Blackbaud: Rumor Has It That This Investment Is Backed By God

There are risks that investors should consider before making an investment in Blackbaud.

Given initiatives to increase TAM and provide growth catalysts, the stock price is likely to double within the next 3-5 years.

Blackbaud has provided S/W apps to the "social good" community for more than three decades and is a good choice for socially responsible investors.

In this article, I would like to introduce readers to a unique investment opportunity in what may be the smallest company in the world with a wide economic moat, Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB). Sporting annual revenues approximately $850 million, Blackbaud serves various "social good" niche markets including non-profits, foundations, arts and cultural organizations, educational institutions, healthcare, and most recently faith-based communities.

Source: Blackbaud 2018 Q4 earnings call slides

Blackbaud has provided applications for the social good community for more than three decades with applications that enable organizations to increase their impact via software, services, expertise, and data intelligence. Blackbaud provides vertically integrated solutions for:

...fundraising and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility, school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing, and analytics."

Solutions are tailored both to the size and nature of the non-profit organization and include features such as:

Simplified/Mobile Payments

Donor and Volunteer Management

Segmentation

Reporting

E-Marketing

Event Mobile App

Data Health Scorecard

Analytics

Blackbaud "Walks-the-Walk"

If you believe that your investment dollars have an impact on the world, or you manage money for clients with a bent for social good, then you should have a serious look at Blackbaud. This company has been in the business of social good for more than 35 years, helping clients handle more than $100 billion in non-profit activities. BLKB operates in over 50 countries and has client-base of more than 40,000 customers. Unlike other companies that "Talk-the-Talk", Blackbaud actually "Walks-the-Walk". In 2017, Blackbaud was listed on Fortune's "Companies Changing the World" list for 2017 as one of the six smaller rising stars.

Blackbaud donates up to 3% pre-tax profit for activities such as:

Volunteer for Vacation - paid vacation for employees who participate in volunteer community service.

- paid vacation for employees who participate in volunteer community service. Reward your Passion - company-funded grants to help a charity of an employee's choice.

- company-funded grants to help a charity of an employee's choice. Business Doing Good - a website that provides information to assist businesses in the creation of their own corporate philanthropy programs.

- a website that provides information to assist businesses in the creation of their own corporate philanthropy programs. Hosting of volunteer fairs and other community service events.

Finally, according to the company's latest filing:

Blackbaud attracts employees who are committed to service, with 87% saying our focus on non-profits was a driver in their decision to join the company, 84% actively serving as volunteers and 23% serving on a non-profit board or committee."

Blackbaud - The Investment

Blackbaud has many factors that I look for in a potential investment, the most important of which is a wide economic moat, a concept popularized by Warren Buffett. A wide economic moat makes it difficult for competitors to encroach on a company's market, making the investment less risky and allowing company management to focus on expansion rather than defending market share.

The second factor relevant to this investment is a high level of negative sentiment which is adversely affecting the share price. Analysts perceive Blackbaud as a company with slowing revenues and vulnerable to big players in for-profit verticals such as salesforce.com, Inc. (CRM).

The third factor is Blackbaud's bullish prospects. Analysts appear to be oblivious to the net benefits of Blackbaud's Software-as-a-Service [*SaaS*] platform, a transformation that was initiated in 2014 and is now nearly complete. The company is working hard to expand the Total Addressable Market [*TAM*] by acquiring companies and developing apps for adjacent verticals. And the company has formed a partnership with Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) which recently announced its new initiative in philanthropic activities called "Tech for Social Impact Group".

Despite these very favorable conditions, there is one checkbox from my investment rulebook that I cannot tick, and that is to choose stocks that operate within a rapidly expanding "wind at my back" industry. An example of such a company is ServiceNow (NOW), the subject of my most recent article "ServiceNow Is On The Road To Becoming A 100-Bagger", which recently announced 37% year-over-year growth in revenues. Unfortunately, the "social good" industry grows in the single digits yearly, with a high level of variability based on world events. Despite the low industry growth expectations, I believe that Blackbaud is doing a great job of expanding its Total Addressable Market [*TAM*] (discussed later in this article) and is a reasonable substitute for a rapidly expanding industry, making Blackbaud an exceptional investment opportunity based on the other factors that I have identified (wide moat, digital transformation, negative sentiment and new initiatives). I also believe that the risk versus reward ratio is favorably slanted towards reward for this investment as most of the potential downside risks such as slow growth are already factored in.

