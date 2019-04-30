Turning Bearish Into The Disney+ Exuberance

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) stock performance following its April 11 investor day presentation has been spectacular. DIS is up nearly 20% since the event adding roughly $50 billion in market cap in just ten trading days. The market responded favorably to not only to a confirmed time frame of the Disney+ streaming service launch set for later this year, but also details of an impressive content library, and competitor under-cutting $6.99 monthly subscription pricing.

I think the developments are positive but the stock price has gotten ahead of itself. I'm turning bearish on DIS here at $140 per share unconvinced of the Disney+ exuberance. This article highlights what I view are points DIS bulls are downplaying or failing to consider. DIS isn't necessarily a "great" short candidate; but if you missed the breakout, it's probably too late to get it and upside could be limited.

Disney Stock Chart. source: FinViz.com

Why I'm Now A Former Bull and Selling DIS

Disney reached my price target of $135 and I've reassessed my initial investment thesis.

I previously published a bullish article on Disney prior to its February earnings release "Bullish Into Low Expectations." The developments in recent months have largely played out as I and other bulls expected. What I mean by this is that the fiscal Q1 report showed continued strength in its parks and networks business while it was no secret that Disney+ was coming this year. Obviously, I didn't imagine the stock would explode higher at the speed and intensity it did with the investor day announcements, but for me, there wasn't any big surprise in there.

I think it's important for investors to set price targets, and reassess when a stock reaches those levels. I'm happy with the trade and think we've reached a fair value. Disney now trades at approximately 21x forward earnings which is at the top range of its historical average. I concede that the streaming business deserves a higher multiple based on a comparable like Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX), but the fact is that for Disney, Disney+ is and will only be a small fraction of its total global business for the foreseeable future. Management is guiding that streaming won't be profitable through at least FY2023/2024 which means there's little positive near-term financial impact. I am now considering new bearish scenarios that I discuss below.

Disney+ may cannibalize existing direct-to-consumer/home entertainment business.

This concern hasn't received enough attention but it should. Details of Disney+ launch titles include: All Marvel Universe franchise films, the entire Star Wars collection, 18 Pixar films, Classic animated films (Cinderella, Pinocchio, Lion King, Little Mermaid), all Simpsons series, National Geographic content (documentaries), more than 5000 episodes from various television shows, and a number of new spin-off series. The issue here is that Disney currently monetizes these programs whether through fees from third party distribution (Netflix/Amazon Prime Video (NASDAQ:AMZN)), VOD services (rentals), or Blue-ray/Digital-Downloads (purchases). These high margin revenue streams will dry out with the introduction of Disney+. In my opinion, very few people are going to purchase a digital copy of the classic 1994 animated movie, 'The Lion King' for $19.99, as an example, when you can get an unlimited subscription to the Disney library for $6.99 per month. Here Disney+ is disruptive to Disney's own business model.

Disney Classic Animated Films. Source: Investor Day Presentation

Down the line when Disney pulls its content from Netflix and Amazon Video, keep in mind that it's forgoing potentially hundreds of millions in current revenue globally. Although I'm sure management is aware and planning for this, the point is that throwing everything will be costly. There's a potential that financial estimates out through 2024 implied in the current stock price are too bullish. There is a risk that subscriber estimates under-performs and or lost revenue from other sources is greater than expected. Either way the stock has downside.

Cable Networks' distribution fees/advertising may be negatively impacted by streaming.

Disney+ will directly compete with its own cable network alternatives, Disney Channel/Disney Junior and ESPN Networks. Disney+ may be such a great product that it drives a new wave of cord-cutting with repercussions across the industry. The problem is that Disney relies on traditional "cable" distribution as a major business segment. Disney will have a harder time justifying its high distribution fees charged to cable companies. Consumer are already indirectly paying a monthly subscription fee for the cable channels. Even though those channels are bundled as a package, a conversation arises as to why consumers will subscribe to both cable and streaming for the same content. Currently, Disney has approximately 89 million Disney Channel subscribers and 225 million internationally.

Disney Channel Subscribers. Source: DIS 2018 Annual Report

Cable Networks segment represented $17.1 billion in revenues for the 2018 fiscal year but more importantly nearly 30% of company-wide operating income. Disney has been thus far prudent to differentiate the ESPN+ product offering from its cable version with exclusive content but early details suggest the cable version of Disney Channel will be left as a secondary product to the flagship Disney+. It appears Disney is not following the ESPN+ model with Disney+, being more aggressive with the latter. Investors here need a bullish case that the combined streaming services will significantly recapture potential loss in cable networks revenue over the next decade. This is a major area of uncertainty that will need to be addressed. The bearish case will rely on an underperformance of expectations from the cable networks subscribers/revenue going forward which is now my base case to play out.

Disney segment results/ media networks. Source: DIS 2018 Annual Report

Avengers: Endgame - Peak superhero genre?

The conclusion to the Avengers trilogy broke the record for largest opening weekend box office total ever pulling in $1.3 billion globally. Cynically, I'm thinking this might be Disney's last hooray for a while. Star Wars fans may be looking forward to the premiere of Episode IX this year but based on box office totals from the recent Star Wars films, it appears Disney will be hard pressed to match the success of the Avengers franchise in the near future. For perspective Star Wars: The Last Jedi in 2017 reached a worldwide box office total of 1.3 billion, down from $2.1 billion compared to 2015's 'The Force Awakens'. The most recent Star Wars spin-off; Solo: A Star Wars Story "only" did $392 million worldwide, a disappointment compared to $1.1 billion in the first spin-off, Rogue One in 2016.

Disney Star Wars films box office totals. Source: BoxOfficeMojo.com

The prospect of "Star Wars fatigue" carrying over to the Marvel universe doesn't bode well for Disney which is essentially all-in on superhero movies. Marvel Studios will need to dip deeper and deeper into its bag of superheroes and there's a general risk that the genre loses its box office juggernaut status. This line of thinking is at the core of the long-term bearish argument against Disney.

Lack of near-term catalysts

The cat's out of the bag. Investors know Disney+ is coming, Avengers: Endgame will likely become the biggest movie of all time, Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is set to open August 29th, but now what? The current move in the stock price is clearly pricing in an abundance of growth opportunities. One new development that is actually clearly bearish for Disney is the current US dollar strength. Disney international revenues represented about 20% of the company's total for fiscal 2018 meaning the company is exposed to changes in exchange rates. The US Dollar Index is up about 4% over the past year. The combination of a more expensive dollar and weaker growth in key foreign markets also impacts tourist visits to its theme parks in the United States.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

The Disney bulls deserve a round of applause for what will be remembered as a historic breakout. The question investors should be asking now is how much of the new developments are already priced in. I'm looking for the stock to trade lower in the near term as the Disney+ exuberance fades and the Avengers: Endgame euphoria becomes a hangover. Look for the impact of the current US dollar strength to come up as an important outlook theme when Disney releases its fiscal Q2 earnings May 8. The risk to bears here is that the euphoria continues, and momentum remains to the upside.

Disclosure: I am/we are short DIS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.