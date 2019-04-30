Doing A Deep Dive Into Croghan Bancshares

After further analysis, while Croghan Bancshares may still be undervalued, there may be better opportunities to be found.

This is my fourth article attempting to identify banking ideas for Seeking Alpha readers. I am trying to write one per month and I’m barely getting in under the gun in April but, as you will see toward the end of the report, my May article will be very close behind.

To be upfront as to my acumen, I think it's only fair that I maintain a spreadsheet showing the performance of my previous choices. The following spreadsheet assumes one share of stock and one share of the Benchmark was purchased the day after an article was published. The benchmark is the First Trust Nasdaq Community Bank Index Fund (QABA). I use this only because I am familiar with it (I’ve owned it for many years), so you are welcome to use whatever benchmark you want. As you can see, I am a little ahead but I am also cheating and capturing the May 1 distribution from Putnam Bancorp as it has already gone ex-dividend. Without this, I would be at 4.4%.

Table 1: Researched Banks Vs. Benchmark

Stock Symbol Buy Date Buy Price Current Price Dividend Date Dividend Gain Katahdin Ba OTCQX:KTHN 2/6/19 $16.75 $17.95 3/22 $0.11 7.84% Parke Banc PKBK 2/14/19 $21.07 $21.95 4/25 $0.14 4.18% Putnam Ban PBBI 3/22/19 $11.23 $11.10 5/1 $0.07 -1.16% Total Stock $49.05 $51.00 $.32 4.63% Benchmark QABA 2/6/19 $48.34 $48.98 3/29 $0.18 1.70% QABA 2/14/19 $49.09 $48.98 3/29 $0.18 .14% QABA 3/22/19 $44.38 $48.98 3/29 $0.00 10.37% Total Benchmark $141.81 $146.94 .36 3.87%

Source: These stocks have been mentioned in my previous articles and quotes are from Yahoo Finance as of April 26.

As all of you know, sometimes ideas flow freely and sometimes they don’t. They didn’t this month, so I decided to use the Fidelity stock screener to see if I could identify some candidates.

The following search criteria were used and results are listed in Table 2:

1. As I believe any bank investment should yield at least the value of a long-term CD, I have chosen to only look at banks with a Dividend Yield > 3%. At least this way you are somewhat rewarded if you end up holding it for several years.

2. Since I am looking for smaller banks that are thinly traded and not followed by a crowd, I used the following to ensure I get the results I want:

a) Banks with Market Capitalization < $500 million

b) Banks that are listed on OTC/Nasdaq

c) Banks that are followed by few analysts.

3. Return on Equity > 10% and Return on Assets > 1%. These are the gold standards by which banks become attractive buyout candidates.

Table 2: Fidelity Stock Screener with Aforementioned Criteria

Symbol Company Name Price Yield Market Cap ROE ROA BKSC Bank of South Carolina $18.12 3.19% $103.55M 15.86% 1.61% UBFO United Security Bancshar $9.79 4.21% $177.27M 13.19% 1.57% NASB NASB Financial Inc $40.30 5.13% $288.16M 13.32% 1.50% OTCQX:CHBH Croghan Bancshares Inc $51.00 3.55% $115.66M 10.71% 1.44% OTCQX:CMTV Community Bancorp/VT $17.20 4.42% $88.70M 14.46% 1.22% NWFL Norwood Financial Corp. $29.32 3.22% $187.59M 11.66% 1.18% WAYN Wayne Savings Bancshar $20.30 3.16% $54.61M 11.95% 1.11% LARK Landmark Bancorp Inc $23.85 3.38% $103.44M 11.93% 1.08% OTCQB:LFGP Ledyard Financial Group $20.10 3.58% $64.90M 10.94% 1.06% HARL Harleysville Financial Corp $24.50 4.08% $91.78M 10.94% 1.01%

Source: Fidelity Stock Screener (Account Required)

I really don’t know how to cull this down with a naked eye so I made another spreadsheet. Table 3 uses other information that I have gathered from several sites to try to put a value on each bank.

Table 3: Potential Bank Values

Symbol Headquarters Price Earnings BV P/E P/B P/E Value Buyout Value BKSC Charleston, SC $18.70 $1.24 $8.25 15.08 2.27 $15.29 $18.80 UBFO Fresno, CA $10.28 $0.88 $6.56 11.68 1.57 $10.85 $14.03 NASB Grandview, MO $41.00 $4.13 $31.37 9.93 1.31 $50.92 $57.25 CHBH Fremont, OH $53.00 $5.25 $50.45 10.10 1.05 $64.73 $92.08 CMTV Derby, VT $16.40 $1.61 $11.72 10.19 1.40 $19.85 $20.16 NWFL Honesdale, PA $31.25 $2.18 $20.27 14.33 1.54 $26.88 $30.63 WAYN Wooster, OH $20.76 $2.15 $17.17 9.66 1.21 $26.51 $31.34 LARK Manhattan, KS $24.02 $2.39 $21.02 10.05 1.14 $29.47 $38.36 LFGP Hanover, NH $21.50 $1.67 $15.70 12.87 1.37 $20.59 $27.01 HARL Harleysville, PA $24.45 $2.18 $19.71 11.22 1.24 $26.88 $29.79

Sources: The price, earnings, and book value I retrieved from the Yahoo website. The P/E and P/B were simple calculations made by my Excel Spreadsheet. I also used two outside sources to obtain estimated values.

Per CSI Market, the average P/E of a regional bank is 12.33; thus, I used this figure to obtain the P/E value. Also per CSI Market, the average P/B of a regional bank is 1.23 which would indicate most of these banks are fairly valued. But, per a presentation from Vining Sparks Advisory Group, a bank with a ROA > 1 has a buyout premium corresponding with the size and location of the bank. I have tried to use these parameters to come up with a possible buyout value for each bank. Using these values, we now have five banks which are selling at least at a 20% discount using either of these methods.

