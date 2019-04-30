Transocean - The Struggle Is Still On

If the industry must adapt, we, shareholders, must adapt as well and change our investment strategy to be able to profit from this "new normal."

The Industry is entering a new paradigm and will have to adapt to survive. It will take a few lean years, in my opinion.

Transocean's total revenues in 1Q 2019 increased to $754 million from $664 million in the same period of 2018. Net income was minus $171 million or $0.28 per share.

Investment Thesis

Transocean (RIG) is the rare offshore drillers that I can see financially stable even if we could always worry about the debt level, thanks to a record backlog of ~$12 billion as of 04/30/2019.

I own the company stock long term, and it represents the most substantial investment in the offshore drilling sector for me and my family portfolio. However, I have been reducing our position substantially in the past two years and shifted strategy to a more short-term approach, while I am trying to figure out what to think about this industry which is "transitioning" and grasping for a "recovery" that we can almost see on the horizon, but continues to be elusive and uncertain.

The primary reason for supporting this long-term investment is quite simple and leans on the fact that even if the industry is walking through a period of fierce headwinds, Transocean will ultimately survive and eventually thrive again.

The fundamental fact is that offshore drilling is part of the oil equation and will never be replaced, despite the US Shale boom and its impact on exploration CapEx that I have explained numerous times on Seeking Alpha. However, the Industry is entering a new paradigm and will have to adapt to survive. It will take lean years, in my opinion.

This transition period will create high volatility, and it is essential to take advantage of these sharp swings by trading a significant portion - minimum 30% - of your RIG position based mainly on the future oil prices outlook.

RIG fluctuates in correlation with the oil prices; this is a fact, even so, the oil prices should not be what drives growth for this sector, at least directly.

Fleet status and backlog snapshot

I suggest reading my preceding article about the April fleet status published on Seeking Alpha.

The contract backlog is now ~$12 billion (04/30/2019,) including Songa Offshore and Ocean Rig UDW. Below is the backlog repartition between ultra-drillships, semi-submersibles and the rest of the fleet.

One specific parameter that distinguishes the company to all the other offshore drillers is that Transocean possesses a backlog of ~$5.36 billion with Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) extending until 2028.

Rig fleet per category (minus recently scrapped rigs or held for sale) - The company doesn't own any jack-ups.

Fleet Analysis Snapshot

Rig fleet per category (minus recently scrapped rigs or held for sale) - No Jack-ups:

Total UDW Deepwater semi-subs HE Deepwater Semi-subs. Midwaters Number of Rig operating 31 19 2 10 0 Cold stacked/idle 17 9 2 1 5 New build rigs - no contract 3 3 0 0 0 New build rigs with a firm contract 2 1 0 1 (33%) 0 Total 53 31 4 12 5

Note: On September 4, 2018, Transocean and Ocean Rig UDW have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Transocean was valued at approximately $2.7 billion, inclusive of Ocean Rig's net debt.

Transocean - 1Q'19 and Selected Financials History - The Raw Numbers

Transocean 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Billion 0.97 0.79 0.75 0.81 0.63 0.66 0.79 0.816 0.748 0.754 Net Income in $ Million 223 91 −1,690 −1,417 −111 -210 -1,135 -409 -242 -171 EBITDA $ Million 604 414 −1,368 −922 196 219 -665 -49 239 (From pr release) Profit margin % (0 if loss) 22.8% 11.5% 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 EPS diluted in $/share 0.58 0.23 −4.32 −3.62 −0.28 -0.48 -2.46 -0.88 -0.48 -0.28 Cash from operating activities in $ Million 633 184 319 384 257 103 3 214 238 -51 Capital Expenditure [TTM] in $ Million 1,344 1,098 776 658 111 53 39 48 44 52 Free Cash Flow (Ychart) in $ Million 361 62 183 256 146 50 -36 166 194 -103 (Estimated by Fun Trading) Cash and short-term investments $ Billion 3.052 3.093 2.471 2.717 2.969 2.862 2.506 2.307 2.160 1.886 Long-term Debt in $ Billion 8.46 8.40 7.36 7.27 7.40 9.86 9.70 9.33 9.98 9.41 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 373 390 391 391 391 438 462 463 468 611 Backlog 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 RIG Backlog in $ billion 11.3 10.8 10.2 9.4 12.8 12.5 11.7 11.5 12.2 12.1

