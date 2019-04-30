Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: FAX Cuts Big, NHF Rights Offering Announced

This article was first released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory subscribers 2 weeks ago, so data may be out of date. Please check latest data before making investment decisions.

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc." Data is taken from the close of Friday, April 12, 2019.

Weekly performance roundup

23 out of 31 sectors were positive on price (down from 25 last week) and the average price return was +0.28% (down from +0.82% last week). The leading gainers were Latin American equity (+1.91%), U.S. equity tax-advantaged (+1.18%) and Tax Free Income (+1.09%), while health/biotech (-1.81%) lagged.

17 out of 31 sectors were positive on NAV (down from 25 last week), while the average NAV return was +0.05% (down from +0.90% last week). The top sector by NAV was Latin American equity (+1.06%) followed by emerging market equity (+0.84%).

The sector with the highest premium is preferreds (+0.63%), while the sector with the highest discount is Latin American equity (-12.45%). The average sector discount is -6.33% (up from -6.52% last week).

High yield showed the largest premium/discount increase (+1.01%), while multisector income showed the largest premium/discount decline (-0.68%). The average change in premium/discount was -0.22% (down from -0.11% last week).

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is New Jersey munis (+1.70) while the sector with the lowest z-score is other non-U.S. equity (-0.55). The average z-score is +0.52 (up from +0.46 last week).

The sectors with the highest yields are MLPs (10.49%), global equity dividend (9.58%), emerging market income (9.11%), global growth & income (9.10%) and covered call (8.46%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is 6.93% (down from 6.95% last week).

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change (GGO) -7.41% 4.73% -8.19% -0.6 -6.71% 0.82% (PGP) -6.48% 9.29% 24.79% -1.5 -5.42% -0.51% (PAI) -4.42% 4.70% -0.34% 1.4 -3.92% 0.34% (BGIO) -4.32% 6.57% -3.79% 1.3 -4.50% -0.21% (NCV) -3.49% 10.64% 4.78% -1.4 -3.74% -0.53% (FAX) -2.66% 7.97% -14.46% -0.8 -2.82% 0.21% (PHK) -2.48% 9.70% 24.02% -1.2 -2.44% -0.49% (HGLB) -2.38% 3.16% -15.71% -3.6 -2.42% 0.33% (CCD) -2.26% 10.05% -1.77% -0.5 -2.40% -0.15% (BCV) -2.25% 4.69% -12.45% 0.6 -1.86% 0.66%

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change (OXLC) 8.60% 15.47% 38.49% 2.1 6.62% 0.00% (CEN) 3.64% 14.16% 3.64% 1.2 3.40% -0.23% (STK) 3.44% 8.44% 3.25% 1.1 5.08% 1.58% (CMU) 3.13% 5.02% -0.42% 2.7 3.46% 0.21% (GGM) 2.93% 10.26% 7.23% 1.4 2.91% 0.10% (BZM) 2.88% 3.80% 0.40% 2.7 2.89% -0.07% (EDF) 2.78% 15.74% 32.18% 2.6 0.22% -1.89% (NPN) 2.67% 3.49% -6.57% 0.9 2.80% -0.13% (PDT) 2.66% 6.94% 10.27% 1.4 1.81% -0.65% (BGY) 2.65% 7.07% -8.60% 1.5 2.50% -0.48%

Recent corporate actions

These are from the last month and are quoted from Closed-End Fund Center, Morningstar, or CEFInsight (email alerts); any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

March 19, 2018 | The High Income Securities Fund Announces Results of Tender Offer. The High Income Securities Fund (PCF) (the “Fund”) today announced that its offer to purchase up to 55% of its outstanding shares (or approximately 7,111,696 shares) for cash at 99% of the per share net asset value (“NAV”) as determined at the close of the regular trading session of the New York Stock Exchange on March 18, 2019 expired at 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time on March 18, 2019. Based on information provided by Broadridge, Inc., the depository for the offer, a total of 7,365,350 shares or approximately 56.96% of the Fund’s outstanding shares were validly tendered. As the total number of shares tendered exceeds the number of shares the Fund offered to purchase and in accordance with the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission allowing the Fund to purchase additional shares not to exceed 2% of the outstanding shares (approximately 258,607 shares) without amending or extending the offer, the Fund has elected to purchase all shares tendered at a price of $9.25 per share (99% of the NAV of $9.34). March 18, 2018 | High Income Securities Fund Announces Extension of Tender Offer. High Income Securities Fund, Inc. (PCF) (the “Fund”) today announced that it is extending its tender offer to purchase up to 55% of its outstanding shares (or approximately 7,111,696 shares) for cash at 99% of the per share net asset value (“NAV”) as of the close of regular trading on the New York Stock Exchange on the expiration date from 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 15, 2019 to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 18, 2019 unless the tender offer is further extended. As of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 15, 2019, 7,544,194.92 shares have been validly tendered. Until 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 18, 2019 any shares not previously tendered may be tendered and any shares previously tendered may be withdrawn unless the tender offer is further extended. The purpose of the extension is to allow affiliates of certain trustees to withdraw a sufficient number of shares they previously tendered in order to enable unaffiliated shareholders to sell all their shares at the tender offer price if they so desire.

