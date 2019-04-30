Instructure: Shifting To Neutral On Valuation And Deceleration Concerns

Instructure's risk-reward profile looks fairly balanced at the moment, and there is likely not much upside left.

On the bright side, the company indicated it would be FCF-neutral for the full year FY19.

Instructure's stock has also risen 24% in the year-to-date, especially in April due to activist interest from Praesidium Investments.

Instructure just reported Q1 results that indicated a steep deceleration in revenue growth, from 26% y/y last quarter to just 21% y/y this quarter.

I've been a longtime bull on the ed-tech company Instructure (INST). Of the many companies in the space, it's Instructure's business model that I find stickiest - its flagship Canvas product boasts multi-year installations at some of the largest individual universities as well as university systems in the U.S. And, to diversify its revenue stream, Instructure's burgeoning Bridge product also gives the company a foot in the door of the enterprise software world, selling learning and HCM-related tools to companies.

This quarter, however, my enthusiasm for Instructure has waned. Two major developments have curbed my interest in the stock:

Rapid deceleration is kicking in. Instructure missed revenue estimates for Q1 as its growth plummeted to the low 20s. Recall that last year, the company had shown mid-30s growth. While we had hoped that Bridge would help to make up for slowing revenue growth as the core Canvas product saturates, it seems that there are more headwinds than tailwinds in the company's growth trajectory

Here's a look at the stock's one-year price chart, showing that the company has already reclaimed its all-time highs notched last July:

While I remain fundamentally positive on Instructure's superior product positioning in the ed-tech sphere as well as its firm relationships with top schools, I believe there is little upside left for Instructure in the near-to-medium term. Investors will punish the stock for its harrowing revenue deceleration. I've divested of my Instructure shares, and in my view, we'll have an opportunity to buy back in at a better price in the near future.

Valuation

First, a quick check on how far Instructure's valuation has advanced. At its present stock price of ~$47, Instructure boasts a market cap of $1.70 billion. The company also has $91 million of cash on its balance sheet (with such little cash remaining, it's a goof thing the company is forecasting to become FCF neutral), implying an enterprise value of $1.61 billion.

Here's how that stacks up against Instructure's latest guidance outlook:

Figure 1. Instructure guidance update Source: Instructure 1Q19 press release

The company is forecasting $257-$260 million in revenues for the full year, up only $1 million on the low end from its prior guidance outlook. Note also that this represents 23% y/y growth as compared to $209.5 million in revenues generated in FY18 - judging by the mere 21% y/y growth that Instructure notched in Q1, even this range might be a stretch.

In any case, the midpoint of this guidance range ($258.5 million) suggests that Instructure is trading at a valuation of 6.3 EV/FY19 revenues. While that doesn't sound egregiously expensive, we have to view Instructure from a lower-growth lens now. Compare this multiple against other ~20% growers like Box (BOX), Dropbox (DBX), and Cloudera (CLDR):

With Instructure's growth rates having fallen off a cliff, it no longer deserves a compare to the higher-growth segment of the software industry. Note also that Box and Dropbox share the added advantage of already being FCF profitable - not merely FCF neutral at some point in the future, like Instructure.

In my view, I'd pay no more than 5.0x EV/FY19 revenues for Instructure, indicating a price target of $38 and 19% downside from current levels.

Weakness on multiple fronts spotted in Q1:

Now let's take a closer look at Instructure's Q1 results. Below is the earnings summary:

Figure 2. Instructure 1Q19 results Source: Instructure 1Q19 press release

Revenue, needless to say, was the most disappointing result. Total revenues grew just 21% y/y to $58.1 million, slightly missing Wall Street's expectations of $58.3 million by approximately 30bps. Last quarter, Instructure had beaten Wall Street's expectations by a point. Note also that this represents five points of deceleration relative to 26% y/y growth in Q4, which in turn had shown two points of deceleration from Q3's growth rate of 28% y/y.

The one saving grace is that part of the revenue decline is due to flat professional services revenue, which is margin-neutral because it's performed essentially at cost. Subscription revenues saw slightly stronger 23% y/y growth, in-line with the full-year FY19 growth forecast. Note also that international revenues grew 42% y/y, indicating the importance of leaning into markets like Europe and Asia as the U.S. slows down.

Revenue growth, however, isn't the only thing worrying us. Perhaps even more critical to watch is the slowdown in billings growth. This quarter's 12-month rolling Billings clocked in at just $233.0 million, up just 18% y/y:

Figure 3. Instructure billings Source: Instructure 1Q19 press release

For any subscription software company, a negative gap between billings growth and revenue growth almost certainly implies future deceleration. This is essentially a warning sign that Instructure could see its revenue growth rates dip into the high teens soon, calling into question its 23% y/y growth forecast for FY19.

Several profitability metrics also flashed some red flags this quarter. Let's start with gross margins, which dipped 90bps on a pro forma basis to 71.4%:

Figure 4. Instructure gross margins Source: Instructure 1Q19 press release

We'd expect, with Instructure's higher-margin subscription revenues growing far faster than its flattish services revenues, that gross margins would go up due to the richer revenue mix. Unfortunately, gross margins are trending in the wrong direction.

Note as well that despite Instructure's optimism on reaching FCF neutral for the full year, free cash flow losses ballooned significantly this quarter:

Figure 5. Instructure FCF Source: Instructure 1Q19 press release

Negative FCF of -$38.5 million represents a more than doubling of last year's losses. All in all, Instructure has given us a pretty weak story - on the revenue side, this quarter's revenue and billings growth rates both came in weaker than the full-year forecast; and on the FCF side, the promise of breakeven cash flows is made questionable thanks to FCF trending in the wrong direction in Q1.

How should investors react?

In the near term, the tide will shift against Instructure. For better or worse, this is a stock that is used to the so-called "penalty box" - it has been undervalued for most of its existence as a public stock, and I believe Instructure's current valuation premiums will reset back down to more normalized levels.

Given the weak trends seen this quarter and the healthy 24% YTD appreciation, investors should lock in gains now and wait for a better re-entry point.

