AudioCodes: Assessing The Potential Upside

AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) (The Israeli VoIP company) which is trading at approximately $16.50 a share currently has reported earnings per share of $0.45 over the past four quarters. This number equates to a price to earnings ratio of just under 37. Although this valuation seems on the high side compared to this industry in earnest, shares of AudioCodes have been on the rampage over the past 9 months and forward-looking expectations continue to increase. In fact, it is expected that AudioCodes will do $0.78 in earnings this year and sales are expected to top $193 million.

An encouraging trend in AudioCodes' financials is the trajectory of the firm's gross margin metric. This key metric currently stands at 62.8% which is the highest level it has been for 10+ years. AudioCodes also pays out a dividend of $0.22 per year which comes in at about 1.33%. Although this number is below what the industry pays out, a strong and sustainable dividend is usually very important for long-term orientated investors for compounding reasons. AudioCodes' dividend only came on steam last year. Therefore, from this perspective, let's look into the viability of the payment and see whether it has substantial room to grow in the years ahead.

We always take interest in companies which introduce dividend payments. Many times, the firm may be a mature company as it means the company in question has excess cash on its books and uses that capital to reward shareholders through a dividend and many times a sustained reduction of the float. This is what Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) did back in 2011. It undertook an aggressive move concerning dividend increases and float reduction which brought a lot of investors on-board. The question is whether AudioCodes is on the same path.

For example, if we go to the cash flow statement, we can see that the firm has no problem generating operating cash flow. In fact, in 2017 and 2018, net income came in at $4 million and $13 million respectively whereas operating cash flow came in at $18 million and $26 million. These numbers then led to elevated free cash flow numbers of $16 million and $24 million respectively. Suffice it to say, there is no problem here with dividend affordability. The float has been coming down aggressively and, at present, comes in at under 29 million. The forward-looking dividend payment is $0.22 per year. This gives us an approximate annual payment of just over $6 million. Plenty of room here to keep on growing that pay-out.

We already touched on what is coming down the track with respect to earnings and sales growth. What happens though if AudioCodes gets thrown a curved ball? Does it have the financials to keep on paying a growing dividend in an environment of declining earnings? To get a read on this question, we look at the firm's debt to equity ratio and interest coverage ratio to see if the financials can weather a sharp draw-down in earnings.

Although long-term debt has been declining at the firm, "Total Liabilities" have increased by around $18 million over the past 5 years to hit $85 million. At present, equity is a mere $10 million more coming in at $95 million. Here is where investors need to be careful. The reported debt to equity ratio has been declining (as interest-bearing debt has been coming down) but liabilities at the firm have been increasing at a much faster clip than assets. The interest coverage ratio is well over 60 which again looks very attractive on the surface. However, we again would recommend that investors research the full extent of the firm's debts - not just its interest-bearing debt.

To sum up, although AudioCodes continues to grow its sales and margins, it seems to be doing it at a cost. Equity is down almost $40 million over the past 5 years despite the fact that the firm recently introduced a dividend. Based on this trend and also the fact that the present valuation looks on the expensive side, we remain cautious on AudioCodes for the time being. Let's see what the firm's upcoming earnings will bring.

---------------------- Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setup's through value plays, swing plays or volatility plays. Trading a wide range of strategies gives us massive diversification which is key. We started with $100k. The portfolio will not stop until it reaches $1 million. Join Us here -----------------------

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.