JD.Com May Continue To Rally Following Quarterly Results

The chart for JD is very bullish and shows that the shares are breaking out.

JD.Com may continue to rise in the coming weeks, perhaps as high as $35.

JD.Com's (JD) stock is breaking out on April 30, and based on the charts it could be on its way toward $35. The company is scheduled to report first quarter results on May 8. According to data from YCharts, analysts have been boosting their revenue outlook for the company but reducing their earnings forecast in recent weeks.

The last time I wrote on JD alone was on Feb. 26, when the stock was $22.90, noting the stock was likely to rise following results. I also wrote a bullish view on JD in another article on March 22, noting shares would increase to $30.60. You can now track all of my stories on this Google Sheets I created.

Breaking Out

The chart on JD is very bullish and suggests the stock price rises toward a resistance level at $34.80, a gain of about 14%. The stock has been steadily trending higher since making a December low around a price of $20. Now the stock appears to be breaking out, rising above the upper end of a technical wedge, a bullish continuation pattern.

Volume levels for the stock have been on the decline as well since the beginning of April, during the same period the shares have declined from a high of $31.63. It may indicate the number of sellers in the stock is thinning out.

Looking for A Big Move

The options are pricing in a nearly 10% move in the stock from the $30 strike price by expiration on May 17. It places the stock in a trading range of $27.25 and $32.75. The number of puts and calls at that strike price are nearly even, suggesting no bias to the stock rising or falling.

However, when looking at options for expiration on June 21, the bets for the stock to rise heavily outnumber the bets the stock will fall. The calls at the $30 strike price outnumber the puts by about 6 to 1, with more than 35,000 open calls to just 6,250 open puts. A buyer of the calls would need the stock to rise to around $32.25, to break even, an increase of about 6% from the current price of approximately $30.50 on April 30.

The $32 calls also have seen their open interest levels rise, to nearly 25,000 open contracts from just 4,000 on April 1. A buyer of those calls would need the stock to rise to around $33.30 by options expiration, a gain of over 9%.

(Trade Alert)

Quarterly Expectations

Analysts estimate that JD grew its revenue by 13.5% in the first quarter to $17.84 billion. Meanwhile, earnings are expected to have climbed by about 10.50% to $0.12 per share.

Revenue estimates have risen since the beginning of the year while earnings estimates have fallen slightly.

The company has done an excellent job in the past to manage investors’ expectations, with revenue results usually coming in around outlooks.

However, earnings for the company have been much more sporadic, leading to some big beats and big misses.

Risks

The options market is telling investors that there's a great deal of uncertainty around JD when it reports results in about two weeks. Based on historical earnings trends, one can see why.

One other reason for the uncertainty still lingers around the outcome of the trade dispute between the US and China. This stock has been a proxy for that trade war for some time.

Additionally, the Chinese currency may play a significant factor in JD's results, as it's unclear what the impact may be. Since the beginning of the year, the Chinese Renminbi has been strengthening vs. the dollar, falling to around 6.7 from around 6.9. It's unclear how significant the effect of the FX swing may be on the results.

The charts and at least some option betting would seem to indicate that JD delivers better than expected results and that the stock’s recent hot streak continues, at least for a while longer.

The focus of Reading the Markets is to find stocks that may rise or fall using fundamental, technical, and options market analysis. Additionally, we search for clues from the broader markets to discover trends and gauge direction.

Michael Kramer relies on his more than 20-year of experience working in the financial industry. 10-years of experience comes as an international and domestic buy-side equity trader at multi-billion long/short investment advisor. I hope this gives a brief overview of how we are dissecting the markets daily. Sign up and get two-weeks for free! -Mike

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.