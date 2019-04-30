Aging, Impairment And Financial Decision Making

High-Yield Bonds

“As long as the issuer doesn't go bankrupt, investors get their money back when the bond matures. All this helps to offset stocks' higher level of volatility - and provide better downside protection in bear markets. Average calendar year returns for the S&P 500 and the Barclays US High-Yield Index between 1998 and 2018 were 8.2% and 7.4%, respectively. But the average drawdown for stocks over that period was 11.0%, nearly twice high yield's tally of 5.7%.” (AllianceBernstein)

Artificial Intelligence

“Today, a young person can enter the investment business armed with decades of knowledge available at their fingertips. They don’t even have to understand how to interpret that knowledge, as a computer program can, within seconds, kick out recommended investment products conveniently allocated into a total portfolio. This approach, the use of computers to make investment decisions, falls under the large umbrella of computer science we now call artificial intelligence.” (Kendall J. Anderson, CFA)

David Hume Vs. The National Debt

“The nation slowly erodes the growth of revenue needed to carry its debt load, and this inevitably continues to the point of either crisis (as in the case of contemporary Greece) or permanent economic lethargy (as in the case of contemporary Japan). In Hume's words, ‘We have always found, where a government has mortgaged all its revenues, that it necessarily sinks into a state of languor, inactivity, and impotence.’” (Cashflow Capitalist)

Cognitive Impairment

“The [Rush University] study included more than 900 seniors in their 70s and 80s and their ability to detect scams and fraud. Researchers then examined whether there was a link between susceptibility/awareness of scams and fraud to Alzheimer’s disease or other cognitive impairment. The seniors studied had no obvious signs of dementia or impairment at the outset. Of those studied, more than 400 later were diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease or cognitive impairment.” (WealthManagement.com)

Thought For The Day

A new study by Rush University, reported by WealthManagement.com (see above), finds that a diminished awareness of scamming appears to correspond to a later incidence of Alzheimer’s. This study adds to a growing body of research suggesting that aging may have adverse consequences on financial decision making in the same way it may impair driving ability. In particular, a noted study by Michael S. Finke, John S. Howe and Sandra J. Huston found that financial literacy scores decline by about 2% each year after age 60.

Ironically, it is generally understood that people don’t get serious about their financial planning until they are older, have greater wealth and are close to retirement, but few consider the possibility that their higher-stakes financial decisions may be taking place when their ability to make such decisions is impaired.

This increased awareness has become a “thing” in the financial advisor community. Last week, the Financial Planning Association, the primary membership organization of financial planners, announced a “difficult conversations” program meant to coach advisors on three sensitive discussions, one of which involves a mock financial planning session between a financial planner and a couple diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

Most people will be unaffected by dementia – the proportion of cognitively impaired adults over the age of 50 ranges from 9 percent in Iowa to 15 percent in Michigan, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, a key problem noted by the Finke, Howe, Huston study is the inclination of this population to reject evidence of their declining abilities. Similar to aging drivers with near misses who won’t give up their car keys, they cite evidence that an objective test providing evidence of a decline in abilities may be an effective way to encourage people to modify behavior that can lead to accidents. They also suggest that certain financial products and the assistance of financial advisors can play a role. I quote:

It is possible that increased awareness of the natural decline in cognitive abilities essential to making effective financial decisions will lead to greater demand for more passive financial instruments such as annuities or passive investment vehicles that automatically rebalance. It may also increase demand for professional services such as financial planning, accounting and legal assistance that substitute for one's own decision-making ability.”

While it could be that annuities and advisors are ideal in these situations, I am skeptical we’ll see these align given people’s reluctance to admit to the problem and the problem’s gradual onset. For that reason, the key source of support for investors experiencing cognitive decline are their spouses and adult children, the first responders in a position to, potentially, stop scams, elder abuse or disastrous financial decisions.

The story is told of an 80-year-old man at a medical appointment who asked that the staff perform the treatment quickly. Asked by the nurse why he was in such a hurry, he explained that he was meeting his wife, who had Alzheimer’s, for lunch. The nurse asked if his wife would really mind his delayed arrival. The man replied that she neither understood what was happening to her, nor even recognized him for five years. “And you still visit her every morning, even though she doesn’t know who you are?” the nurse asked. The man replied: “I know who she is, and was.”

Most of us will not develop dementia, but someone we love may. It is therefore incumbent on those with the motivation and access to advocate for the appropriate remedy, be it a financial advisor, passive product or process or monitoring of perpetrators of elder financial abuse.

