Roper's Growth Engine Keeps Humming

Roper look pricey by almost any metric and it's difficult to see what can drive sustained multiple re-rating from here on par with the last 5-10 years.

As a multi-industrial increasingly driven by its high-margin, asset-light software businesses, Roper (ROP) continues to diverge from the broader multi-industrial category in generally positive ways. Management has built a solid value-compounding engine here, and Wall Street is quite well aware of that, with the shares up another 30%-plus over the trailing twelve months. I do expect Roper to continue to deliver better-than-average organic growth with improving margins, and I believe Roper has a repeatable formula here for successful M&A, it’s increasingly difficult for me to see value in the shares. Yes, there are investors in companies like Roper and Danaher (DHR) that will argue for buying irrespective of valuation, but that’s not my approach and I think shareholders should at least be aware of the risks if Roper’s engine ever has a hiccup along the way.

Success Doesn’t Get Boring, As Roper Logs Another Good Quarter

Roper didn’t really blow the doors off in the first quarter relative to expectations, but it was a fine quarter in an increasingly shaky multi-industrial category where short-cycle businesses are seeing choppy results.

Revenue rose 7% as reported and 6% in organic terms, coming in slightly ahead of expectations. Gross margin improved half a point on a non-GAAP adjusted basis, and adjusted operating income rose more than 14% (operating margin up more than two points), while segment-level profit rose more than 11%. At the segment income level, Roper’s earnings were about $0.05/share ahead of expectations, with the rest of the beat coming below the line.

Roper recently realigned its business into four new segments. Application Software saw 7% organic revenue growth, with ongoing strength (double-digit growth) in its SaaS businesses and a very strong quarter from Strata (a provider of financial planning and management software to healthcare providers). Profits in this segment were up 26%, with almost two points of segment margin improvement.

Network Software & Systems grew revenue at a 9% organic clip, with strong results from MHA (group purchasing software for pharmacies and long-term care facilities) and DAT, the latter being a little surprising to me given some signs of softness in freight, but likely testament to ongoing share/sub growth. Profits rose 18%, with roughly two and a half points of margin improvement.

The Measurement and Analytics business grew 6% organically, with Neptune (water metering) delivering high single-digit growth. Profits rose 3% on a nearly one-point margin improvement. The Process business grew just 1%, despite double-digit growth at Cornell and high single-digit growth at CCC, and profits were flat. Strength at CCC and Cornell isn’t very surprising relative to strong trends in process industries right now at companies like Honeywell (HON), and this should bode well for Emerson (EMR).

The Foundry Acquisition Shows The Scope Of Roper’s M&A Philosophy

That Roper would announce yet another acquisition, and particularly a software-driven acquisition, is in no way surprising to anybody who has followed this business even casually. That Roper would acquire a business in the visual effects area is maybe a little more surprising until you think about Roper’s M&A criteria and operating philosophy.

About 70% of Foundry’s revenue is recurring and its EBITDA margin is in the neighborhood of 40%. What’s more, the company is asset-light to the point that it has negative working capital. In addition, it fits Roper’s demand for “niche-y” businesses with higher barriers to entry. Although there have been plenty of visual effects software companies that have come and gone over the years, Foundry is on a seven-year run where every nominee for Best Visual Effects has used their tools, with a range of well-known customers for its flagship NUKE product including Disney (DIS).

Does Foundry fit in with its other software companies in terms of addressed markets? No. Does that matter? I don’t really think so; Roper almost always looks to keep the original management teams in place (as it will with Foundry), and businesses under Roper’s umbrella are often only notionally part of the same company – I don’t doubt that Roper might look to leverage Foundry’s core technology and knowhow into other businesses within Roper, but I don’t believe the fact that there’s little-to-no synergy with pre-existing Roper businesses is all that important.

The Outlook

The only major change I saw in Roper’s guidance was improving the outlook for the Process segment, with management looking for slightly less pressure on organic revenue. Process industries like oil/gas, water, food/beverage, and chemicals remain relatively healthy, and Roper also has some leverage to the build-out of LNG facilities.

I’m still looking for long-term revenue growth in the high single-digits, fueled in part by M&A (which I at least partially model in for Roper, since it’s such a core part of the story). I also expect the ongoing pivot toward software to drive higher margins and FCF generation, with FCF growth nearing the double-digits.

I can’t make Roper’s valuation work with my normal approaches (I have a similar problem with Danaher), and that’s not really a new development. I know some investors believe excellence can be bought at almost any price and still work out; I don’t share that believe. I would also note, as mentioned by a reader in the comments to my earlier Roper article, that Roper has benefited considerably from multiple expansion over the years – Roper traded at about 2.5x to 3.0x sales a decade ago and now trades closer to 7.0x. That sort of margin expansion is unlikely to continue.

I’d also note, though, that Roper has a lot of M&A options. In addition to being able to afford more outright purchases (management sized their M&A capacity at over $1.5 billion), further modest divestitures could still occur. I also wonder if, at some point, Roper may consider a split similar to what Danaher and Fortive (FTV) executed, with Roper breaking apart its software and measurement/analytical/process operations into two companies. There’s no urgency to such a move now, but it could be something management considers down the road.

The Bottom Line

If you invest irrespective of valuation, have at it – Roper has a lot of positive qualities and I like the growth outlook. For my part, the expected returns are now down to something more on the order of the mid-single-digits (based on DCF and EV/EBITDA) and that’s just not enough to prompt me to buy in. Should the markets sell off and take Roper with it, or should Roper have a stumble of its own making, I’d reconsider the situation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.