Table 4: Banks Selling at 20% Discount

Symbol Location Price P/E Value Discount Buyout Value Discount NASB Grandview, MO $41.00 $50.92 24.20% $57.25 39.64% CHBH Fremont, OH $53.00 $64.73 22.14% $92.08 73.73% CMTV Derby, VT $16.40 $19.85 21.04% $20.16 22.95% WAYN Wooster, OH $20.76 $26.51 27.70% $31.34 50.95% LARK Manhattan, KS $24.02 $29.47 22.68% $38.36 59.72%

Any of these five should be a good candidate but I will choose Croghan Bancshares (CHBH) as it has the highest upside and lowest P/B value (1.05).

Croghan Bancshares is the parent holding company of The Croghan Colonial Bank, an Ohio state-chartered bank, incorporated in 1888 and headquartered in Fremont, Ohio. I read through the history and its locations but feel no need to talk about it here as it is readily available at the bank website. As always, we will first look at its capitalization. Per the Table, the bank is well-capitalized.

Table 5: CHBH Capitalization

Capital Ratios Min Req 2018 2017 Total Risk Based 10.00% 13.10% 12.90% Tier 1 Risk Based 8.00% 12.30% 12.10% Leverage Ratio 5.00% 11.20% 10.30%

Source: CBHB 2018 Report

We will next look at bank performance and ratios. These are shown and calculated in the following table.

Table 6: CHBH Performance

CHBH (Thousands) 2018 2017 2016 Assets $847,552 $843,037 $819,566 Liabilities $732,582 $734,171 $717,815 Shareholder Equity (Total) $114,970 $108,866 $101,751 Goodwill & Other Intangibles $23,658 $24,187 Tangible Shareholders' Equity $91,312 $84,679 Total Loans Outstanding $613,885 $590,036 Substandard Loans $8,895 $14,649 Allowance for Loan Losses $570 $600 Deposits $672,973 $678,138 $661,045 Shares Outstanding 2,284,158 2,284,145 2,281,450 Net Interest Income $32,063 $31,101 $29,508 Non Interest Expense $23,509 $23,536 $23,270 Total Non-Interest Income $6,176 $6,166 $6,418 Income Taxes $2,158 $2,882 $2,893 Net Income (Total) $12,002 $10,249 $9,088 Earnings/Share $5.25 $4.49 $3.98 Dividends/ Share $1.66 $1.48 $1.42 Share Price at Close of Period $49.75 $50.30 $45.95 Yield 3.34% 2.94% 3.09% FINANCIAL RATIOS Shareholders' Equity/ Assets 13.56% 12.91% 12.42% Book Value $50.33 $47.66 $44.60 Tangible Book Value $39.98 $37.07 Loans/Deposits 0.91 0.87 Efficiency Ratio 61% 63% 65% Net Interest Margin 3.79% 3.74% Price/Earnings 9.47 11.21 11.54 Price/Book 0.99 1.06 1.03 Dividend Payout 31.59% 32.98% 35.65% Return on Equity 10.72% 9.73% 8.92% Return on Assets 1.42% 1.23% 1.13% Substandard Loans/Total 1.45% 2.48% Allowance for Loan Losses 0.09% 0.10% Stock Valuation Buyout $72.87 P/E $64.79

Sources: Financial data from CBHB 2018 Report; ratios from Excel Spreadsheet I created

The first thing that jumps out is the buyout valuation based on price to book. It is now down to $72.87 from the original $92 in Table 3. What happened? It’s simple, and it demonstrates why we should do our own deep dives into the data rather than relying on analysts or published reports. CHBH carries about $23 million in intangibles (Goodwill, etc.) on its books. There’s nothing wrong with this, but this figure is included in many book value calculations. Taking the intangibles out, you now have a $40 tangible book value rather than $50. As most buyouts are based on TBV, using this number drops the value of the bank almost $20, although the $72.87 price is still a 35% return.

Otherwise, the numbers look solid. All of the ratios are above average for a bank of this size. The only thing we would like to see is the amount of deposits begin to increase again as they were down from 2017 to 2018. The stock is yielding over 3% as of yesterday’s $53 price and the bank is paying a comfortable 32% payout ratio.

Is it a buy? This stock is definitely on the borderline. I would be comfortable with the yield and potential return but it no longer stands out from the rest. With a tangible P/B of 1.3 we now have a different look for the previous Table 4 and CHBH is in the lower half using the discount as our guide.

Table 7: Updated Banks Selling at 20% Discount

Symbol Location Price P/E Value Discount ROA Value Discount WAYN Wooster, OH $20.76 $26.51 27.70% $31.34 50.95% LARK Manhattan, KS $24.02 $29.47 22.68% $38.36 59.72% NASB Grandview, MO $41.00 $50.92 24.20% $57.25 39.64% CHBH Fremont, OH $53.00 $64.79 22.14% $72.87 37.40% CMTV Derby, VT $16.40 $19.85 21.04% $20.16 22.95%

I will hold off on recommending CHBH until I perform the same analysis for the four other banks in my next report. And I will emphasize that I have done no due diligence on the other four banks so their values may drop as well.

So, no recommendations in this report but there will be a continuation of this discussion in my next one, hopefully out next week. From that I will expect to make one or two recommendations. I do hate to take up five pages and 1700 words and not say anything, but this has been an interesting exercise for me and at least hopefully shows you how I go about analyzing these smaller stocks. I encourage each of you to perform your own analysis as well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.