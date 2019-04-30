Visit To Omaha: Will Berkshire Fund Occidental Petroleum's Bid For Anadarko?

Editor’s Note: This article was submitted before news of Berkshire’s investment was announced

Occidental Petroleum's (OXY) management visited Omaha a week early for the Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A BRK.B) annual meeting, Bloomberg reports. This is interesting and timely, as Berkshire has been building a "cash pile" for an "elephant" sized acquisition, and OXY just outbid Chevron (CVX), a company many times its size, to buy out Anadarko (APC).

The theory is that OXY might be looking to Berkshire for financing for their bid for Anadarko, and might also be looking to pre-sell Anadarko's 55% ownership of Western Midstream (WES). Western represents a meaningful portion of Anadarko's total enterprise value while contributing a smaller portion of its cash flow.

There are a few things that would work in favor of this theory. First, Berkshire Hathaway Energy ("BHE") is a large business line for Berkshire, and Berkshire has been deploying capital into growth of the segment. Here is an overview of BHE from an amendment to Berkshire's 10-k:

With $92 billion in assets and a history of acquisitions, it would not be out of the range of possibility for Berkshire to buy Anadarko's controlling stake in Western. And very importantly, Western is a high quality business, generating hundreds of millions of dollars a year in free cash flow while growing, as seen in their presentation:

There are many potential buyers of Anadarko's stake in Western. What makes Berkshire particularly interesting is their ability to provide a single source of financing for a large acquisition. With over $100 billion of cash on hand recently and no rush to make an acquisition, Berkshire could help OXY match Chevron's heft in its ability to get its proposed acquisition of Anadarko closed.

This could take a variety of forms. It could be the kind loan Buffett provided Goldman Sachs (GS) in 2008, involving preferred plus warrants. Or it could be more similar to the loan that financed 3G's purchase of Heinz (KHC) in 2013, also preferred but with a different structure. Or it could be equity or hybrid debt.

The combination of the sale of Western plus financing from Berkshire could give Anadarko comfort accepting OXY's offer over Chevron's lower offer. Chevron could credibly point to a stronger balance sheet and larger size as an argument for preferring their offer, assuming they raise their bid to match OXY's higher bid. But with Berkshire's backing, OXY could overcome that. And the combination could allow for the acquisition to be more accretive, by reducing the net effective cash flow multiple OXY has to pay to get Anadarko's upstream assets.

As with many of Buffett's dealings, we won't know until it happens, and if it doesn't happen, we may never know. But there is some logic to a Berkshire backed OXY/Anadarko deal, and it would make sense for OXY and Berkshire leadership to have met this past weekend. And OXY's plane was in Omaha.

