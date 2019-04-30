Chevron Corp.: Still A Buy

Chevron Corp. (CVX) presented first quarter results to investors last week that beat consensus earnings estimates despite a major drop in profits on the back of lower price realizations and weaker margins in its refinery business. Chevron Corp.'s shares are moderately valued in terms of forward earnings, and have an attractive risk/reward-ratio. Chevron Corp. is still in the process of trying to acquire Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (APC). An investment in CVX yields 4.1 percent.

Chevron Corp. - Earnings Overview

Chevron Corp. posted better-than-expected results for its first quarter last week.

The second-largest integrated oil and gas company in the U.S. reported $2.6 billion in profits for the first quarter compared to $3.6 billion in the year-ago period, reflecting a decline of 27 percent. On a per-share basis, Chevron Corp. reported earnings of $1.39 compared to $1.90 in the first quarter of last year. The analyst consensus estimate was for earnings of $1.33/share.

Like Exxon Mobil (XOM) last week, Chevron Corp. said its first quarter earnings were negatively affected by lower price realizations in its upstream segment and lower margins in its refinery business. Both factors explain the majority of Chevron Corp.'s year-over-year earnings decline.

Source: Chevron Corp. Investor Relations

Chevron Corp.'s worldwide net oil-equivalent production hit 3.04 million barrels/day in Q1-2019, reflecting an increase of 7 percent from 2.85 million barrels/day from a year ago. Chevron Corp. has guided for total production growth of 4-7 percent in 2019, excluding asset sales. The energy company is growing its oil output aggressively, especially in the Permian which is evolving as an oil growth engine for companies with operations there.

Source: Chevron Corp.

Chevron Corp.'s operating cash flow excluding working capital was $6.3 billion in Q1-2019, less than the $7.1 billion in operating cash flow the oil and gas company raked in in the previous year. The drop in cash flow can be largely explained by lower price realizations in the upstream business.

Source: Chevron Corp.

Focus On Anadarko Petroleum Corp. Deal

Chevron Corp. entered into an agreement to acquire Anadarko Petroleum Corp. for $33 billion earlier this month. Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) later outbid Chevron Corp. and offered to pay $38 billion for Anadarko Petroleum.

If Anadarko Petroleum Corp. decides to backpedal from its agreement with Chevron Corp., the company would have to pay a $1 billion break-up fee. Chevron Corp. would then have to decide whether it wants to engage in a bidding war with Occidental Petroleum Corp. over Anadarko Petroleum Corp. or not. I have discussed the strategic rationale and the prospects of a bidding war in my article titled "Chevron: Rival Bid Makes Things Interesting."

Valuation

Chevron Corp. is moderately valued, selling for less than ~13x next year's estimated profits, which is less than the forward earnings multiples of Exxon Mobil and ConocoPhillips (COP).

Data by YCharts

Downside Risks

The U.S. Commerce Department reported strong economic growth in the United States for the first quarter: The U.S. economy grew at an annualized rate of 3.2 percent, much more than the 2.5 percent economists expected. As a result, a recession in 2019 does not seem very likely which should be supportive of economic growth and higher energy prices. A U.S. recession, on the other hand, paired with a decline in price realizations is a major risk factor that investors need to consider.

Your Takeaway

A U.S. recession is nowhere in sight which strengthens the investment thesis with respect to Chevron Corp. The oil and gas company reported lower earnings due to negative effects that were felt across the sector: Lower energy prices and weaker downstream margins. That said, though, Chevron Corp. is in a good position to grow its output going forward, especially with help from its Permian position, which could help offset price declines. The company's shares are attractively valued and have an appealing risk/reward. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM, COP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.