Cedar Realty: Preferred Stock Offers 7.4% Yield, A Large Discount On Improving Quality

With boring and flat headline numbers, the market is ignoring real material quality improvements to the portfolio and balance sheet.

Introduction

During the last several months, we have been moving a large portion of our portfolio into defensive fixed-income investments. We highlighted our strategy through our article entitled: How Can You Protect Your Income From The Next Recession?

In the article above, we highlighted how income investors can navigate through a recession by using quality fixed income products such as preferred stocks.

Preferred shares issued by property REITs have in general an excellent track record of maintaining dividend payments through tough economic conditions. Part of the reason for that is that REITs are required to distribute 90% of their taxable income to shareholders as dividends. When it comes to receiving dividends, preferred shares are the top of the food chain, and have to have their dividends paid in full before one penny can go to the common shares.

Even in a recession, REITs generally have some taxable income. It's very hard to shield 100% of your revenues from Uncle Sam. Through the Great Recession, many REITs cut their common dividend, but even in a recession driven by real estate, few suspended their preferred dividends.

The REIT we are looking at today is one that has had underwhelming performance in their headline numbers. For eight years, revenue has been flat, FFO has been flat and the market has punished the common shares for their lack of growth.

Digging deeper into the numbers, while it appears to be standing still on the outside, this REIT has been systematically improving the quality of their portfolio, improving their balance sheet, deleveraging and setting up some attractive redevelopments for future growth. The market is ignoring these improvements and the REIT is trading at eight-year lows despite being substantially higher quality than it has been in over a decade.

In our report today, we are highlighting the preferred shares of Cedar Realty Trust ('CDR'), a property REIT that invests in grocery-anchored shopping centers. CDR has been seeing material improvements to both its balance sheet and the outlook of the company. This improvements remain ignored by Mr. Market, resulting in undervalued preferred stocks with juicy yields and upside potential. This is exactly the type of preferred stocks that we seek. The two preferred stocks are:

Cedar Realty Trust, 7.25% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock ('CDR.PB') - Stripped Yield 7.3% Cedar Realty Trust, 6.50% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock ('CDR.PC') - Stripped Yield 7.4%

Cedar Realty

Cedar Realty Trust (CDR) is a REIT that focuses on the redevelopment and operation of grocery-anchored shopping centers in urban northeast markets. Since 2014, CDR has been making a concerted effort to improve the quality of their portfolio.

They have been selling off properties in lower-density and lower-income areas and buying properties in higher-density, higher-income areas. This has resulted in gross revenues and their FFO being rather flat for many years.

Data by YCharts

The efforts are paying off as CDR has a smaller portfolio that's generating the same returns.

Source: Investor Presentation

Their current portfolio is in areas that are denser as measured by the population within three miles. Rent is higher in these areas, allowing CDR to collect approximately the same amount of rent with 9 million square feet that they were previously collecting with 12 million square feet.

In addition to improving the quality of their portfolio, CDR also has significantly improved their leverage.

Source: Investor Presentation

In 2019, CDR intends to sell at least another four properties for approximately $40 million. Those properties are all in the bottom half in terms of quality and are expected to close at cap rates from 7%-8%.

The timing between when CDR sells the properties and when they are able to redeploy the proceeds will result in a slight drop of FFO over 2018. As redevelopments come online in late 2019 and 2020, FFO should climb back and remain essentially flat.

Bankruptcies

CDR has not been immune to tenant bankruptcies. They had two properties which were anchored by BonTon (OTC:BONT) owned stores that are currently vacant. Additionally, two Fallas stores and a Weis Market closed in 2018.

Primarily due to those closings, CDR saw their occupancy dip to 91.6% in 2018 from 93.6% the prior year. The Weis Market was replaced by LA Mart, which started paying rent in March 2019. The other four anchors are still in negotiations.

These types of rent interruptions are a risk, and backfilling the locations is an upfront expense. However, CDR did collect sizable termination fees in 2018, amounting to $0.05/share due to these anchors closing. That helps offset the expense, especially if they can backfill the properties within the year.

Leasing Spreads

Source: Q4 Supplement

An additional headwind that CDR experienced in 2018 was negative lease spreads. This was primarily attributable to five anchor leases which were renewed and extended at flat or lower rents in Q1.

In the world of anchored shopping centers, having a high-quality anchor is critical to the success of the overall center. Anchor tenants that draw in significant traffic and have high-quality credit can often negotiate lower rents.

Source: Q4 Supplement

Looking at their top tenant list, we can see that big name anchors like Home Depot (HD), Marshall's, Food Lion, Walmart (WMT), and Kohls (KSS) all pay substantially below-average rent. This comes from their negotiating power when renewal time comes up.

As "destination" locations, these are the stores that the majority of consumers are traveling to. The surrounding stores all benefit as consumers do additional shopping. Higher quality anchors allow the landlord to charge higher rent to the remaining tenants.

Source: Q4 Supplement

This creates a dynamic where small tenants (those leasing <15,000 sf) pay 80% higher rents per square foot than large tenants. If the anchor tenant leaves, the landlord has to act quickly to get a comparable anchor tenant moved in or face declining rents and increasing vacancies for their small space.

Already faced with the bankruptcy of BONT, CDR sought to lock in quality anchor tenants by signing early leases and were willing to concede a little on rent in order to do so. Excluding those anchor tenants, CDR's leasing spreads remain quite strong.

