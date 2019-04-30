AbbVie Looks To Tackle Humira Biosimilar Issue With 2 New Powerhouse Drugs

AbbVie has done well to generate deals that will hold off biosimilars of Humira until 2023, however, it is still in a battle with Boehringer Ingelheim in the courts.

AbbVie (ABBV) announced that it had received FDA approval for its drug SKYRIZI to treat patients with plaque psoriasis. In addition to receiving FDA approval for this drug, it was also approved for Japan several weeks ago. This is an important approval for the big pharma, because its most popular drug Humira has patents that are expiring in 2023. Humira has been approved to treat multiple diseases, with plaque psoriasis being one of them.

FDA Approval For SKYRIZI

FDA approval for SKYRIZI treating patients with plaque psoriasis was made possible due to multiple randomized placebo-controlled studies. These studies are: ultIMMa-1, ultIMMa-2, IMMhance and IMMvent. It is important to note that these studies had two co-primary endpoints. One primary endpoint dealt with patients with a Psoriasis Area and Severity Index score of 90 or PASI 90 at 16 weeks versus placebo. The other primary endpoint looked at a different assessment known as static Physician Global Assessment (sPGA) score of clear or almost clear. It's important to state that this measurement is either scored as a 0 or a 1 and was observed for this study at 16 weeks versus placebo.

Treatment with SKYRIZI in all these studies, and in terms of both co-primary endpoints, achieved superior clearance over placebo. This effect was maintained at 16 weeks and then at 1 year with patients only receiving a total of 6 doses during that time. These results are important. Not only does it show that SKYRIZI offered a quick clearance of psoriasis, but that it did so with a prolonged period of time. Patients won't have to wait long to start receiving this treatment, because AbbVie expects to launch the biologic in early May of 2019. It's important to note that SKYRIZI has an established collaboration agreement between AbbVie and Boehringer Ingelheim. AbbVie is leading the development and commercialization of the drug globally.

Additional Market Opportunities

The FDA approval for SKYRIZI in the U.S. market is good, but several weeks ago AbbVie received approval for the biologic in Japan. The downside is that in Japan it is not expected to earn a lot in revenue. As a matter of fact, there is an estimate that SKYRIZI could produce as much as $28.8 million by 2027. The biggest point here is that it can be expanded to many other markets around the globe. As AbbVie expands the market opportunity, I believe that sales on all fronts should start to improve.

Then there is another near-term catalyst to consider. This catalyst involves the potential for European approval for SKYRIZI as well. Back on February 2019, the CHMP gave a positive opinion for this drug in treating patients with psoriasis. A decision by the EMA itself for European approval is expected in the 1st half of 2019. AbbVie even had received approval from Health Canada for SKYRIZI to treat patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults who are eligible for systemic therapy.

Patents On The Verge Of Expiring In Coming Years

When looking at the approval of SKYRIZI in the context of being a positive development for AbbVie, that makes sense. However, the way I view it is that it provides an opportunity to make up for lost sales. AbbVie predicts that it could achieve peak sales of SKYRIZI to $4-$5 billion in the coming years. That's a more aggressive estimate, as analysts are more in line that it could produce up to $3 billion in peak sales. By lost sales, I am of course talking about AbbVie's Humira.

In 2018 alone, Humira generated approximately $19.94 billion in sales. It is expected that the patents for Humira will expire by 2023. More specifically, that is when a lot of biosimilars are set to hit the market. The good news is that it has bought itself time against many of these biosimilar competitors by establishing patent deals. What this means is that it has been able to generate agreements with many pharmaceutical companies, where a biosimilar for Humira can't be sold until certain dates in 2023.

Amgen (AMGN) gets the earliest time frame to sell its biosimilar for Humira in the United States, set for January 31, 2023. Samsung Bioepis along with its partner Merck (MRK) are set to launch a biosimilar in the U.S. market by June 30, 2023. These are just a few of the companies looking to have their own biosimilar. Some other companies include: Momenta (MNTA), Novartis (NVS), Mylan (MYL) plus many more. Most have settled an agreement with AbbVie on when their biosimilar could be sold, however, here is the ironic thing. Boehringer Ingelheim never wanted to settle. Matter of fact, it has been fighting AbbVie in court over the patents to this day. Boehringer believes that it should get its biosimilar to the U.S. market as quickly as possible and preferably before 2023.

Alternate Products Add Up

In any sense, AbbVie needs more than just SKYRIZI alone to make up for its incoming losses from biosimilars for Humira. This is where more good news starts to roll in yet again. AbbVie is developing its own oral JAK1 inhibitor, known as upadacitinib. The company is predicting peak sales of this drug for this indication alone to be $6.5 billion. This is another potential target that could make up for the loss of Humira sales. Why do I have confidence that this drug should do well? The first reason is because it is being developed to treat a host of diseases.

Upadacitinib is being used to treat patients with: Atopic dermatitis, Crohn's Disease, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, Ulcerative Colitis and Axial SpA. The second reason is because of the positive results that were achieved in over 4,000 patients with rheumatoid arthritis in 5 of 6 late-stage studies. In these studies, treatment with upadacitinib met all primary and ranked secondary endpoints. This program doesn't come in a perfect setup without any risk coming into play.

Pfizer had to lower the dose for its post-marketing study because of safety concerns. Specifically, rheumatoid arthritis patients taking the 10 mg dose of Xeljanz (JAK1 inhibitor) had to switch over to the lower dose of 5 mg. I'm not saying that AbbVie with upadacitinib will run into the same problem, but nonetheless this is a risk that should be watched closely. A decision for upadacitinib approval is expected by Q3 of 2019. The EMA is currently reviewing the drug for potential approval in patients with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis as well.

Conclusion

While AbbVie did make substantial progress with both SKYRIZI and upadacitinib, it still has some way to go to make up for eventual losses in Humira sales. Even if I theorize that both of these drugs could bring in peak sales of $10 billion, that will still fall short of the momentous sales of Humira totaling $19.94 billion in 2018. Thus far, it does look favorable though for AbbVie being able to make such progress with both products, especially in the midst of so many competitors. In my opinion, that is quite an achievement.

There are several risks in play. For starters, there are several biologic products available for the treatment of plaque psoriasis. That means the company overpowering all the current competitors won't be easy. The second risk, and most notable, would be the patents set to expire in 2023. That is going to bring in so much biosimilar competition for Humira. The third risk would be the issue that Pfizer had with its JAK1 inhibitor Xeljanz, in which safety issues were noted. This is not guaranteed to happen to AbbVie, but should be watched nonetheless.

The final risk is the competition that exists in the rheumatoid arthritis space. As you can see with this link, there are host of disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs), biologics, and JAK inhibitors that have been approved to treat rheumatoid arthritis. This is an indication with a large market opportunity, which also does have its fair share of competitors. Still, I believe that AbbVie is on the right track with its goals. I believe it will continue to advance its pipeline towards replacing lost Humira sales as it moves closer to the 2023 time frame.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers deep dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies. The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.