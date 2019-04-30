Resource Sector Digest: Yamana Gold Needs A Real Change Of Guard

+ (Source)

Setting The Scene

The process of right-sizing Yamana Gold (AUY) was arguably well on its way when Mr Daniel Racine took over the CEO position with Yamana Gold in August 2018, but it has certainly picked up steam under his leadership. One of his first actions in the new job involved the sale of the Gualcamayo mine which was explained by the company as follows:

The Sale Transaction is consistent with the Company's stated approach to focus on operations and projects where there is more certainty of production, costs, longer life and capital requirements.

Right. Makes sense: sell aging non-core assets and focus on core assets with growth potential. No problem with that at all. But how does this stated and sensible approach fit with the divestiture of the Chapada mine announced less than half a year later on April 15? After all, Chapada is the kind of operation that ticks all the boxes mentioned in the above quote, offering 27 years worth of low-cost production. Here is the long-winded answer to that question, pulled from the news release:

While Chapada has been a valued asset for Yamana, the Sale Transaction delivers a significant gain, delivers a high after-tax return and financially repositions the Company with a significant and immediate improvement to overall financial flexibility, thereby allowing the Company to pursue near-term value maximizing portfolio opportunities and also to increase shareholder returns, initially by way of a 100% increase in the annual dividend.

Right. Makes sense? Actually, no. Too many words, and notably coming not from the new CEO, but from his predecessor turned Executive Chairman, Mr Peter Marrone. In a very round-about way, Mr Marrone is window-dressing the very fact that Yamana could not afford the investments necessary to fully bring out Chapada's value. The company's stretched balance sheet simply hasn't got the capacity to afford the sustaining capital for the Sucupira development, the upcoming tailings dam raising, and the various investments necessary to further optimize plant performance. And without these investments, Chapada is worth a lot less for Yamana than it is for Lundin Mining (OTCPK:LUNMF), the buyer. At $800M Yamana is receiving a fair price for Chapada as it is, and it has negotiated a small slice of the available upside in the form of contingency payments. And at the same time, Yamana is giving up on a cornerstone asset which has the potential to provide significant value well beyond the sales price for an owner with an intact balance sheet. Apparently, the market agrees with this assessment.

Arguably, Yamana's stretched financial position has been the work of former long-term CEO Mr Marrone, and we submit there is plenty of reasons to remain critical of the man even now that he has relinquished the CEO position. The wording of the news release announcing the Chapada sale, among other indications, suggests that his new role as an Executive Chairman still wields too much managerial influence. In this context we find it befitting that it is Mr Marrone himself throwing investors a token bone by announcing the doubling of the dividend -- a total of $19M in additional annual shareholder returns. We are surprised he cannot think of a better way to invest this cash in Yamana's portfolio (and we would argue the same for the $5.1M in compensation Mr Marrone has received in 2018 alone - a year he didn't even serve out as the CEO and arguably a record salary for a company of Yamana's size and fortune).

Circling back to Yamana's remaining portfolio of gold mines, we note some attractive remaining assets even after the selling spree of the past couple of years. With balance sheet concerns presumably off the agenda, for now, one could be excused to consider an investment at the current share price. Not this scribe, however. At least not until we see a true changing of the guard in the board and management structure. Installing Mr Racine as the new CEO was admittedly a start, but insufficient as far as we are concerned, especially with regards to curtailing the former CEO's influence.

Actionable Ideas

Remaining with the Chapada theme and Yamana's remaining set of assets, we recommend exposure through certain royalty plays, namely Sandstorm Gold (SAND) and Altius Minerals (OTCPK:ATUSF). Both these companies stand to gain from the discussed transaction in our view.

News Release of the Week

News release of the week goes to Lucara Diamond Corp (OTCPK:LUCRF) for recovering another whopper from its Karowe mine in Botswana. The 1,758 ct rock pictured below will not fetch anywhere near as much as the Lesedi di Rona diamond since it is described as mostly less than gem quality. However, it serves as an impressive means to validate the prospectivity of the South Lobe for large diamonds. And it also validates the recent investments into recovery technologies at the mine.