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow and Backlog Discussion

1 - Quarterly revenues of $754 million in 1Q'19 Transocean's total revenues in 1Q 2019 increased to $754 million from $664 million in the same period of 2018. The company generated adjusted normalized EBITDA of $254 million on $799 million in adjusted normalized revenue with a ratio of 32%. Net income was minus $171 million or $0.28 per share. Also, adjusted net loss was $181 million, $0.30 per share, excluding $10 million of net favorable items compared with an adjusted net loss of $171 million, $0.34 per diluted share, in the prior quarter.

Shares outstanding on a diluted basis jumped from 438 million in the first quarter of 2018 to 611 million in 1Q'19. It is a jump of 39.5% due to the acquisition of Ocean Rig.

Cash and short-term investments were $1.886 billion at the end of the quarter with total liquidity at $4.886 billion - including the company's $3 billion undrawn revolving credit facility. Cash flows from operating activities were $ million, up from $ million in the prior quarter.

Jeremy Thigpen said:

Over the past four quarters, we have secured over $2 billion in new contract awards; and, based on our recent customer engagements, it appears that the stabilization of oil prices, and the continued improvement in offshore project economics, have combined to provide our customers with the requisite confidence to move forward with more offshore projects,

2 - Free cash flow RIG has generated a loss in free cash flow of $103 million in 1Q'19. However, the yearly FCF ("TTM") is still positive with $221 million. In the press release it was noted:

Cash flows used in operating activities was $51 million, compared to cash provided by operating activities of $238 million in the prior quarter. First quarter cash used in operating activities increased primarily due to reduced collections on customer receivables and increased cash used in our operations including payments for suppliers and interest.

RIG is passing the FCF test.

3- Net debt is now $7.52 billion. Net debt is about $7.524 billion as of March 31, 201, which is a 7.4% increase from $6.968 billion the same quarter a year ago, due to the Songa Offshore and Ocean Rig acquisitions.

I consider the debt too high and reducing the net debt should be the company priority now.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Transocean released its first quarter of 2019 topping revenue estimates. However, we cannot rejoice with such weak results, and they are showing a struggling industry which is trying to survive meager daily rates that are insufficient to provide a decent cash flow.

As I said in my preceding article, the contracting is not entirely gone but it is not sufficient, and the backlog erosion continues unabated. Furthermore, rig attrition has slowed down considerably, and daily rates are still at rock-bottom. In short, the offshore drilling industry is grasping for relief.

This contracting vulnerability is much more severe than previously anticipated, and I wonder seriously if this weakness situation is what we can call the "new normal." A fundamental shift that seems becoming permanent and will force the offshore industry to change quickly to survive with fewer revenues and less cash flow.

The US Shale is to blame in part, in my opinion. Many oil operators have prioritized CapEx for the shale, which seems more attractive because CapEx can turn into cash flow very quickly, unlike the Offshore projects which need a great deal of exploration CapEx and multi-years of expansion to finally pay off (e.g., The Liza project in Guyana for ExxonMobil (XOM)).

In conclusion, if the industry must adapt, we, shareholders, must adapt as well and change our investment strategy to be able to profit from this "new normal."

Technical analysis for short-term to mid-term trading

RIG is forming a symmetrical wedge pattern with line support between $8.80-$9 and a line resistance at $9.60 (I recommend taking some profit at this level unless oil prices continue to be bullish).

On the positive side and assuming a positive momentum for oil prices going forward, I believe RIG should trade between $10.50-$11.

However, any upside now should be considered as an opportunity to take profit. The intense gravity is pushing the stock down, and I believe RIG will have to re-test $8 or even lower if oil prices start to falter in H2 2019.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RIG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade short term a large part of my position now.