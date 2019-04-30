FuelCell's Future Prospects And The Role Of The 'B', 'C', And 'D' Preferreds

FCEL's growth potential is clear, but something needs to happen in terms of cash and funding very soon. FCEL needs to do a reverse split and raise new equity ASAP.

FCEL has $2.0 billion (83.1 MW) of backlog and orders, but analysts focus on quarterly earnings (mediocre) rather than the potential growth in earnings between now and 2021.

Doosan bought the former United Technology fuel cell assets for $32.4 million in 2015, has succeeded, and Doosan is now spinning off its fast-growing successful fuel cell business.

FCEL has major short-term challenges. FCEL urgently needs to solve its month-to-month cash flow problems by getting its funding sorted out ASAP. I would encourage anyone still holding FCEL common shares to switch into FCELB. FCELB may do OK as it is senior to FCELD and is not affected by further earnings dilution resulting from the sale of FCEL's common stock at prices below book value per share (BVPS).

FCEL sold common shares and warrants in a successful $13.8 million offering in May 2017 at an offering price of $1.28 per share and accompanying warrants. FCEL also issued 33,500 shares of FCELB preferred stock in October 2017 with a stated value per share of $1,000 per share.

It appears that further equity funding from those sources was not available in mid-2018 and so FCEL apparently had no other choice but to raise cash via what, in hindsight, can be viewed as $25.8 million of FCELD toxic convertible shares, convertible at an initial price of $1.38 per share but indexed to give a 12.5% discount of FCEL's market price over time, with 25% more shares granted when the FCEL stock price is below 50 cents per share.

Now, FCEL is again facing severe cash flow problems and needs to raise cash or at least extend its Hercules facility for another month. The only saving grace at this point is that FCELC and FCELD investors are severely at risk if FCEL were to default on its Hercules obligation. It is possible that FCEL's near term crisis can be resolved soon, even if it means raising new equity capital in the face of unfavorable financial market conditions and a low stock price.

Triangle Street may have been completed with a commercial operation date circa April 15, 2015. If FCEL can raise some cash via a sale-leaseback of Triangle Street, that would perhaps open the way to closing on Bridgeport.

FCELB ranks ahead of FCELC, FCELD, and common.

FCELB is a cumulative period, meaning that it can be considered to be quasi-debt. Even if the dividend were to be cut temporarily to conserve cash (not an entirely unlikely possibility), there would be an expectation that the delayed dividends would eventually be paid assuming FCEL survives as a going concern.

While delaying FCELB dividend payments for up to six quarters needs to be considered a definite possibility at this point, it is nevertheless the case that if FCEL hopes to survive and raise more capital, they will have to eventually pay FCELB's 5% dividend. FCELB effectively has a dividend rate of about 37% given that FCELB is currently trading at 13.4% of the FCELB's indicated price of $1,000 per share. That 37% effective dividend rate is, of course, very high and thus implies that FCELB is very risky. On the other hand, if FCEL can navigate its current cash flow crisis, FCELB might do quite well. FCELB is not for the faint of heart.

FCELB is "senior to the Common Stock and any other class or series of Preferred Stock of the Corporation, the terms of which do not expressly provide that such class or series ranks senior to or on a parity with the Series B Preferred Stock as to dividend rights and rights on liquidation, winding-up and dissolution of the Corporation (collectively, together with any warrants, rights, calls or options exercisable for or convertible into such Preferred Stock, the “Junior Shares”)." Thus, FCELB is senior to FCELC, FCELD, and the FCEL common stock.

FCELB has protections against two fundamental changes that, if they occurred, would require FCEL to repurchase the FCELB shares. These are: (1) if FCEL were to not be publicly traded; or (2) FCEL is acquired.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FCELB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.