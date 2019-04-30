Integrated Asset Management - A Merger With 2 Bonus Items

Integrated Asset Management (OTC:ITGQF)[TSX:IAM] is (unsurprisingly given the name) and asset manager based in Canada. The company has agreed to be acquired by Fiera Capital (OTC:FRRPF)[TSX:FSZ]. Both companies compete in the same space, and this will add scale to the combined platform. As they are both Canadian companies and trade with greater volume in Toronto, all figures in this report will be in CAD unless otherwise noted.

The agreement calls for consideration of $2.576 CAD per IAM share, along with a few bonus items, the value of which is not yet certain. The $2.576 is mostly cash, with $55.5 MM to be paid in cash and $18.5 MM to be paid in Fiera shares. There will be an election on whether to receive cash, shares, or a mix, with the elections prorated. However, given the small share portion, and the fact that Canadian long-term shareholders can defer tax by taking stock, I think proration should be minimal. Even if it's not, the exact number of shares to be received will be calculated based on the weighted average price of Fiera shares just prior to close, so any differences in value received from the $2.576 should be minimal, and it could be slightly more or less than that amount.

Aside from the $2.576 there are two other sources of value for IAM shareholders. The first is a contingent value right [CVR]. Parties in a merger often use this when an item is of uncertain value, and the value won't be determined until the future. It protects the buyers from paying for something that won't materialize, and protects the sellers from giving away something of potentially significant value. They are most common in deals among pharmaceutical companies.

I often find value in deals with CVRs, because many of the event driven funds that participate in merger arbitrage don't like them. They complicate fund accounting and are hard to value, especially when they don't trade. Another reason I think this could possibly be an undervalued merger arbitrage situation is that the companies involved are relatively small. That makes it harder for a large fund to justify taking what can only be a small position for them.

Anyway, the CVR is for the entire value of two incentive fees to be received. The CVR holders will be paid the incentive fees on two real estate funds. They estimated the CVR was worth $0.174 for tax purposes. To verify that number, I did some work on the two funds. The funds in question are Funds 11 and 12 in the table shown below, which reports their previously unrealized performance fees on the funds. Fund 10 ended in 2018 and fees were paid out. The unrealized performance fee on the remaining funds is $10.8 MM as of the end of their previous fiscal year, and they end in 2021 and 2024 respectively.

Source: IAM 2018 Annual Report

The majority of the fees are from Fund 11. They had good timing with Fund 11, as it raised money in the beginning of 2008, which allowed them to be buying assets during the forced selling epidemic of 2008/2009, which has resulted in strong returns. That fund is due to mature in 2021. The CVR holders will only be receiving the net proceeds (after the employees get their share in bonuses). Helpfully, there is a great example of how much that should cost in the 2018 maturity of fund 10. In that fund, 74.8% of the performance fees earned were net to the company. It seems likely to me that the employees were entitled to 25% of the fees, and there were some other minor costs (payroll taxes or similar).

For my valuation, I will assume that no further performance fees are earned, and that the CVR holders receive 74.8% of the money. That would result in a $5.71 MM payment in 2021 and $2.34 MM in 2024. With a fully diluted share count of 29.533 MM shares, that works out to 27.3 cents per share.

The final source of value is a potential special dividend to be paid prior to close. This will be their adjusted cash balance to the extent it is over $10 MM. The company had cash and equivalents of $17.2 MM at its last quarterly financials. The items included in the calculation of adjusted cash balance can be found in Schedule D of this document. I estimated $17.7 MM in value there prior to transaction, severance, and change of control fees. Those will be at least $3.5 MM, and could be more, depending on how many of the employees Fiera keeps. I'm estimating $6 MM, leaving a $1.7 MM dividend, or 5.8 cents per share.

I've tabulated my estimates for the various payouts below. It works out to an 11.8% return. However, the IRR is much better than that because the vast majority of the consideration is received very quickly.

Source: Author's Estimates

I think this is extremely likely to close. IAM is an alternative asset manager, with infrastructure and real estate funds. Those are more attractive for managers, because the funds are sticky and institutions are still allocating capital to outside managers in those areas. Also, the major shareholders have locked up a total of over 50% of the shares, so the vote will pass. There is no financing condition. The CVR payments will depend on the future returns of their Canadian real estate funds, so a big decline in Canadian real estate could hurt the returns here. However, given the fact that those funds are well into the money already, assuming things stay flat seems reasonable. This is especially true given that Canadian institutional real estate prices have remained much more rational than private homes. I think all-in this is an attractive opportunity at the current $2.60 per share.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ITGQF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.