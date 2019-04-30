Netflix: An Incredibly Expensive Media Company

The almost back-to-back announcements of Disney+ (DIS) and Apple TV+ (AAPL) is the opening salvo of a long and expensive streaming war. This is great for consumers like you and me as the trend of “cord cutting” continues on. How does this bode though for the current dominant player, Netflix (NFLX)?

Valuation

Okay, let’s first get the most obvious thing out of the way. Netflix is expensive based on current earnings with a 2018 EPS of 2.8 and a P/E ratio of 133. However, the company is still considered a high growth company and analysts are forecasting a 2019F EPS of 3.0 to 4.1 with a median of 3.4 and a 2020F EPS of 3.9 to 7.2 with a median of 5.9. Using the highest analyst EPS forecast this implies a 2019F P/E of 91.5 and 2020F P/E of 52.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Looking at the P/E ratio alone though does not necessarily mean that the stock is overvalued. In fact, if you had avoided Netflix in 2016 when it had a P/E ratio of 400, you would have missed out on a lot of gains due to the massive growth the company has experienced in the years after. So the question remains is how sustainable is this growth moving forward?

Source: YCharts

Market penetration

As the pioneer of internet delivery of TV series and movies, Netflix is the world’s leading streaming video service with over 139 million paid memberships in over 190 countries. Netflix’s paid membership count is broken down to 58.4 million domestic subscribers and 80.7 international subscribers.

No other company comes close to the reach and scale of Netflix. Its closest direct competitor Hulu, 60% owned by Disney and 30% by Comcast (CMCSA) has 25 million domestic subscribers and negligible international presence.

Source: Netflix 2018 10-K

In terms of the number of subscribers, the US remains the largest and most highly penetrated market at 58 million subscribers at the end of 2018. Netflix believes that in the long term that the number of US subscribers can ultimately reach 60-90 million. This target is feasible. According to the US Census Bureau, there were about 127.5 million households in the US with a household consisting of all the people who occupy a housing unit. At current levels, this indicates that while the US subscriber count has room for additional growth, Netflix is close to reaching saturation in the US market and will have to look internationally to fund growth prospects.

On the international front, the company has not disclosed the breakdown of subscriber count per individual country. Nevertheless, at only 80 million international subscribers, the company still has room to grow. In the developed world alone Netflix still has untapped potential for growth. Take for example that in terms of households, Canada has 12 million, the UK has 27 million, roughly 90 million in the European Union (household data obtained from government statistics offices of the respective countries). India alone has 248 million households! The key, as discussed further below, will be all about content. Netflix is acutely aware of this and similar to its strategy in the US has started creating original content for important international markets. The company's international business streaming has recently turned profitable with a contribution margin of 9% and will be a key driver for future growth.

As competition intensifies in India’s over-the-top (OTT) video services market, the world’s No.1 video streaming service Netflix has announced a line-up of at least nine original series in India, including Delhi Crime, Baahubali: Before The Beginning and Midnight’s Children, for 2019. Besides, there are eight more Netflix Original movies in its kitty for this year in addition to the five released already. Rivals Amazon Prime and Hotstar, too, have big plans for 2019. Amazon Prime plans to double its original content offerings this year while market leader Hotstar is debuting with original programming from next month and has tied up with 15 film-makers, including Salman Khan and Shekhar Kapur, to produce exclusive content

Source: Livemint

Content is King

Currently, Netflix has a worldwide scale and reach compared to other internet streaming service providers however it remains to be seen whether or not that truly provides a strategic advantage. Are there “network effects” when it comes to subscribers? The network effect is basically a phenomenon whereby increased numbers of people or participants improve the value of a good or service. An example of a company that relies heavily on network effect is Facebook (FB) as having more users increases the value of the social network. Netflix could leverage its current scale to develop network effects such as by refining its algorithms for suggesting content for users or maybe introducing some sort of social aspect.

