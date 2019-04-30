Bayer Presses Forward With Potential FDA Approval In A Market Riddled With Competitors

Bayer AG (OTCPK:BAYRY) and its partner Orion announced that the FDA had accepted for review its New Drug Application (NDA) for darolutamide. The company is seeking approval of its drug darolutamide for patients with non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (nmCRPC). On top of having the FDA accept the review of the application, darolutamide was also hit with priority review as well. There are a few competitors in place that might pose a risk, but the drug might have the upper hand when it comes to safety.

A Partnership That Made Sense

Bayer and Orion entered into an agreement to jointly run a phase 3 trial for darolutamide (formerly known as ODM-201). Under the terms of the agreement, Bayer was set to provide a major share of the costs for development. With that in mind, it will get to commercialize the drug globally. However, Orion has the option to co-promote darolutamide in Europe and is eligible to receive royalties on net product sales. In addition, Orion is responsible for the manufacturing of this drug. This was a deal that made sense for Bayer, especially when you consider that it was able to partner the drug before it had entered into phase 3 development. Bayer only had to pay an upfront payment to Orion of only $68 million to get the partnership started. In my opinion, it was a smart move to do so late in the game. Some biotechs take a bigger risk by forming partnerships at earlier stages of clinical testing. Even though the partnership was established back in 2014, this acceptance of the NDA for review of darolutamide by the FDA is a major milestone for both Bayer and Orion.

Quick To Market

The FDA accepted the NDA for Review based on results from a positive phase III study. This study is known as the Phase III ARAMIS trial. It recruited 1,509 patients with nmCRPC, who were randomized 2:1 to receive 600 mg of darolutamide twice a day or placebo along with androgen deprivation therapy (ADT). It's important to note that the "non-metastatic" portion of the term means that the prostate cancer has not yet spread to other parts of the body. Castration-resistant is referring to the cancer continuing to grow in the prostate despite low levels of hormone being present. The primary endpoint of this study was to see if darolutamide would be able to extend metastasis-free survival (MFS) compared to placebo. This primary endpoint was met because those treated with the drug achieved a median MFS of 40.4 months compared to placebo with 18.4 months. This means that patients in the treatment arm had a 59% reduced risk for metastasis or death when given drug. This was achieved with a statistically significant p-value of p<.001. When comparing the MFS rate between drug and placebo that points out the positive data in terms of numbers. However, when looking at it based on patient compliance, such numbers are highly substantial. That's because the data indicates that these patients were able to reach 40.4 months on average without having their prostate cancer spread to other parts of the body, dropped out of study, or had died. That's how Bayer analyzed the MFS rate for this study. With this data being achieved, darolutamide was given FDA Priority Review. Priority Review is given to those drugs that would likely have a big impact on treating a particular disease. Specifically, when a drug improves upon safety or effectiveness in treating a particular disease. Most importantly, the FDA review time of the NDA is cut down from 10 months to 6 months.

Potential Competitors

Bayer's darolutamide may have made it through the first hurdle of acceptance of its NDA for review. However, it needs to also actually get its drug approved by the FDA in the coming months. Besides that, there are several competitors that Bayer may have to go through in hopes of having a good chance of penetrating the market. These competitors are Pfizer (PFE) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). For starters, both Pfizer's XTANDI and J&J's Erleada have been approved to treat non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. All 3 drugs (including darolutamide) are non-steroidal androgen receptor inhibitors. If that's the case, then what hope does Bayer have with its drug darolutamide to be able to take on these competitors? That's quite simple really. It's because darolutamide has a major advantage when it comes to the safety front. Specifically, it doesn't cross the blood-brain barrier to achieve efficacy. That's an important advantage to have because such a feature means that a patient would experience less central nervous system (CNS) side effects as a result of treatment.

Expansion Opportunities

The ability to potentially gain FDA approval for darolutamide is good news; however, there are other possible opportunities. For starters, Bayer has already submitted applications for approval to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for European approval and the Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare (MHLW) for Japan. These are other potential markets that could help boost sales for darolutamide. In addition, the company is in talks with other regulators around the globe as well. The second item to point out is that Bayer is testing darolutamide for another type of prostate cancer known as metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer. This type of prostate cancer is one that has spread to other parts of a patient's body and still responds to ADT therapy. It is currently being explored in the phase 3 ARASENS study. However, it's important to note that darolutamide is being used in combination with ADT and docetaxel (chemotherapy) to treat these patients. This is another possible indication that Bayer could possibly receive approval for in the coming years.

Conclusion

The FDA accepting the NDA for review of darolutamide to treat patients with nmCRPC is the first important step towards potential approval in the United States. The FDA review time being cut short to 6 months or less will definitely help speed things along. There is a major risk to consider, and that is there is no guarantee for approvals in all regulatory territories which Bayer has filed for. Still, I believe that it has a good shot at FDA approval because of obtaining priority review and positive results from its phase 3 ARAMIS study. The other risk involves the potential competitors that Bayer would have to go against. However, as I alluded to above, the fact that darolutamide doesn't cross the blood brain barrier would mean a lot less side effects. I believe this type of advantage will help Bayer in the long run versus J&J's and Pfizer's prostate cancer drugs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.