Eni: Continuing With Growth Story In Q1

On Wednesday, April 24, 2019, Italian energy giant Eni S.p.A. (E) announced its first quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results were acceptable as the company posted modest year-over-year revenue growth, although we certainly see some of the effects of the weaker oil price environment compared to last year. A closer look at the company's results does indeed reveal that there were some things to like here, although there were also some things that were quite disappointing. Overall though, we do continue to see the company executing on the growth thesis that I have outlined in former articles on the firm.

As my regular readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Eni's first quarter 2019 earnings results:

Eni reported net sales from operations of €18.540 billion during the first quarter of 2019. This represents a 3.39% increase over the €17.932 billion that the company brought in during the first quarter of 2018.

The company reported an adjusted operating profit of €2.354 billion in the most recent quarter. This represents a slight decline over the €2.380 billion that the company reported in the same quarter of last year.

Eni produced an average of 1.832 million barrels of oil equivalents per day in the first quarter. This was a 1.87% decline over the 1.867 mmboe/day that the company averaged in the year-ago quarter.

The company reported a net operating cash flow of €2.097 billion in the most recent quarter. This represents a slight 4.11% decline over the €2.187 billion that it had in the year-ago quarter.

Eni reported a net income of €1.092 billion in the first quarter of 2019. This represents a 15.43% increase over the €946 million that the company had in the first quarter of 2018.

As is the case with most large oil and gas companies, Eni's financial performance somewhat tracks the broader trends in oil prices. This was true during the most recent quarter as Eni realized an average of $63.20 for every barrel of oil that it sold compared to $66.76 per barrel a year ago. As the company received less money for each barrel of oil that it sold than it did a year ago, we can expect there to be something of a drag on the company's top-line revenues and margins. We certainly see this as sales were more or less flat year over year but the company's operating profit and cash flows both declined.

Of course, oil prices are not the only thing that has an impact on an energy producer's financial performance. A second factor that is quite relevant here is the company's production as this is how the company actually gets the oil and gas that it sells out to the market. In some cases, strong growth here can actually make up for weakness in prices. As was mentioned in the highlights though, Eni was not quite able to perform well enough here to make up for the decline in energy prices as its production actually declined by 1.87% year over year. Thus, Eni saw both the amount of product that it had to sell as well as the amount that it was able to get for that product suffer slight declines compared to the year-ago quarter and we see this in the company's results.

In the introduction to this article, I stated that we do see the company's growth story playing out but we do not see this in the production numbers. There were a few factors to consider here though. The first is that the Intisar production contract in Libya was cancelled in the middle of last year, which would still have a negative impact on the company's year-over-year results since it still had this contract in the first quarter of 2018, the number from last year would include it while this year's would not.

In addition, all oil fields see their production rate decline over time so some of the company's older fields naturally produced less oil in the most recent quarter than they did a year ago. This negative effects from these two factors though was almost completely offset by the start-up of the massive Zohr field in Libya near the end of last year. The company spent the first quarter continuing to ramp up production at the field and it is currently producing around 200,000 boe/day. The company plans to keep ramping up this field's production going forward so it should continue to benefit the company's growth over the remainder of the year.

Eni has some other projects in the works that should drive further growth over the course of 2019. These include Area 1 offshore Mexico, Baltim SW in Egypt, North Berkine in Algeria, and Trestakk in Norway, all of which are scheduled to come online this year. These start-ups should combine with the continued ramp-ups of Zohr and Kashagan (in Kazakhstan) to apply upward pressure on Eni's production numbers. All in all, these projects should boost the company's production by approximately 250,000 boe/day over the course of the year.

While this figure will be offset somewhat by further declines from the older fields in the company's portfolio, we should still see growth in production this year, with most of it coming in the second half of the year since the company has significant maintenance activities scheduled for the second quarter.

One thing that many energy investors overlook but which is nonetheless critically important is a company's exploration success. This is because the oil and gas industry is an extractive one, with the companies in the industry literally obtaining their product by pulling it out of reservoirs in the ground. As these reservoirs contain a finite quantity of oil and gas, the company tapping them needs to find replacement sources or it will eventually run out of product to sell.

Fortunately, Eni enjoyed considerable success here during the quarter as the firm discovered 174 million boe across various locations. Perhaps the largest of these was Agogo in Block 15/06 in Angola. I discussed this discovery as well as its potential for Eni in a previous article. Agogo is believed to contain approximately 650 million barrels of oil in place and was the third discovery that Eni made in Block 15/06 in the past year.

Eni made further steps during the quarter in an attempt to ensure that it continues to enjoy positive exploration performance over the remainder of the year. The most significant of these was the company's Norwegian subsidiary, Vår Energi, acquiring thirteen exploration licenses during that country's recent auction round and making a discovery in the PL 869 license in the North Sea. In addition, Eni acquired interests in two exploration blocks onshore Egypt. While there is certainly no guarantee that any resources will be found in these licenses, it does clearly show us that the company is committed to the exploration program and provides us with reasons to be optimistic.

In conclusion, this was a reasonable quarter for Eni. While the company did suffer somewhat due to the lower oil prices and production year over year, we see very real signs of the company's growth story playing out. Eni will be bringing a number of new projects online this year and ramping up production at two massive fields, which should prove beneficial for growth and it is well positioning itself for future exploration success. Overall, this has proven to be a reasonable quarter for the company.