(Source: news release linked above)

Drill Result Summary

Osisko Mining (OTCPK:OBNNF) is drilling again at its Windfall project in Quebec. The latest set of drill results were reported with a headline result of 3.7m at 489g/t gold. That's un-cut, and most of the gold was contained in two 0.3-0.4m sections of the core, presumably two shiny nuggets.

(OTCPK:OBNNF) is drilling again at its Windfall project in Quebec. The latest set of drill results were reported with a headline result of 3.7m at 489g/t gold. That's un-cut, and most of the gold was contained in two 0.3-0.4m sections of the core, presumably two shiny nuggets. Gold Standard Ventures (GSV) reported final Phase 1 drill results from the Dark Star zone at its Railroad project in Nevada. The combination of infill and step-out holes continues to confirm the outstanding quality of this deposit.

(GSV) reported final Phase 1 drill results from the Dark Star zone at its Railroad project in Nevada. The combination of infill and step-out holes continues to confirm the outstanding quality of this deposit. Wesdome Gold (OTCPK:WDOFF) continues to expand known mineralization at its Kiena mine near Val d'Or. The latest set of results bodes well for the ongoing 50,000m drill program.

(OTCPK:WDOFF) continues to expand known mineralization at its Kiena mine near Val d'Or. The latest set of results bodes well for the ongoing 50,000m drill program. Ero Copper (OTC:ERRPF) used 24.6m at 7.56% copper as the headline for its latest set of drill results from the company's Vale do Curaçá Property in Brazil.

(OTC:ERRPF) used 24.6m at 7.56% copper as the headline for its latest set of drill results from the company's Vale do Curaçá Property in Brazil. Sokoman Minerals (OTCQB:SICNF) continues to find high-grade gold at its Moosehead gold project in Newfoundland. The recently completed 4,715m winter program appears to have been successful in extending the strike length of the high-grade core of the Eastern Trend around North Pond.

Wheelings and Dealings

Newmont Mining (NEM) and Goldcorp (GG) concluded their merger to form Newmont Goldcorp, the world's largest gold mining house. The original Newmont shareholders were granted a special $0.88 dividend per share. We are already looking forward to the portfolio optimization decisions, and the opportunities that may arise from the associated M&A activities.

Chinese non-ferrous metal trading house Citic Metal is making another C$612M investment in Ivanhoe Mines (OTCQX:IVPAF). The deemed share price of C$3.98 represents a 29% premium over the closing price prior to the announcement, and it follows a C$723M investment last September. Citic will hold almost 30% of Ivanhoe's shares upon closure.

Roxgold (OTC:ROGFF) has completed the acquisition of the Séguéla Gold project in Cote d'Ivoir from NewCrest Mining (OTCPK:NCMGF). A 28,000m drill program is already on the way and we are looking forward to learning more about this second asset in the junior miner's portfolio in the Q1 earnings call.

Minera Alamos (OTCPK:MAIFF) is selling its option on the Guadalupe de los Reyes gold property in Mexico to ePower Metals (OTCQB:EPWMF). The latter will be required to raise C$6M as a condition of this transaction. The actual owner of the property is Vista Gold (VGZ) and ePower Metals is already the third party trying its luck with the earn-in as Minera Alamos originally acquired the option on the property from Great Panther Silver (GPL) a couple of years ago.

Barkerville Gold Mines (OTCPK:BGMZF) has closed a brokered C$20M brokered placement at C$0.36 per share. The company seems set to continue exploration and development work at its Cariboo gold project in BC.

Other News

Otis Gold (OTCPK:OGLDF) reported improved metallurgical recoveries for ore sampled from the Sill domain at its Kilgore project in Idaho.

The proxy fight between Waterton and Hudbay Minerals (HBM) took another un-expected turn when Mr Michael Anglin withdrew his nomination to the board of the base metal miner last week. Meanwhile, Hudbay's largest shareholder seems to have sided with the existing board and management.

Another proxy fight just kind of fizzled away for Guyana Goldfields (OTCPK:GUYFF). Here is the corresponding comment from our chat board:

And with this last quip, this post is also about to fizzle. We certainly look forward to seeing youse all again next week for another issue of this newsletter.