Blackbaud has a Wide Economic Moat

Non-profit organizations have unique needs depending on the cause and type of fundraising, which includes the management of fundraising events, accounting for and distributing donations, and allocating in-kind products and services from donors. Deep industry knowledge is ingrained in Blackbaud's products as a result of 35+ years' experience and a client base of more than 40,000 customers. The company provides software that fully adheres to and addresses the complex non-profit accounting legislation and regulatory standards both at the country and state level. The industry knowledge and experience result in an intangible asset that provides a competitive advantage over its peers.

Blackbaud has the ability to offer comprehensive solutions across the entire suite of applications, from task automation and marketing to analytics and payment processing. In short, Blackbaud is uniquely positioned to provide unmatched breadth and depth to non-profit organizations without having to bring in additional vendors to fill gaps in functionality.

Blackbaud is transitioning its client base to an all-encompassing cloud-based SaaS solution (90% complete). As a result, the company is experiencing high renewal rates that hover in the low-to-mid-90s, higher than top SaaS vendors such as salesforce.com, Inc. Furthermore, customers that select add-ons such as analytics have even higher renewal rates in the high-90s and in so doing creates substantial switching costs.

Given the factors listed above, and the fact that Blackbaud is operating in a number of relatively small niche markets, insulating it from larger CRM vendors, Morningstar has classified Blackbaud as a company with a wide economic moat.

We assign Blackbaud a wide economic moat due to high customer switching costs and intangible assets based on its broad suite of essential relationship-management software and deep knowledge and expertise within the social good community."

The wide economic moat designation implies that it will be difficult for competitors to unseat Blackbaud from its position as an entrenched leader for years to come.

Blackbaud SKY - A Cloud-Based Social Good Platform

Since late 2014, Blackbaud has been in the process of sunsetting approximately 26 legacy products, while migrating customers to similar SaaS apps on Blackbaud's SKY, which runs on the Microsoft Azure platform. The SaaS migration is approximately 90% complete and eliminates legacy, on-premises solutions.

Source: Blackbaud 2018 Q4 earnings call slides

Blackbaud SKY has apps built around financial management, marketing, payments, and analytics. With one single log-on, customers can easily access a suite of add-ons in various verticals. The magic of cloud-based SaaS is that the environment is conducive to customers signing up for multiple products, resulting in an acceleration of revenues and creation of substantial switching costs for customers considering a switch to a competitor's product.

Negative Sentiment

This transition to SaaS has some known issues that most companies, including Blackbaud, have to deal with. One issue is revenues, which invariably take a significant hit as some customers are alienated when legacy products are retired. Another issue is that the company's margins become compressed and returns on invested capital suffer during the transition period. This is due to (1) increased sales and support resources; and (2) the need to support both on-premise legacy platforms and the new SaaS platform simultaneously. The additional sales and support resources help unlock cross-selling opportunities to existing customers while attracting new clients at the same time (existing clients usually take precedence over attracting new clients). These issues are predictable but often overlooked by analysts, and this translates into negative sentiment and suppressed share price.

I would like to illustrate how far off the rails analysts can get by way of two examples, both being analysis published by Simply Wall Street in January 2019.

Negative Sentiment: Example 1 - Substandard FCF Yield

Simply Wall Street statement:

Blackbaud's (Free Cash Flow) yield of 3.8% indicates its sub-standard capacity to generate cash, compared to the stock market index as a whole, accounting for the size differential. This means investors are taking on more concentrated risk on Blackbaud but are not being adequately rewarded for doing so…"

Rebuttal:

Free Cash Flow [*FCF*] yield is calculated by dividing the FCF by the company's Enterprise Value [*EV*]. Simply Wall Street performed the calculation correctly, but the resulting conclusions are not correct and in fact extremely negatively biased.

A chart of the FCF yield is presented below.