Going Forward

Source: Cedar Realty South Quarter Crossing

CDR has plans for mixed-use redevelopments that they expect to break ground late this year or next year. The largest project is South Quarter Crossing in Philadelphia. The redevelopment is combining two already successful centers into one large center consisting of 1.2 million square feet. CDR will be adding over 260k square feet of retail space, 186k square feet of residential apartments and 26k square feet of office space.

Source: Cedar Realty South Quarter Crossing

The area is conveniently located off of the Schuylkill Expressway, between residential areas, sports centers, and employment areas. The center already has several quality anchors including Home Depot, BJ's, Shop Rite, LA Fitness and Ross.

By adding on to already existing, and successful, centers, CDR is able to mitigate some of the risks that are inherent in development. They have a location that they know already draws traffic and are investing in making it bigger and better so they can charge more rent.

These developments will provide incremental cash flow growth for CDR. One challenge that CDR has is that their common equity is trading well below NAV, and management has remained disciplined, avoiding issuing common equity at low prices. CDR will continue to get cash for these developments from selling lower quality properties, and there's also a strong possibility that they will introduce a JV partner for one or more of these projects.

Common Equity Outlook

Source: Investor Presentation

CDR management has been quite vocal in conference calls about their capital allocation strategy. They have refused to issue equity below NAV and dilute current shareholders. In the last five years, they have issued equity twice, both times at a 4-5% premium to NAV. Recently, they have started buying back shares at a greater than 50% discount to NAV.

There's absolutely no question that CDR is trading at a substantial discount to NAV.

Source: Investor Presentation

Using these numbers to calculate NAV at a variety of cap rates, CDR is at a healthy discount for any cap rate under 9%.

Source: High Dividend Opportunities

Keep in mind that CDR has been selling their lowest-quality properties at cap rates between 7% and 8%. It's not a stretch that their higher quality properties would sell at cap rates below 7%. The current share price is $3.12, which implies a valuation at a cap rate in excess of 9%.

We believe that a valuation between 7% and 8% would be an appropriate and conservative estimate. That means CDR's NAV is between $5.54 and $6.54 per share. In other words, if CDR sold all of their properties, paid off all of their debt and redeemed their preferred shares at par, there would be $500-$600 million left over to cover expenses and be distributed to the common shares.

The common shares currently pay a $0.20 dividend, which at current prices translates to a yield in excess of 6.4%. The FFO payout ratio is only 40% and the dividend is comfortably covered by cash flows.

The bottom line is that CDR is trading at a steep discount, has a 6.4% dividend that's comfortably covered by cash flows and should be able to maintain stability as they continue to deleverage.

The main downside of common equity right now is that there's no immediate catalysts. The redevelopments will not be producing meaningful returns until 2021 or later, sales of lower quality assets will put downward pressure on FFO and same-store growth will remain below 2% in the current retail environment. Investors today could be waiting a long time for CDR to trade closer to NAV and dividend growth will be nonexistent as CDR uses retained capital to fund their developments. We like the common shares, we believe the current dividend is safe, but investors will need to be patient in waiting for growth.

Preferred Outlook

CDR has two series of preferred shares with their stripped yield are,

Cedar Realty Trust, 7.25% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (CDR.PB) - Yield 7.3% Cedar Realty Trust, 6.50% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (CDR.PC) - Yield 7.4%

The Series B already has been partially called, and as CDR sells more properties it's likely they will put some more proceeds toward redeeming them. That is why they have been trading so close to par.

The result is that CDR.PC is offering a higher stripped yield, despite having a lower coupon rate. CDR.PC cannot be called until August of 2022. Since we are looking to lock in attractive yields for the long term, we prefer CDR.PC. However, at any price under par, CDR.PB could provide an attractive short-term return.

CDR has a modest EBITDAre fixed-charge coverage ratio of 2.3x that includes interest, the preferred dividends, and scheduled mortgage repayments. As CDR continues to deleverage, we anticipate that ratio will continue to improve.

In terms of asset coverage, the preferred shares are very strong with 3.5x asset coverage using book value. We believe that book value understates NAV, assuming CDR's properties should have a 7.5% cap rate, asset coverage is over 4x.

CDR has demonstrated that they can maintain steady cash flow even as they sell their worst properties and buy higher quality. As CDR improves their portfolio quality and deleverages, we anticipate that their coverage metrics will continue to improve.

Conclusion

The market has grown impatient with CDR's lack of growth combined with issues that are impacting all retail REITs like tenant bankruptcies. We believe that the market is underrating the improvements in asset quality and the incremental improvements they have made to their balance sheet.

CDR today is a much stronger company than CDR five years ago. Yet it's trading at a massive discount to even pessimistic NAV estimates. Quite simply, the market has shoved CDR to the back burner and ignored it. This creates an opportunity for us to invest in CDR at a large discount.

The common shares are undervalued and for aggressive investors provide an interesting opportunity with a comfortable discount to NAV and paying a 5.5%+ yield below $3.60. The major downside to the common is that we do not see an immediate catalyst that will drive prices up. CDR's developments are promising, but it will be a few years before they start producing material results. The current discount could persist and might even get steeper in the near term.

While we believe the common is attractive, we really like the preferred shares. CDR.PC will provide a 7%-plus stripped yield at any price below $23.50. CDR will continue redeeming CDR.PB and will continue deleveraging. These actions will make CDR.PC's position even more secure.

CDR.PB has call risk, but is an attractive opportunity when the stripped price is below par. Currently, CDR.PB is a buy under $25.32 and yields in excess of 7.2%.

The market has mispriced CDR, CDR.PB and CDR.PC, providing investors the opportunity to invest at a discount before the improvements are realized.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CDR.PC, CDR.PB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.