healthcare. There is strong bipartisan support in Washington backing HSAs and while the stock has suffered, it faces less regulatory risk than many of the larger managed care companies. I used 2024 projected EBITDA of $372m representing roughly 1,000bp margin expansion from FY 2019 EBITDA. I reached a lofty terminal value of $9.7b, nearly triple the perpetual growth model while the Bull Case yielded $11.6b. When I averaged the perpetual growth derived multiples with the comps analysis, I was able to reach a $75 target for the base case and $88 target for the bull case.

Regardless, I believe the risk reward balance for the company is not favorable. I sensitized the discount rate against the terminal multiple operating under the assumption that the true EV/EBITDA multiple for the stock is somewhere between 16x and 28x.

The table above indicates that the stock is overpriced by 5-7%; the corresponding average and median values for the chart above. Despite this, the Bull Case sensitivity analysis represents 10-13% upside for the stock.

TAM Analysis

It was fascinating to hear Steve Neeleman's thoughts on the industry during the most recent earnings call:

"We believe our vision can happen in the next decade. Let’s quantify this vision a bit. According to Devenir today there are about 25 million HSAs holding approximately $54 billion in custodial assets which generate about $2 billion in market wide revenue. Our vision implies a market with 50 million to 60 million HSAs holding $600 billion to $1 trillion in custodial assets. To get there by 2030, from where we are today implies annual market growth rates in the high single-digits for HSAs and in the mid 20s in custodial assets. This is a vision not a forecast.

I thought it might be interesting to look at this statement in additional detail. In Devenir's 2018 year end report they found that total HSA assets grew 19% in 2018 led by strong growth in investments as shown below.

Source: Devenir Year-End HSA Market Report

For the past couple years, HQY's custodial business has roughly doubled these industry growth rates and I believe it is reasonable to expect them to continue to lead the market. At the end of 2019, Custodial Revenue accounted for $126m of HQY's top line representing 6% of the global $2b in revenue in HSA accounts.

Source: HealthEquity Investor Presentation

But what if HQY was able to corner 20% of the $5b in 2030 or $2.5b by 2024? This implies that HQY would generate $500m in 2024 custodial revenue to be achieved through growing this segment by 32% each year. This is definitely possible given that custodial revenue has grown upwards of 45% for the past couple years. My fear is that HealthEquity may run into issues as the market matures in the form of greater competition from larger competitors. For instance, both regional banks and larger managed care providers may invest aggressively in HSA solutions as the market becomes more and more lucrative.

Conclusion

HealthEquity has a proven track record and is a market leader within its space. I believe HSA accounts are here to stay and can see the utility in these accounts as a healthy young adult. Despite this, I believe it would be prudent to wait for a pullback in the stock given a ramp up in both FY 2020 opex and capex which will drag on free cash flow. It is difficult to assign a comparative valuation to the company while the perpetual growth model indicates the stock's fair value is significantly less than its current valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Analysis is mine and mine alone, views are not reflective of my employer.