The other thing to take into account is that a simple streaming service is relatively easy to develop. Much smaller companies such as the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and the UFC have been able to launch simple streaming services for their content. Simply being able to develop and launch a streaming platform should no longer be viewed as an advantage. Given that Netflix has decided to lean away from technology to focus on media and content is very telling. This would indicate that there is little advantage to be had in the platform side of the business. In this business content is king. Netflix CEO, Reed Hastings, confirmed this line of thinking recently stating:

[W]e’re really mostly a content company powered by tech,” Hastings said, since the company spends $1.2 billion on technology and about $10 billion on video programming. Investors have generally treated Netflix like a high-growth tech company, giving it a market cap of about $157 billion on annual revenue of $15.8 billion and net income of $1.2 billion in 2018. By way of comparison, Disney is valued at roughly $169 billion on annual revenue of $59.4 billion and net income of $12.6 billion in its fiscal year 2018

Source: CNBC

The fact that content is key and that technology is a commodity could mean trouble for the company given that a lot of its main content providers such as Disney and NBC (which is owned by Comcast) are launching their own platforms. Having more platforms available also transfers a lot of pricing power to the content providers who are not launching their own platforms as they can negotiate for better pricing and terms due to the availability of alternatives to Netflix.

This will primarily affect the US business which accounts for 75% of the company’s gross profits. It will be difficult for Netflix to sustain its 34% contribution margin if a lot of its content providers start raising prices. According to per video-measurement firm 7Park Data, original content accounted for 37% of Netflix’s U.S. streams in October 2018. Meaning currently, the majority (63%) of Netflix’s viewing is still from licensed content and you can bet these guys have been talking to Apple and Amazon (AMZN).

Source: CNN adopted from The Wall Street Journal (subscription required)

Netflix Original Content

The silver lining in the report is that Netflix is aware of the situation and has been developing its original content for years now. The fact that original content accounts for 37% of streams in October 2018 up from 24% a year earlier and just 14% in January 2017 (according to 7Park data) means that its original content is gaining traction. The company is increasing its spending in order to rapidly build out a content library that would not be as dependent on licensed content.

Netflix’s binge-spending on content isn’t expected to slow down. The streamer spent a whopping $12.04 billion in cash on content last year, up 35% from $8.9 billion in 2017, according to its fourth-quarter 2018 earnings report. For the year ahead, Wall Street analysts see that climbing 25% — to around $15 billion on a gross cash basis. Netflix will continue to burn cash, telling investors Thursday that it expects to record negative $3 billion in free cash flow in 2019 (similar to last year), and that it intends to continue to turn to debt markets to fund the spending rate. The company had $10.4 billion in long-term debt at the end of 2018, versus $6.5 billion years earlier.

Source: Variety

The company spending a large amount on original content isn’t too much of a concern as well-crafted shows or movies tend to have an extremely long useful life. Take for example NBC’s Friends which started in 1994 and ended its run in 2004 and remains one of Netflix’s most streamed shows. In theory, the company can utilize the data it gathers from its large subscriber base in order to create more meaningful and long-lasting content.

Netflix original content so far has been a mixed bag with certain shows gaining critical acclaim while others bemoan the deluge of mediocre shows. What Netflix hasn’t had so far though is an original content show that can be considered a true cultural phenomenon such as the aforementioned Friends, The Office or Game of Thrones. The closest Netflix has come is with shows such as Stranger Things and House of Cards but so far none of its original content has shown the kind of longevity as those aforementioned shows.

Conclusion

Netflix faces multiple growth challenges moving forward making its current P/E ratio of 133 difficult to justify. The company is no longer the high-flying technological disruptor of old and is slowly evolving to be a content generator or media company. The previous growth promise of technology changing our viewing habits has already come to pass such that the technology to build a streaming platform is becoming more readily and easily available. In the future, I predict that we will see a more fragmented market with content providers creating their own channels and users picking and choosing providers to subscribe to.

Therefore, moving forward, future profitability will rely on Netflix’s ability to generate long-lasting content and IP. While Netflix seems to be up to the task of building out its original content library and will continue to be a player in the industry in the years to come, paying such a high valuation for a media company that still needs to build out its IP library isn’t the wisest investment decision.

