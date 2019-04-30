Uber's IPO In Light Of Lyft's Failure

Uber (UBER) is, as we know, gearing up to launch its initial public offering. We've just had that of Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) which we might assume is directly relevant to how Uber can price. We've also more recently had Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) and Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM).

When Lyft first came to market I pointed out that their IPO had had a pop, that being a sign of failure. They're now well below issuance so by my measure it's been a success. By the more conventional measures Pinterest and Zoom are great successes as, at my pixel time, they're well above issuance. And by my measure they're failures.

The difference in the measure of success or failure here coming from different views of who actually is the market here. In economic terms we've a combination of the principal agent problem and the dual sided market one. The combination leading to us having to use a third economic concept, game theory, to work through it all.

This difference between a price pop being seen as a success or a failure comes down to who do we think the customer base of the IPO process is? My view is that the customers in any one incidence are the people selling the stock. Leaving money on the table is thus a failure. Being able to sell something today for more than it will get tomorrow is a success. Thus a price decline after an IPO is a success of the process.

It's entirely possible to take the opposite view and state that it's investors who are the customers. Thus a pop is a sign of success.

This is where we get to the double sided market thing, the study of which gained Jean Tirole his Nobel. The archetype is the newspaper. It's selling journalism to the readers and at the same time selling the readers' attention to the advertisers. Google sells us search, it sells our eyeballs to advertisers. Facebook and so on - all double sided markets. So too the IPO process. The market as a whole is selling investment opportunities to investors and yet also investor's money to those selling investment opportunities. There are two sets of customers here and it's unlikely that both sides are going to be entirely happy about any one deal.

Add onto that the principal/agent problem. The sellers of the stock into the IPO are very interested indeed at the price their specific deal gets. Their agents, the IPO market participants, are much more interested in the idea that the transaction goes ahead and that the pipeline of transactions continues than they are in the specific price of one particular deal.

A nice empirical proof of this was the chapter about realtors in Freakonomics. When they're selling their own properties they achieve rather higher prices than when they sell seemingly equivalent properties for customers. They also take rather longer to sell in order to gain that price. This is the difference between their operating as principals instead of agents.

The point being that gaining 6% of a 5% higher price (to make up numbers and about the American experience, use 2% as the commission for estate agents in England) might not be worth the realtor trying to hold out for. Better to get the transaction done and make 6% of the lower amount now. When it's their own property, when acting as principal not agent, the higher price is held out for - 5% of the capital sum is worth it.

That is, agents don't always work to the best interests of principals. The IPO market works in this very manner. The varied banks and funds are vastly more interested in the series of deals they can make 7% from (the usual fee) than they are in the last few percent of the pricing of any one deal.

Sure, grossly underpricing an IPO will mean fewer sellers using them in the future, a bad thing. Never a pop to be had will leave few investors signing up to any future offerings. The net effect being that the interests of the system and process are rather different from those of the principals, the sellers of stock into an IPO.

That's how we can have different views of the existence or not of a pop being a success or not.

We now need to add one more piece of economic theory, the game theory associated with John Nash and his Nobel. Because to work out what's likely to happen to the Uber IPO price we've got to think through the varied interests of these different participants and how they'll interact.

Uber itself will want the highest price it can gain for the stock that is sold in the IPO. They don't care in the slightest about the general health of the IPO system. The banks organizing matters care a bit about the highest price. Hey, sure, 7% of more is more. But they're much more interested in the long term health of the IPO pipeline because that's where the career and long term business is. We've thus got a tempering of the Uber dreams of price maximization because for the market participants 7% of the stream of deals is worth more than 7% of the last few dollars of the Uber deal.

So, what's going to be the general reaction to prices?

With both Zoom and Pinterest showing healthy pops we could think that Uber will price toward the top of any potential range. The market is healthy, they'll be able to get it away leaving very little for any pop.

And yet, Lyft. This is the most closely comparable business. And that's been something of a disaster for new investors so to assuage them we might expect a price at the bottom of any valuation range.

My best bet is that the Lyft example will predominate. We might well see a lot of talk about how it was the anomaly, that the pipeline and market is generally healthy. But in investor minds I think the two, Uber and Lyft, are so closely linked that it is this view that will predominate. Thus, the lower the Lyft stock as we come to the Uber pricing the lower that price will be. That is, the lower Lyft is below issuance the more I expect to see room engineered for a nice pop on Uber.

My analysis could of course be wrong and no doubt we'll find out. The reason the above is so long is so that you can see the logic leading to the analysis. That combination of double sided markets and the principal/agent problem means that the worse the Lyft IPO is seen to be doing at Uber pricing time the more pressure there will be to make that price low enabling that pop.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.