Upcoming corporate actions

These are from the last month and are quoted from Closed-End Fund Center, Morningstar, or CEFInsight (email alerts); any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

April 11, 2019 | NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Announces Rights Offering. NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE: NHF) (the "Fund"), today announced the commencement of a non-transferable rights offering to purchase additional shares of common stock of the Fund (the "Offering"). The Fund is issuing non-transferable rights ("Rights") to its common shareholders of record as of April 29, 2019 (the "Record Date" and such shareholders, "Record Date Shareholders"). Record Date Shareholders will receive one Right for each common share held on the Record Date. The Rights will entitle the Record Date Shareholders to purchase one new share of common stock for every three Rights held (1 for 3). The Rights will be mailed to Record Date Shareholders approximately two business days after the Record Date. Record Date Shareholders who fully exercise their Rights will be entitled to subscribe for additional common shares of the Fund that remain unsubscribed as a result of any unexercised Rights by Record Date Shareholders. In addition, the Fund in its sole discretion may elect to issue additional common shares in an amount up to 25% of the common shares issued in the primary subscription. The subscription price per common share will be determined based upon a formula equal to the lesser of (1) 95% of the reported net asset value on May 22, 2019 (the "Expiration Date"), or (2) 95% of the average of the last reported sales price of the Fund's common shares on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") on the Expiration Date and on each of the four trading days preceding the Expiration Date. Important Upcoming Dates: Record Date: April 29, 2019 Subscription Period: April 30, 2019 to May 22, 2019 Expiration Date May 22, 2019 March 27, 2019 | Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Announces Firm And Conditional Tender Offers. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) (the "Fund") today announced that its Board of Trustees (the "Board") has authorized a cash tender offer for up to 10% of its outstanding common shares at a price per share equal to 98% of the Fund's net asset value ("NAV") per share as of the close of regular trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on the date the tender offer expires (the "Firm Tender Offer"). The Firm Tender Offer is expected to begin on or about April 18, 2019 and expires at 5:00 PM Eastern Time on or about May 17, 2019, unless extended. The pricing date is also expected to be May 17, 2019, unless the Firm Tender Offer is extended. The Board also authorized the Fund to conduct two conditional cash tender offers to follow the Firm Tender Offer, provided certain conditions are met. Specifically, as soon as reasonably practicable after the Firm Tender Offer closes, the Fund will announce via press release the commencement of a 120-day period. If, during such period, the Fund's common shares trade at an average discount to NAV of more than 6% ("First Trigger Event"), the Fund will conduct an additional tender offer (the "Initial Conditional Tender Offer") beginning within 30 days of the end of the month in which the First Trigger Event occurs. The Initial Conditional Tender Offer will be for up to 5% of the Fund's then-outstanding common shares at 98% of NAV per share as of the close of regular trading on the NYSE on the date the tender offer expires. If the Initial Conditional Tender Offer occurs, the Fund will announce via press release the commencement of a second 120-day period. If, during such period, the Fund's common shares trade at an average discount to NAV of more than 6% ("Second Trigger Event"), the Fund will conduct an additional tender offer (the "Second Conditional Tender Offer" and, collectively with the Firm Tender Offer and the Initial Conditional Tender Offer, the "Tender Offers") beginning within 30 days of the end of the month in which the Second Trigger Event occurs. The Second Conditional Tender Offer will be for up to 5% of the Fund's then-outstanding common shares at 98% of NAV per share as of the close of regular trading on the NYSE on the date the tender offer expires. The Second Conditional Tender Offer will not commence and the Fund will not announce a second 120-day period unless the Initial Conditional Tender Offer occurs. March 15, 2019 | BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. Announces Commencement of Tender Offer. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (the “Fund”) (NYSE: DSU) announced that it has today commenced a tender offer (the “Tender Offer”). As previously announced, the Fund will purchase for cash up to 5% of its outstanding shares of common stock, at a price equal to 98% of the net asset value (“NAV”) per share as determined as of the close of the regular trading session of the New York Stock Exchange on the first business day after the Tender Offer expires. The Tender Offer will expire on April 15, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time, unless otherwise extended. March 8, 2019 | Morgan Stanley Asia-Pacific Fund, Inc. Announces Approval of Reorganization. Morgan Stanley Asia-Pacific Fund, Inc. (APF) is pleased to announce that its stockholders, at the Fund’s Special Meeting of Stockholders held on March 8, 2019, approved the reorganization (the “Reorganization”) of the Fund into the Emerging Markets Portfolio (“MSIF Emerging Markets”). MSIF Emerging Markets is a diversified series of Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund, Inc., an open-end management investment company advised by the Fund’s investment adviser. In connection with the Reorganization, stockholders of the Fund will receive newly issued Class I shares of MSIF Emerging Markets with a value equal to the aggregate net asset value of their common shares of the Fund on the valuation date, which is expected to be the close of business of the New York Stock Exchange on or about April 5, 2019. The transaction is currently expected to close on or about April 8, 2019, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions. Stockholders of the Fund will continue to be able to trade their common shares of the Fund on the New York Stock Exchange until the close of business on or about April 5, 2019. Subsequently, the Fund will cease trading on the New York Stock Exchange and will be dissolved. Stockholders in Japan holding shares of the Fund through the Japan Securities Depositary Center, Incorporated will receive a cash payment equal to the aggregate net asset value of their common shares of the Fund, rather than shares of MSIF Emerging Markets, on the valuation date, which is expected to be the close of business of the New York Stock Exchange on or about April 5, 2019. The transaction is currently expected to close on or about April 8, 2019, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions. Stockholders of the Fund will continue to be able to trade their common shares of the Fund on the Tokyo Stock Exchange until April 5, 2019. In respect of the Fund, the final trade day on and the delisting date from the Tokyo Stock Exchange are scheduled for April 5, 2019 and April 6, 2019, respectively.

Recent activist or other CEF news

These are from the last month and are quoted from Closed-End Fund Center, Morningstar, or CEFInsight (email alerts); any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