Source: portfolio123.com

As can be seen from the above chart, the FCF yield is at a level not seen since early 2014. In 2014, the FCF yield was approximately what it is today, approximately 4.3%. Yet Blackbaud has significantly outperformed the S&P 500 stock index since 2014 as shown below.

Source: finance.yahoo.com

This illustrates how bogus the statement made by Simply Wall Street really is. Blackbaud had a similar FCF yield in 2014 yet has significantly spanked the S&P 500 since then. Simply Wall Street's logic didn't work then and there is no reason it should today. The analyst did not even consider that the FCF is temporarily compressed due to the aforementioned transition to SaaS - i.e. supporting legacy and new platforms simultaneously along with increasing SaaS sales resources.

For fun, I decided to plot the FCF yield for salesforce.com. I wasn't surprised to see that salesforce.com currently has an FCF yield of 2.2%, half of what Blackbaud's yield. And the last time salesforce.com had a yield above 4% was in 2009, when the stock price was less than 1/16th what it is today.

The conclusion here is that there is no merit in the Simply Wall Street statement regarding Blackbaud's capacity to generate cash. Blackbaud has performed exceptionally well with equal or less FCF yield over the last five years. Additionally, salesforce.com has performed even better than Blackbaud with half the FCF yield.

Negative Sentiment: Example 2 - Negative Operating Cash

Simply Wall Street statement:

Can Blackbaud improve its operating cash production in the future? Let's take a quick look at the cash flow trend the company is expected to deliver over time. In the next couple of years, expected growth for Blackbaud's operating cash is negative. This is unfavourable to its future outlook, especially if capital expenditure heads the opposite direction. Below is a table of Blackbaud's operating cash flow in the past year, as well as the anticipated level going forward."

Source: Simply Wall Street, Estimates for operating cash flow over the next two years.

Rebuttal:

Simply Wall Street is calculating "expected growth" in Operating Cash Flow [*OCF*] based on analyst estimates which do not consider margin compression due to SaaS transitioning. Therefore, the argument is flawed right out of the starting gate. But in any case, the more important factor is FCF, and FCF has been steadily climbing as the transition to SaaS nears completion.

Source: portfolio123.com

My conclusion for this second example is that there is no concern with falling OCF. The analysis is based on a lack of understanding of the operating environment (compressed margins) and in any case, the important parameter is FCF which is in fact rising.

Negative Sentiment: Economic Moat in Jeopardy

Argument:

Blackbaud has been suffering some share price turbulence as a result of the recent announcement by salesforce.com to buy out its independent non-profit salesforce.org. The purpose of this restructuring is to merge Salesforce.org with other existing internal (similar) non-profit operations in order to create a new "non-profit and education" vertical. This amalgamation will eliminate duplication, save on cost and provide a new vertical that focuses on non-profits.

Rebuttal:

I believe that the risk of salesforce.com encroaching on Blackbaud's wide economic moat is greatly overblown. In the words of one Morningstar analyst:

… we remain confident in Blackbaud's competitive position as the leading software provider in this space. We think the playing field is unlikely to change based on the recent announcement and that the stickiness and intangible assets that Blackbaud possess are unchanged … We think Salesforce's product remains positioned at the low end of the market and is more limited relative to Blackbaud's gold-standard products, which we think will continue to resonate with the mid to top-tier end of this sticky market."

Blackbaud's Bullish Prospects

Now that I have described the negative sentiment that is causing the Blackbaud stock price to be suppressed, let us consider Blackbaud's future which in my opinion is actually pretty rosy.

The mix of legacy and SaaS offerings have had short-term damping effects on margins and returns on invested capital. Now that the customer base migration is close to complete, operating margins should expand by way of sales and marketing and other spending leverage.

Customers committed to the Blackbaud Sky platform are likely to sign up for multiple applications, which will translate into higher revenue growth than in previous years, particularly when combined with expanded sales and marketing efforts.

