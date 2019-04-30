Blackstone Group: Buy This 6%-Yielding Stock On Restructuring Announcement

Long-term, Blackstone has numerous growth prospects across its four main investment segments and the strongest balance sheet of any alternative asset manager.

The change will lead to higher demand from both institutional investors as well as individuals, potentially causing a short-term bump in share price.

In a previous article I outlined the beginning of my new fund focusing on undervalued volatile dividend stocks that have lucrative option premiums, which allows us to collect income while waiting out any short-term headwinds in strong companies. You can find a link to that article here and the first update here.

The Blackstone Group (BX) is trading at $40.19 a share, approaching 2014 highs of around $42 a share. The surge has been driven recently by the announcement that Blackstone will be restructuring from a Limited Partnership to a Corporation.

Despite the recent jump in share price, the stocks remains at fair value, representing an excellent opportunity for long-term investors to reap the rewards from investing in a fast-growing private equity giant with world-class management, a rock solid balance sheet, and a current yield near 6% based on last year's distributions.

The Blackstone Group is a multinational private equity, asset management and financial services firm founded in 1985 by Peter George Peterson and (current CEO) Stephen A. Schwarzman. Blackstone currently manages funds that invest across four primary segments; private equity, real estate, hedge funds, and credit.

When we evaluate any company we do so using three main categories:

Growth Opportunities Valuation/Strength of Balance Sheet Income from Dividends/Options

Growth Opportunities

The most obvious near-term growth catalyst for Blackstone comes from the recent restructuring announcement mentioned above.

According to Blackstone’s management, this change is expected to take effect July 1st 2019, after which BX will switch from paying a distribution requiring a K-1 form to paying a qualified dividend. After this switch institutional ownership will likely soar from its low current level of 39.79%.

Source: Blackstone Press Release

By Blackstone’s estimates, 60% of the U.S. long-only and index fund/ETF market is restricted from owning partnerships. The demand that will be created for BX after the change will be huge, as financial sector ETFs and index funds start buying up the stock. This doesn’t include the increased demand by individual investors driven by the relative simplicity of tax accounting for qualified dividends compared to K-1 distributions.

While the restructuring should provide a strong boost to BX’s share price over both the short and medium-term, Blackstone also has several growth opportunities across its business segments.

Source: Investor Presentation

Blackstone reported 2019 Q1 earnings April 18th , reporting total revenue growth of around 14.5%, from $1.77 billion in Q1 2018 to $2.02 billion this year. For the 12 months preceding this quarter, Blackstone reported a 1% increase in revenue compared to last year. This is impressive given the market meltdown during the second half of last year that hurt Blackstone’s incentive fee revenue as well as revenue from investments.

Blackstone also experienced a 14% increase in Assets Under Management (AUM) to $511.8 billion, with inflows of $42.9 billion for the quarter and $125.7 billion for the year.

Source: Investor Presentation

Fee Related Earnings margins have also been steadily climbing from the last two years, with a current margin of 46.1%.

Blackstone currently syndicates and manages funds related to its four investment strategies: real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions and credit.

Source: Investor Presentation

Blackstone’s 2019 investment performance was strong, will all segments except hedge fund solutions and distressed credit returning double digits.

The real estate and private equity segments represent the majority of capital inflows, with around $84 billion of the prior 12 month’s $125.7 billion total.

In January, Blackstone announced a new platform for investments in fast-growing, mid-stage companies in the health care and financial services industries. The platform is being led by Jon Korngold, a former General Atlantic executive with almost two decades of experience in growth equity investments primarily in the fin-tech and healthcare sectors.

The idea behind the strategy is to invest in companies that still have plenty of growth potential without the risk typically associated with earlier-stage investments.

In January, Blackstone also announced the initiation of the largest real estate fund ever raised, at $20 billion. Some stated opportunities for this fund have been investments in distribution centers used by online retailers, investments in rental housing or investments in properties within cities populated with younger tech-oriented populations. With typical real estate leverage of 3 to 1, Blackstone will likely control $60 billion worth of buying power in the market.

For an idea of the sheer buying power this represents, consider that the value of all residential housing in Mississippi is estimated at $100 billion.

Blackstone continues to find creative ways to invest across asset classes and sectors, which should continue to fuel capital inflows and revenue growth for the long term.

Fundamentals/Balance Sheet

With a credit rating of A+ and a stable outlook, Blackstone currently has the highest credit rating of any alternative asset management company. Combined with recurring revenue from advisory fees and a diversified portfolio of investments across nearly all asset classes, Blackstone’s balance sheet is rock-solid.

From a valuation perspective, Blackstone is currently trading at around 15.5 times the high estimates for next year’s earnings. An ideal purchase price would be below $35, but it is unlikely that the shares retreat to this level anytime soon given the recent restructuring announcement.

Dividend

As stated previously, Blackstone’s “dividend” current exists in the form of partnership distributions. These distributions change every quarter and can go up or down depending on the profitability of Blackstone during that time period. For 2018, Blackstone paid out $2.42 for the year, which would equate to a yield of around 6% based on today’s share price. While 2019’s distributions are expected to be down from 2018, over the last 10 years the CAGR has been 17.23%.

Conclusion

With private equity remaining in favor and Blackstone continuing to increase its AUM, the company should have plenty of ability to continue increasing the dividend going forward. Combined with Blackstone's predictable fee-based business model, steadily increasing AUM and A+ credit rating, Blackstone represents a high-yielding "sleep well at night" investment that should be seriously considered by any income investor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.