Occidental Petroleum's Possible Future Path

The state of U.S. shale production is a major factor influencing why a bidding war exists between Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) over Anadarko (NYSE:APC). Occidental CEO Vicki Hollub stated that they have been making offers to Anadarko for weeks before the Chevron announcement, and "focused on Anadarko for several years." For OXY, the $38 billion acquisition is a growth plan that fits with their relative strengths as a company - major shale player, global operations, and enhanced oil recovery prospects. Anadarko's domestic U.S. shale assets would be highly complementary.

The pro forma company would look like this:

The Chevron bid for and news related to Anadarko dominated the middle of April. Then OXY re-emerged as a bidder with a potentially "superior offer," with Anadarko's board re-considering the offer (also after much bad press about the timing of executive compensation ahead of the Chevron announcement). From the OXY perspective, the meaning of the deal revolves around what OXY will do with Anadarko's assets. Hollub notes, that "OXY's (Permian) Delaware Basin oil wells perform 74% better than Anadarko's and that OXY spends less to drill wells and (frack), and could apply its expertise to 10,000 wells if it purchased Anadarko." Hollub and team place a cost savings estimate of $2 billion based on synergies and another $1.5 billion in annual capital reductions in the Permian when merged.

OXY notes:

The combined company is expected to produce approximately 1.4 million barrels of oil equivalent per day with a relatively even geographic split between the Permian, other U.S. regions and international.

In the Permian, production of the combined entity would be about 533,000 boe.

An expanded OXY would have the scale needed to continue being profitable in the largest producing basin in the U.S., the Permian. It would also be the top producer in the DJ Basin if the acquisition is consummated. The potential $10 billion investment by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)(BRK.B), if the deal is entered into and completed, is a development that theoretically should cushion OXY's stock price while things are in flux, allaying market concerns.

About the Permian and oil

Last Thursday at the Texas Energy Council's annual symposium, while attending a presentation about oil prices, there were a few key takeaways about the state of oil markets. BTU Analytics Analyst Mark Hagerty presented findings.

• Prices in the second half of 2019 will likely remain firm owing to supply tightness, but then volume increases around 1 million b/d in 2020 will result in a positive balance, restraining price. U.S. production growth alone meets demand growth for oil, requiring OPEC cuts through 2019. However, Iranian barrels reduced by 1.1 m/b/d to March due to sanctions and will decline further.

• Capital discipline is generally winning the day for public E&P producers. However, capital discipline restrains U.S. oil production growth at $50 WTI, particularly in 2020-2023. OXY breaks even at $40, according to their transcript.

• The Permian Basin is projected to be the growth engine of U.S. oil production in the years ahead. The Gulf Coast as a demand center for oil, liquids, natural gas and LNG also bodes well for OXY's export potential.

Finding meaning

The OXY-Anadarko deal consolidates Permian production, which has been ongoing over the last couple of years. Scott Sheffield, CEO of Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), said this would be happening, in time, after the price collapse of 2015-2016. The conditions are increasingly ripe for M&A given the pricing outlook, global economic projections and their effect on oil demand growth, OPEC's willingness to balance the market, and U.S. producers' focus on capital discipline versus growth. OXY has suggested that the Anadarko purchase facilitates a reasonable 5% production growth rate. The combination of the two firms results in a well-balanced oil and gas portfolio that can be rationalized and adapted to market conditions over time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OXY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.