Apart from the SaaS transition, there are other bullish factors in play, including Blackbaud's recent initiatives to expand the company's TAM by more than $4 billion to exceed an estimated $10 billion. Included in this effort is the recent launch of "Cloud Solution for Faith Communities", which combines fundraising, marketing, payments, financial management and analytics with completely new Church Management capabilities. Blackbaud still has significant headroom for growth in every vertical with less than 10% overall revenue penetration on average, in spite of Blackbaud's wide moat status. This implies that there is a significant opportunity for growth.

Source: Blackbaud 2018 Q4 earnings call slides

And let's not forget the recently announced partnership with Microsoft, which will likely be a significant catalyst for new business.

The two companies will combine the power of Blackbaud's industry-leading non-profit solutions with innovative, jointly-developed and delivered cloud capabilities built on Microsoft Dynamics 365 that leverage the Common Data Model for Non-profits and Blackbaud's Intelligence for Good™- all backed by Microsoft Azure… NRM, which will be sold through both companies' partner and sales channels, works seamlessly with Blackbaud's flagship fundraising and other Blackbaud non-profit solutions, providing a connected experience across the mission lifecycle. This integrated innovation offers an unprecedented solution to help non-profits address the $14 billion funding gap for humanitarian aid, and to improve effectiveness for the over 97 million targeted to receive aid because it creates connected, intelligence-powered system to raise funds and gifts-in-kind, effectively manage and distribute resources, measure effectiveness, and improve over time."

Stock Price Prediction

Blackbaud stock currently trades at around $79 which is less than the fair price estimate of $87 recently provided by Morningstar. In my opinion, there is significant upside potential for patient investors, and the price surge will be fueled by revenue growth, improvement of operating margins and shift in market sentiment. Fasten your seatbelt because the next few years will be interesting if not exciting.

Morningstar estimates revenue growth of approximately 9.5% CAGR for the next ten years. I believe that this figure is conservative and revenue growth will likely be 20%+ for a least 5 years. This prediction is based on the following factors:

The focus will be solely on Blackbaud Sky once legacy products are fully retired

Increased sales resources will drive new customer acquisition

Higher revenues per customer are expected due to multiple apps per customer

Customer retention/product stickiness will improve over time as customers employ multiple apps

Recent 40% expansion in TAM with more expansion likely in the next few years

Lots of headroom for TAM penetration which is currently less than 10%

Blackbaud has not been shy when it comes to acquisitions and will likely continue to acquire other companies when the opportunity arises

Microsoft partnership will act as a significant catalyst for growth

Operating margin will recover from the currently suppressed level and this, along with renewed revenue growth, will cause sentiment to swing positive and further drive up the stock price.

Stock Price Prediction: BLKB will double in price to $160 within three to five years.

Investment Risks

While the long-term picture for Blackbaud appears to be quite rosy, there are several investment risks that investors should be aware of.

There is an inherent level of cyclicality and/or unpredictability in the non-profit market that could negatively impact future revenues and stock price.

Operationally, SaaS firms face security risks. Any failure to maintain data integrity, security, and uptime could lead to customers abandoning the platform.

Blackbaud bolsters its wide economic moat and growth outlook by acquiring other companies. Company acquisition can result in overpayment and integration risk resulting in the erosion of shareholders' capital.

The company maintains a fairly high debt/equity ratio of approximately 1.23. Rising interest rates could negatively impact profits.

Summary and Conclusions

A Blackbaud investment has many positive factors, including a wide economic moat, a high level of negative sentiment and future bullish prospects. The company is working hard to expand its TAM by acquiring companies and developing apps for adjacent verticals.

The negative sentiment surrounding Blackbaud is primarily due to the compressed margins and sales reset encountered during the company's conversion to a cloud-based SaaS offering. Once the transition is complete, margins should rebound and revenue growth will increase.

Blackbaud has formed a partnership with Microsoft Corporation that will serve as a catalyst for future growth.

Based on the positive factors identified in this article, a profit target of $160 has been set and is expected to be breached within the next 3-5 years.

This proposed investment comes with risks, including the cyclical nature/unpredictability of the non-profit market, security risks involved with hosting SaaS solutions and risks involved with the acquiring of other companies. Investors must also consider the possibility and effect of rising interest rates given the company's relatively high debt/equity level.

And by the way... rumor has it that Blackbaud is now backed by God!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.